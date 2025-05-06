Nicole is back and to tell us what sorts of pies she shared with her husband at the Julian Pie Company last week and talk about the Kia K4 that turned up in her driveway for the third time as well as the Toyota 4Runner. Robbie did some G-Turns in the Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology. Sam had the Nissan Murano Platinum and Honda Passport Trailsport.Porsche has built a road legal version of the 963 race car for Roger Penske and Tim Kuniskis has restored the Hemi V8 to its rightful place in the Ram 1500. China is playing trade hardball with rare earth magnets. Edmunds finally sold their Fisker Ocean and lost a fortune on it. The data proves it, interesting car colors are better than boring monochromatic colors. Cadillac has announced a faster Optiq-V with a NACS charging port and Ford has created an FX package for Mustang Fox body fans. Finally, Nicole and Sam chat with Mike Tripp, group vice president of marketing for Toyota brand.LinksPorsche Builds Road-legal 963Ram Brings Back the HemiRare Earth magnets could halt auto productionEdmunds Finally Unloads its Fisker OceanBest Colors to Reduce DepreciationCadillac Optiq-V2026 Ford Mustang FX PackageMike TrippAI RevolutionAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
1:57:53
Stopping Beating The Horse
Nicole is trekking to the Julian Pie Company with her husband so it's mostly just Robbie and Sam. Robbie gives a preview of the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and Sam reviews the 2025 Cadillac Escalade Platinum.In the news, Stellantis picks Antonio Fillosa as its new CEO and cancels a smart cockpit deal with Amazon. The Dodge Durango is back for another year with Hellcat power and we get our first look at the new Jeep Cherokee. Tesla FSD still doesn't stop for school buses. SAE has published an update to the J3400 standard for NACS charging connectors to enable higher speeds and GM may be producing LFP cells with LG and Samsung in the US. Nicole and Sam pre-recorded a review of the 2026 Toyota bZ and Sam interviews chief engineer Daisuke Ido. Nicole has a conversation with Mike Pennington, Director - Global Training, Event Marketing & Consumer Relations at Meguiar's all about car care.LinksNo More Manual VersasAmazon and Stellantis kill Smart Cockpit dealAntonio Filosa Gets the Top Job at StellantisFirst 2026 Jeep Cherokee imagesTesla FSD still doesn't stop for school buses1 year only Durango Hellcat returns for year 5SAE J3400/2 brings faster charging for NACSNicole on the 2026 Toyota bZSam's Thoughts on the Toyota bZGM may produce LFP cells with LG and Samsung
1:53:01
Adandoned Gas Stations
Nicole and Sam returned from Texas without picking up any measels. Nicole spent quality time with the Toyota Grand Highlander while Sam drove the Kia K5 GT, and Robbie spent another week without driving anything.While in Texas for Toyota's HQ Confidential event, we saw the new 2026 all hybrid Rav4 and Lexus RZ 550e F-Sport with fake shifting along with a bunch of other stuff. The week before, we drove the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and the Cadillac Vistiq for the first time. Nissan has a cute new Micra EV but Americans won't be getting it because not enough of us will drive small cars. Honda is slowing some of its EV plans while Republican US senators voted to rescind California's ability to set its own EV rules. Customers are adding rip cords to Teslas so they can get out of the car loses power and Chevrolet has launched the Trail Boss version of the Silverado EV.We answer some listener questions and we have an interview with Cooper Ericksen, head of product planning with Toyota North AmericaLinks2026 Toyota Rav4Lexus RZ 550e F SportNissan Micra EVCadillac VistiqNicole on the Hyundai Ioniq 9Sam on the Hyundai Ioniq 9Honda's slowing EV rolloutTesla RipcordsCongress Trying to Kill California Emissions StandardsChevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss
2:17:59
Does Robbie Fit
This week Sam has been driving the 2025 Cadillac Lyriq and supercharging it with the Lectron Vortex adapter. Nicole had the Subaru Forester Hybrid and Robbie rented a Toyota Camry Hybrid while covering the Formula SAE competition in Michigan.Nicole also went on the first drive of the 2026 Ford Expedition and Sam had a first ride in the 2026 Hummer EV. Toyota announced 3 updated or new EVs for its lineup while Stellantis delayed the Ram 1500 Ramcharger. Aston Martin is finally launcing Carplay Ultra in the DBX and Infiniti is updating the QX60. We love Miatas, but we know some people don't fit so what should they buy? We also have listener emails.https://youtu.be/drS2Gr6ozLkGet the Lectron Vortex NACS-CCS charging adapter at a discountLinksToyota bZ WoodlandToyota CH-R EV2026 Toyota bZ2026 Ford Expedition2026 GMC HummerTrucks Faster than Vettes legal, small trucks notRamcharger Delayed AgainWhat to Buy If You Don't Fit in a MiataAston Martin CarPlay Ultra2026 Infiniti QX60Nissan Restructuring
2:02:05
Fake Recovery Hooks
We've got a bit of a shorter show today because it was Nicole's turn to catch a trip and she accidently stopped the recording. Robbie went to Austria to ride the Can-Am Origin and Pulse electric motorcycles. Nicole drove the updated 2025.5 Volvo XC90 and Sam had the Nissan Rogue Rock Creek with its non-recovery hooks.The 2026 Corvette looses its wall of buttons and gains a fabulous new color. Jeep launched the new Compass in Europe, but who knows when or if we will get it in North America thanks to tariffs. Volvo has an extended range PHEV XC70 for China and Ford is raising prices due to tariffs. Hyundai has Plug&Charge now and an electric Ferrari is coming in October. The F1 drivers paraded in Lego cars in Miami last week and the new Mercedes CLA won't charge on 400-500V chargers.See the F1 Lego CarsSam tests the Lectron Vortex NACS-CCS adapter with a 2025 Cadillac Lyriq at a Supercharger. Get your Vortex adapter for a discount at https://ev-lectron.com/Wheel_Bearings_VortexPlugLinksCorvette Roswell Green Metallic2026 Jeep Compass HEV/BEV - 375hpVolvo XC70Ford increases prices on Mexico-built modelsFord expects tariffs to cost $1.5B in 2025Hyundai starts to deploy Plug&ChargeElectric Ferrari to be revealed in OctoberMiami F1 Lego Driver's ParadeBe careful when photographing your lidarCharging the Mercedes-Benz CLA