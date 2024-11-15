EP: 449 - THIS is the Long-Lost Secret to Your Best Skincare

You may not think of regenerative farming practices and skincare as topics that go hand-in-hand, but after this podcast you might! Not only can regenerative agriculture save the planet, but it can save your skin! Join me in this podcast interview with Charles Mayfield from Farrow Skincare to learn the long-lost secret to your best skincare. For more information and any links mentioned in this episode (including where you can find out more about Farrow Skincare), visit https://melissaknorris.com/449. This podcast is sponsored by Azure Standard. For first-time Azure customers, you can get 15% off your first order of $100 or more by using coupon code "MELISSA15" at checkout: https://melissaknorris.com/azure-standard