Life with Loverly with Brittany Sjogren

52. Cherishing Every Moment this Season + Life Beyond Breast Cancer with Nasreen Shahi

Today’s episode on the Life with Loverly Podcast is a special one – and one you may want to grab some tissues before hitting play! Brittany is bringing on friend and influential content creator, Nasreen Shahi (you probably know her as @heynasreen on Instagram!) Nasreen was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and began sharing her journey with her community. At first she was hesitant – especially after her surgeries and losing her hair – but she then realized, her story was SO much more than that. Since then, she has helped and walked alongside so many others who have had diagnoses, and supported them by reminding them they are not walking that journey along. In this conversation, the pair is chatting about: How Nasreen began into the world of blogging Nasreen’s advice on how to support friends going through a similar life path Awareness on the latest research, treatment options, and chemo symptom solutions What cold capping is – and how it salvages some of your hair during the the chemo hair loss process Her mantra while journeying through the process. If you or a loved one is going through a similar journey as Nasreen’s, please know you are on our hearts and Nasreen has SO many helpful resources for you on her blog and Instagram. You are not alone, friend. We are hoping and wishing the best of health and happiness for you and your family this holiday season. We hope this conversation brings sweetness to your soul. Follow Nasreen here! https://www.instagram.com/heynasreen/