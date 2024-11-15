Magic: The Gathering Drive to Work Podcast

This episode is the eighth and final part of my eight-part series where I go through the entire history of Magic design to talk about design evolution over the years.
36:02
#1189: Game Knights Live with Josh Lee Kwai, Jimmy Wong, and Becca Scott
At MagicCon: Las Vegas, I was honored to participate in Game Knights Live. I have my three fellow players, Josh Lee Kwai, Jimmy Wong, and Becca Scott, on the podcast to talk through all that went into putting it on and share a bunch of the behind-the-scenes stories.
42:26
#1188: The History of Magic Design, Part 7
This episode is part seven of an eight-part series where I go through the entire history of Magic design to talk about design evolution over the years.
32:12
#1187: Foundations Starter Collection Design with Carmen Klomparens
In this podcast, I sit down with Carmen Klomparens, lead designer of the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Starter Collection, to talk about the design of the product.
34:51
#1186: The History of Magic Design, Part 6
This episode is part six of an eight-part series where I go through the entire history of Magic design to talk about design evolution over the years.