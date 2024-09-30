Powered by RND
Kinda Funny
Kinda Funny reviews, ranks, and recaps every movie in the biggest franchises including Marvel Studios, DC, Star Wars, Pixar, Harry Potter, Fast and Furious, Mis...
  • The Penguin - Batman In Review
    Thank You For The Support! Run of Show - - Start - Thoughts - ADS - Plot - RaGu BaGu - Rank Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:41:40
  • Captain America 4, Mission Impossible, What If, & Thunderbolts Trailer Reaction and Breakdown
    Thank You For The Support! Time Stamps - - Start - Housekeeping - Captain America 4 Trailer - The Thunderbolts Trailer - What If…? Trailer - Ads - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Trailer - HBO’s 2025 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:00:57
  • Inside Out 2 In Review - Every Pixar Movie Ranked & Recapped
    Thank You For The Support! Time Stamps - 00:00:00 - Start 00:05:33 - Housekeeping 00:09:49 - Halo 2 20th Anniversary 00:12:00 - Andy’s PS5 Pro Impressions 00:17:59 - 2024 Games We NEED to Play 00:42:50 - Blessing’s Quick Shout Outs 00:50:38 - Celeste 64 00:51:40 - Andy’s Shout Outs 01:08:21 - SuperChats Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:18:00
  • Agatha All Along In Review - Every Marvel Movie Ranked & Recapped
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:15:59
  • Tim Gettys Marvel Studios 2025 Reaction and Hype Check
    Thanks For The Support! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    45:52

About In Review: Movies Ranked, Reviewed, & Recapped – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast

Kinda Funny reviews, ranks, and recaps every movie in the biggest franchises including Marvel Studios, DC, Star Wars, Pixar, Harry Potter, Fast and Furious, Mission Impossible, Batman, Spider-Man, X-Men, Disney, Lord of the Rings, Godzilla, Indiana Jones, MCU, Edgar Wright, Christopher Nolan, and more!
