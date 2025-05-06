Adandoned Gas Stations

Nicole and Sam returned from Texas without picking up any measels. Nicole spent quality time with the Toyota Grand Highlander while Sam drove the Kia K5 GT, and Robbie spent another week without driving anything.While in Texas for Toyota's HQ Confidential event, we saw the new 2026 all hybrid Rav4 and Lexus RZ 550e F-Sport with fake shifting along with a bunch of other stuff. The week before, we drove the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and the Cadillac Vistiq for the first time. Nissan has a cute new Micra EV but Americans won't be getting it because not enough of us will drive small cars. Honda is slowing some of its EV plans while Republican US senators voted to rescind California's ability to set its own EV rules. Customers are adding rip cords to Teslas so they can get out of the car loses power and Chevrolet has launched the Trail Boss version of the Silverado EV.We answer some listener questions and we have an interview with Cooper Ericksen, head of product planning with Toyota North AmericaLinks2026 Toyota Rav4Lexus RZ 550e F SportNissan Micra EVCadillac VistiqNicole on the Hyundai Ioniq 9Sam on the Hyundai Ioniq 9Honda's slowing EV rolloutTesla RipcordsCongress Trying to Kill California Emissions StandardsChevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss