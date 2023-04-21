A weekly podcast dedicated to improving your play at Magic: The Gathering with an emphasis on Limited play. More
Limited Resources 698 - March of the Machine Battles, Commons, Mythic Uncommons Ranked
This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis go over the top commons, uncommons, and battles in March of the Machine, do multiple crack-a-packs, and have some fun along the way. Enjoy! You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas Marshall’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR Luis’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast
4/28/2023
1:27:47
Limited Resources 697 - March of the Machine Format Overview
This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis give you their initial takes on March of the Machine. They do multiple crack-a-packs and also give you the big picture on the format. Is the format fast? Slow? Prince or Pauper? How are the Battles playing out? Find the answers here! You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas Marshall’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR Luis’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast
4/21/2023
1:09:16
Limited Resources 696 - March of the Machine Set Review - Bonus Sheet: Multiverse Legends
This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis go over all of the bonus sheet cards for March of the Machine, they are called Multiverse Legends and they are Legendary cards from Magic's history. These bonus sheets tend to have a big impact on the format so the guys go over every card in depth so you know which to go for, and which to avoid! You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas Marshall’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR Luis’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast
4/21/2023
1:40:48
Limited Resources 695 - March of the Machine Set Review: Rare and Mythic Rare
This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis cover every single Rare and Mythic Rare in March of the Machine for the famous LR Set Review! The black rares were an insane start and the set didn't let up from there with a bunch of complex and interesting rares to dissect! Enjoy! You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas Marshall’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR Luis’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast
4/12/2023
2:48:46
Limited Resources 694 - March of the Machine Set Review: Commons and Uncommons
This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis cover every single common and uncommon in March of the Machine! This is a complex set with a lot of mechanics going on and the guys are here to break it all down for you! Enjoy! You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas Marshall’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR Luis’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast Timestamps by Color: Gold: 00:10:44 Black: 00:51:31 Red: 01:36:25 Green: 02:20:06 White: 02:58:47 Blue: 03:38:32 Artifacts and Lands: 04:20:10
