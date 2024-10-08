Growing Joy with Plants - Wellness Rooted in Nature, Houseplants, Gardening and Plant Care

CaliKim on "10 Time Saving Tactics for a More Efficient Garden"
How do you have a life and a garden? Between busy schedules, family time, and pretty lengthy to-do lists, how can we fit gardening moments into our lives without sacrificing precious time? As we close out our 2024 gardening season, it's a great time to reflect on what worked, what flopped, and how we can make our gardens even better for 2025. This is exactly where CaliKim shines the most, and her new book, The 10-Minute Gardener, helps us become more efficient gardeners who can, as she says, "have a garden and a life."In this episode, we learn:[03:48] What is Kim's gardening background?[06:30] What does her garden & garden zone look like?[09:16] Why raised bed gardening is the best option in Florida[13:04] Why efficiency is important in gardening[17:34] 3-minute gardening tasks[27:21] 5-minute gardening tasks[38:03] How to plan your garden for dormant season[40:15] How to break down your garden tasks[43:13] 8-minute & 10-minute gardening tasks[49:06] 30-minute gardening tasks[51:00] Where can you find Kim on social media?Mentioned in our conversation:Pre-order 10 Minute Gardener by CaliKimThe First Time Gardener: Raised Bed Gardening by CaliKimCaliKim's Smart Pots Fabric PlantersCaliKim's Seed CollectionsCaliKim's Garden KitsCrescent Gardens TrueDrop plantersOrganic Gardening for Everyone: Homegrown Vegetables Made Easy by CaliKimCaliKim Backyard at nightFor CaliKim's time-saving gardening tasks,check out the full show notes and blog here!Follow Maria and Growing Joy:Order my book: Growing Joy: The Plant Lover's Guide to Cultivating Happiness (and Plants) by Maria Failla, Illustrated by Samantha LeungJoin the Bloom and Grow Garden Party Community Platform & App AKA the plantiest and kindest corner of the internet! Get your FREE 2-week trial here!Take the Plant Parent Personality Quiz (Get the perfect plants, projects and educational resources for YOUR Lifestyle)Support Bloom and Grow Radio by becoming a Plant Friend on Patreon!Instagram: @growingjoywithmariaTiktok: @growingjoywithmariaSubscribe to the Growing Joy Youtube channel! /growingjoywithmariaWebsite: www.growingjoywithmaria.comPinterest: @growingjoywithmaria
Winter Houseguest Plants: Outdoor Plants That Can Grow Indoors This Winter (and go right back outside next summer!)
What if there's a way to enjoy your favorite outdoor plants year-round, save money, and keep them inside as houseplants during the winter? The answer lies in overwintering outdoor plants indoors, which is a brilliant technique I talked about with my friend and gardening expert, Janey Santos from Dig, Plant, Water, Repeat. Janey is a master gardener, YouTuber, and just an all-around plant genius, and she shared five incredible plants that can grow successfully indoors over winter and head right back outside next summer.In this episode, we learn:[03:27] Gardening in different climates[06:13] Plant swap announcement![08:25] Why atrium is an ideal plant[10:31] Why coleus is the easiest plant to propagate[11:35] What are geraniums?[15:07] Why you should invest in grow lights[21:05] Geranium vs. pelargonium[21:57] How versatile are begonias?[25:25] Caladiums—the up-and-coming plant[31:50] Why Alyssum is a special plant![35:06] Hypoestes (the Polka Dot plant)[38:15] Is gardening a budget hobby or not?[40:04] Watch our plant swap next week![40:34] Where can you follow Janey on social media?Mentioned in our conversation:Growing Joy 253: 5 Tips for Growing in Hot Climates with Janey of Dig Plant Water RepeatThe Florida Gardener PodcastSoltech Aspect™ LED GrowlightBegonia FeroxHeart to Heart® 'Snow Flurry' - Shade CaladiumHeart to Heart® 'Hot 2 Trot' - Sun and Shade CaladiumHippo® Rose - Polka Dot PlantHippo® White - Polka Dot PlantProven Winners🌱 Surprising My Pregnant Sister with a Dream Raised Bed Garden! | Emotional Baby Shower Gift Reveal!For Janey's recommended houseguest plants and their proper winter care,check out the full show notes and blog here!Follow Janey:WebsitePodcastYouTubeInstagramFacebookTikTok
Vacation Proof Your Plants
How do you vacation-proof your plants before going away? The holiday season is fast approaching, which means many of us have already booked out-of-town trips that would require us to be away from home for a longer period of time. So how would you keep the plants back home alive while on vacation? It's not like we could water our plants while away, right? So in this episode, I want to make sure that stress never happens to you. I'm going to set you up with all that you'll need to know so you know your plants are content while you enjoy your holiday.In this episode, we learn:[02:01] Join my Patreon for amazing goodies[02:38] How to holiday proof your plants[03:34] What's your magic number? (the number of days you're gonna be gone)[05:57] Plant care tips for short trips (7 to 10 days)[10:30] Why self-watering planters would be perfect for you[11:30] Some DIY water-wicking system[12:11] Try watering globes/stakes[13:11] Plant care tips for longer trips (over 10 days)[19:32] How to prep your plant sitterMentioned in our conversation:What's Your Plant Parent Personality?TruDrop self-watering planters - Crescent GardenWatering GlobesFor all of my proven and tested vacation plant care tips,check out the full show notes and blog here!
Give the Gift of Growth // Holiday Houseplant Gift Guide
Why are plants the perfect holiday gift? Plants symbolize so many things such as growth, life, and connection, so it only makes sense that we want our giftee to feel this. And unlike typical presents, if you pick just the right plant for whoever you're gifting it to, trust that this will continue to grow and evolve long after the holiday season is gone—making them think of you every time they look at it. But if you're not careful (and well-informed), that gift could turn into a time bomb of wilting leaves and shattered dreams. And before you know it, your giftee is calling themselves a plant killer. So this episode is all about a holiday houseplant gift guide that avoids the classic plant gifting pitfalls.In this episode, we learn:[03:45] Why do plants make the best gift?[04:52] What's the biggest issue about gifting plants?[06:37] Why choose low-light plants as gifts?[07:21] How can you make plant gifting fun?[07:35] #1 Personalized terrariums[10:28] #2 Kokedama[12:33] Perfect plants to gift to your loved ones![12:44] Perfect plant gift for mindful plant parents[13:38] Perfect plant gift for curious collector plant parents[14:36] Perfect plant gift for design-based plant parents[15:16] Perfect plant gift for urban farmer plant parents[16:09] Perfect plant gift for low-maintenance plant parentsMentioned in our conversation:Proven Winners leafjoy™ H20 CollectionWhat's Your Plant Parent Personality? - Growing Joy with MariaGrowing Joy Ep 261: The Best Low Light Plants for Dim SpacesYoutube video: HOW TO MAKE A TERRARIUM - Step-by-Step DIY Terrarium Tutorial!Proven Winners FittoniaYoutube video: How to Make a Kokedama // Perfect Plant Gift for All Occasions!Living Lace® Hurricane - Bird's Nest FernLiving Lace® Victoria - Bird's Nest FernLiving Lace® Twirly Whirly™ - Boston FernPrismacolor™ Splash Dash™ - Red-leaf PhilodendronPrismacolor™ White Wizard - Philodendron hybridPrismacolor™ Pink Princess - Philodendron hybridArching Amour™ Follow Your Heart™For my complete houseplant gift guide,check out the full show notes and blog here!
Holiday Plant Care: Poinsettia/Christmas Cactus/Norfolk Pine Care
Christmas and the holiday season are coming! Which "festive" plants should you grow and how can you help them stay alive? For many people, nothing makes the holidays lovelier than getting a beautiful poinsettia or holiday cactus during this time. But there's absolutely nothing worse than seeing the holiday plant that you fell in love with just wither before your very eyes because they need a different care than you're used to. So today we'll talk about how to care for classic holiday plants with horticultural expert Farid Khalil from Mahoney's Garden Center.In this episode, we learn:[04:32] Who is Farid Khalil from Mahoney's Garden Center?[08:04] What do the holidays look like at Mahoney's?[10:20] What is a poinsettia and how do you care for it?[19:21] How to care for poinsettias successfully?[25:52] Are poinsettias toxic to pets and children?[27:24] What are some poinsettia alternatives?[31:20] Why Cyclamen is a nice holiday plant[32:51] How Cyclamen become associated with Christmas[34:39] How should you care for Cyclamen?[38:35] Christmas cactus vs easter cactus[40:20] How to care for a Christmas cactus[44:19] How to care for a Norfolk Island Pine[49:30] Why Lemon cypress is a good holiday plant[51:46] Get to know about Mahoney's Garden Center!Mentioned in our conversation:Mahoney's Garden CenterThe history of the Morel company, creator of cyclamenSchoneveld BreedingFor Farid's garden center-tested holiday plant care tips,check out the full show notes and blog here!Follow Mahoney's Garden Center:WebsiteInstagramFacebookPinterestX
About Growing Joy with Plants - Wellness Rooted in Nature, Houseplants, Gardening and Plant Care
Looking for free, natural ways to decrease stress and increase joy and calm in your life? The answer might be simpler than you think: houseplants, gardening and nature. On Growing Joy with Plants, learn alongside Happy Plant Lady, Maria Failla to care for plants, engage with nature, and use them to manage your overwhelm, anxiety and experience happiness and calm you thought was only available on vacation. Plant care is self care. Come grow some joy with us. Follow along on socials @growingjoywithmaria