The Kinda Funny Podcast

Podcast The Kinda Funny Podcast
Kinda Funny
Every week 4 best friends Greg “GameOverGreggy” Miller, Tim Gettys, Nick Scarpino, and Andy Cortez hang out to discuss popular culture, the internet, social iss...
LeisureVideo GamesComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 628
  • KF LAS VEGAS STORIES! - Kinda Funny Podcast
    Thank You For The Support! Run of Show - - Napkins - Housekeeping - We’re at SFO, We’re Already Off the Rails - We Arrive at Vegas, Time to Get into a Taxi - We’ve Arrived at the Hotel - The Sphere - Tim Was a Trip-zilla & Mike’s Food Intake - Back to the Sphere - The F1 Race Track - Back to the Hotel - The Sonic x Top Golf Event - Post Top Golf - Wolfgang Puck - The Night is Over…Or Is It?! - Checking Out - Back to SF - Indie Wrestling Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:43:42
  • Be More Like Blessing - Kinda Funny Podcast
    From Netflix to WWE, he's perfect. Run of Show - - Start - Housekeeping - Louis CK & Secret Life of Pets - TV Show Recommendations - Can we get Joey into WWE? - Baths and Corn Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:03:25
  • WHO CAN RELATE? - Kinda Funny Podcast
    Thank you for the support! Run of Show - - Weekend Boiz - Housekeeping - Which celeb could you impersonate - What’s Andy Hiding? - Greg gets an insane email - Mike’s Hair Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:03:39
  • Please Vote for Kamala Harris - Kinda Funny Podcast
    Run of Show - - Start : - Housekeeping - The election is one week away! - How are people voting for Trump? - Why to vote by Kamala - On the Issues Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:01:27
  • When Did The Scary Movies Get Bad? - The Kinda Funny Podcast
    Thanks For The Support! Run of Show - - Start - Housekeeping - The Gamescast Kinda Funny Podcast - Scary Movie & The Wayans Family Tree - Nick Discovers the Library - Ads - DCU & Movie Talk - Cobra Kai and Karate Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:04:21

About The Kinda Funny Podcast

Every week 4 best friends Greg “GameOverGreggy” Miller, Tim Gettys, Nick Scarpino, and Andy Cortez hang out to discuss popular culture, the internet, social issues, movies, comic books, video games, and their lives with you and our super cool guests.
