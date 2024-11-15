EP: 450 Ancestral Cheesemaking for Better Gut Health: The Benefits of Traditional Methods with David Asher
It’s incredible the difference between commercial and ancestral methods of cheesemaking. Join me for today’s podcast with author David Asher as we talk about what you need to know for natural cheesemaking at home. Plus, you won’t want to miss his tip on using sourdough starter to make a homemade cheese culture. You read that right, a sourdough starter! I can’t wait to give it a try. For more information and any links mentioned in this episode (including where you can grab David’s books), visit https://melissaknorris.com/450. This podcast is sponsored by Azure Standard. For first-time Azure customers, you can get 15% off your first order of $100 or more by using coupon code "MELISSA15" at checkout: https://melissaknorris.com/azure-standard
--------
52:45
EP: 449 - THIS is the Long-Lost Secret to Your Best Skincare
You may not think of regenerative farming practices and skincare as topics that go hand-in-hand, but after this podcast you might! Not only can regenerative agriculture save the planet, but it can save your skin! Join me in this podcast interview with Charles Mayfield from Farrow Skincare to learn the long-lost secret to your best skincare. For more information and any links mentioned in this episode (including where you can find out more about Farrow Skincare), visit https://melissaknorris.com/449. This podcast is sponsored by Azure Standard. For first-time Azure customers, you can get 15% off your first order of $100 or more by using coupon code "MELISSA15" at checkout: https://melissaknorris.com/azure-standard
--------
1:09:36
EP: 448 - Taming Anxiety: Turning Worry into Purpose on Your Homestead
Most of us will experience times of uncertainty at some point in our lives. This uncertainty can turn into worry and/or anxiety if not properly processed. However, there are ways to control our emotions and let them work for us instead of against us. Join me with today's podcast guest, Britnay Nelson for this episode of the Pioneering Today Podcast (episode #448) as we discuss how to turn worry into purpose. For more information and any links mentioned in this episode, visit https://melissaknorris.com/448. This podcast is sponsored by Pioneering Today Academy, a monthly membership to help you make your homesteading dreams a reality. Join over 1,600 members that are growing, canning, and building their way to healthier, more self-sufficient lives.
--------
49:28
EP 447: From My Homestead to Yours: My Fall Checklist for a Stress-Free Winter
As summer rolls into fall it’s important for any homestead to walk through the checklist of things to do to be prepared for winter. The bonus of doing these tasks is that it sets you up for a great spring the following year. Join me as I walk you through everything we’ve been doing on our homestead. For more information and any links mentioned in this episode, visit https://melissaknorris.com/447. This podcast is sponsored by Azure Standard. For first-time Azure customers, you can get 15% off your first order of $100 or more by using coupon code "MELISSA15" at checkout: https://melissaknorris.com/azure-standard
--------
38:38
EP: 446 - Digestive Remedies from our Great Grandmothers
Our diets are more important than Western civilization gives them credit for. Everything from what we put into our bodies and how our digestive system handles that food to the effects of that food is often overlooked (or ignored). Join me with my guest, Heather Woodruff, as we discuss how to heal our guts based on what we put in our bodies. For more information and any links mentioned in this episode, visit https://melissaknorris.com/446. This podcast is sponsored by Azure Standard. For first-time Azure customers, you can get 15% off your first order of $100 or more by using coupon code "MELISSA15" at checkout: https://melissaknorris.com/azure-standard
Pioneering Today is all about getting back to basics, simple living, and self-sufficiency with old-fashioned skills and wisdom in a modern world. With heirloom gardening, canning, preserving the harvest, from scratch cooking, raising your own food, including livestock (backyard chickens, pigs, and cattle), natural medicine, herbs, DIY like soap making along with living a simple self-sufficient life, no matter where you live. Hosted by 5th generation homesteader, Melissa K. Norris, author of The Made-from-Scratch Life. This podcast brings you the conversation from MelissaKNorris.com and The Pioneering Today Academy, with Q&A's, teaching, tutorials, and always giving you practical ways and tips to live the simple and self-sufficient life.