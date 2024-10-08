Growing Joy with Plants - Wellness Rooted in Nature, Houseplants, Gardening and Plant Care

Winter Houseguest Plants: Outdoor Plants That Can Grow Indoors This Winter (and go right back outside next summer!)

What if there’s a way to enjoy your favorite outdoor plants year-round, save money, and keep them inside as houseplants during the winter? The answer lies in overwintering outdoor plants indoors, which is a brilliant technique I talked about with my friend and gardening expert, Janey Santos from Dig, Plant, Water, Repeat. Janey is a master gardener, YouTuber, and just an all-around plant genius, and she shared five incredible plants that can grow successfully indoors over winter and head right back outside next summer.In this episode, we learn:[03:27] Gardening in different climates[06:13] Plant swap announcement![08:25] Why atrium is an ideal plant[10:31] Why coleus is the easiest plant to propagate[11:35] What are geraniums?[15:07] Why you should invest in grow lights[16:12] How to get personalized Wind River Chimes[17:42] Gardening solutions for your indoor and outdoor plants[21:05] Geranium vs. pelargonium[21:57] How versatile are begonias?[25:25] Caladiums—the up-and-coming plant[31:50] Why Alyssum is a special plant![34:01] Find the perfect holiday gifts for gardeners and plant parents[35:06] Hypoestes (the Polka Dot plant)[38:15] Is gardening a budget hobby or not?[40:04] Watch our plant swap next week![40:34] Where can you follow Janey on social media?Mentioned in our conversation:Growing Joy 253: 5 Tips for Growing in Hot Climates with Janey of Dig Plant Water RepeatThe Florida Gardener PodcastSoltech Aspect™ LED GrowlightBegonia FeroxHeart to Heart® 'Snow Flurry' - Shade CaladiumHeart to Heart® 'Hot 2 Trot' - Sun and Shade CaladiumHippo® Rose - Polka Dot PlantHippo® White - Polka Dot PlantProven Winners🌱 Surprising My Pregnant Sister with a Dream Raised Bed Garden! | Emotional Baby Shower Gift Reveal!For Janey's recommended houseguest plants and their proper winter care,check out the full show notes and blog here!Follow Janey:WebsitePodcastYouTubeInstagramFacebookTikTokThank you to our episode sponsors:Wind River ChimesVisit windriverchimes.com and use code GROWINGJOY to receive free engraving on your chosen wind chimes.Espoma OrganicVisit espoma.com to find your local Espoma dealer or check my Amazon storefront.Gardener's SupplyDiscover your garden favorites and exclusive innovations at gardeners.com and use code GROWINGJOY for free shipping.Follow Maria and Growing Joy:Order my book: Growing Joy: The Plant Lover's Guide to Cultivating Happiness (and Plants) by Maria Failla, Illustrated by Samantha LeungJoin the Bloom and Grow Garden Party Community Platform & App AKA the plantiest and kindest corner of the internet! Get your FREE 2-week trial here!Take the Plant Parent Personality Quiz (Get the perfect plants, projects and educational resources for YOUR Lifestyle)Support Bloom and Grow Radio by becoming a Plant Friend on Patreon!Instagram: @growingjoywithmariaTiktok: @growingjoywithmariaSubscribe to the Growing Joy Youtube channel! /growingjoywithmariaWebsite: www.growingjoywithmaria.comPinterest: @growingjoywithmariaOur Sponsors:* Check out Manukora: https://manukora.com/BLOOM* Check out Uncommon Goods: https://uncommongoods.com/BLOOMAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands