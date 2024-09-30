In Review: Movies Ranked, Reviewed, & Recapped – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast

Thank You For The Support!
Run of Show -
- Start
- Thoughts
- ADS
- Plot
- RaGu BaGu
- Rank
1:41:40
Captain America 4, Mission Impossible, What If, & Thunderbolts Trailer Reaction and Breakdown
Time Stamps -
- Start
- Housekeeping
- Captain America 4 Trailer
- The Thunderbolts Trailer
- What If…? Trailer
- Ads
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Trailer
- HBO’s 2025
1:00:57
Inside Out 2 In Review - Every Pixar Movie Ranked & Recapped
Time Stamps -
00:00:00 - Start
00:05:33 - Housekeeping
00:09:49 - Halo 2 20th Anniversary
00:12:00 - Andy’s PS5 Pro Impressions
00:17:59 - 2024 Games We NEED to Play
00:42:50 - Blessing’s Quick Shout Outs
00:50:38 - Celeste 64
00:51:40 - Andy’s Shout Outs
01:08:21 - SuperChats
1:18:00
Agatha All Along In Review - Every Marvel Movie Ranked & Recapped
1:15:59
Tim Gettys Marvel Studios 2025 Reaction and Hype Check
Kinda Funny reviews, ranks, and recaps every movie in the biggest franchises including Marvel Studios, DC, Star Wars, Pixar, Harry Potter, Fast and Furious, Mission Impossible, Batman, Spider-Man, X-Men, Disney, Lord of the Rings, Godzilla, Indiana Jones, MCU, Edgar Wright, Christopher Nolan, and more!