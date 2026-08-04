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877 episodes
- This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis cover every single common and uncommon in The Hobbit! In what feels like a return to Magic's fantasy roots (even though it's technically not), The Hobbit seems to be made to appeal to fans of the fantasy genre and also has a more core set vibe with even a (gasp) vanilla creature in the set! The guys go over ever single common and uncommon so you can get prepared for your prerelease, release, and subsequent events, enjoy!
You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources
LR is brought to you buy Ultimate Guard! Check out the best gear here: https://ultimateguard.com/en/
Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas
Marshall's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR
Luis's Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv
LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast
Mechanics and Archetypes: 00:00:00
Gold: 00:14:36
Red: 00:45:52
Green: 01:15:30
White: 01:42:00
Blue: 02:04:22
Black: 02:39:48
Artifacts and Lands: 03:03:50
- This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis say goodbye to Marvel Superheroes, a big set with a lot riding on it that seems to have met expectations while not exceeding them? A solid set, the guys go over the ups and downs of Marvel Superheroes as they look back at one of the biggest releases of 2026.
You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources
LR is brought to you buy Ultimate Guard! Check out the best gear here: https://ultimateguard.com/en/
Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas
Marshall's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR
Luis's Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv
LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast
Limited Resources 863 - Introducing the New Arena Planar Cube with Zach Barash!07/20/2026 | 1h 44 mins.This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis welcome back Wizards of the Coast Arena Cube Runner Zach Barash on the show with an exciting announcement! There is a brand new Cube experience coming to Arena called Planar Cube! It rethinks how Cube can be experienced and introduces exciting new twists and even breaks some normal Cube conventions! Hear all about it direclty from the source on this weeks episode of LR!
You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources
LR is brought to you buy Ultimate Guard! Check out the best gear here: https://ultimateguard.com/en/
Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas
Marshall's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR
Luis's Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv
LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast
- This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis dive into two Marvel Superheroes drafts! The guys do a premier and a contender draft to help walk you through how they approach different decisions deep into a draft. They then build the decks so you can see how they put their mana bases together. Enjoy!
You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources
LR is brought to you buy Ultimate Guard! Check out the best gear here: https://ultimateguard.com/en/
Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas
Marshall's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR
Luis's Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv
LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast
- This week on Limited Resources Marshall and Luis talk Sealed Deck for Marvel Superheroes! Sealed Deck has taken a real prominence for Arena players in the last year or so as Arena Directs, Arena Championship Qualifiers, and some Aren Open type events all are played in Sealed. The guys go over the big picture changes needed to approach Sealed and then take it a step further by showing you the cards that gained and lost the most win rate in Draft vs Sealed.
You can support Limited Resources on the LR Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/limitedresources
LR is brought to you buy Ultimate Guard! Check out the best gear here: https://ultimateguard.com/en/
Your Hosts: Marshall Sutcliffe and Luis Scott-Vargas
Marshall's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marshall_LR
Luis's Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsv
LR Community Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/lrcast
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About Limited Resources
A weekly podcast dedicated to improving your play at Magic: The Gathering with an emphasis on Limited play.Podcast website
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