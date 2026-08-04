This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis cover every single common and uncommon in The Hobbit! In what feels like a return to Magic's fantasy roots (even though it's technically not), The Hobbit seems to be made to appeal to fans of the fantasy genre and also has a more core set vibe with even a (gasp) vanilla creature in the set! The guys go over ever single common and uncommon so you can get prepared for your prerelease, release, and subsequent events, enjoy!

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Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas

Marshall's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR

Luis's Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv

LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast

Mechanics and Archetypes: 00:00:00

Gold: 00:14:36

Red: 00:45:52

Green: 01:15:30

White: 01:42:00

Blue: 02:04:22

Black: 02:39:48

Artifacts and Lands: 03:03:50