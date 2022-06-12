Life with Loverly with Brittany Sjogren

Welcome to Life with Loverly where I will be sharing a little blogging, a lot of fashion and let’s just be real…life! I can’t wait to share my heart with you, b... More
54. We’re Back! Life Updates & Boob Things + Clothes, Books & TV Shows We’re Loving
THE LADIES ARE BACK. If you want the skinny on the Loverly Grey new office space, Nichelle’s breast reduction, and what Brittany + Nichelle have been WEARING, READING, and WATCHING (that, duh, you should be also) - turn this one on up. From size H boobs to the best Colleen Hoover books - find out why your favorite duo has been doing the most. Full Episode Notes, visit: www.lifewithloverly.com Items From Episode: Mother Jeans: https://bit.ly/3VnARAD Madewell Jeans: https://bit.ly/41OM5R0 Walmart Free Assembly Jeans: https://bit.ly/3LFEdMj Target Live: https://tgt.biz/te7gxs Statement Earrings Collection: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/loverlygrey/productsets/11ed4421290f0ea8a0150242ac110003 Old Navy Denim Jacket: https://bit.ly/3oVFOEQ Abercrombie Denim Jacket: https://bit.ly/4227uG6 Shoes: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/loverlygrey/productsets/11ed432f62615a5ba73d0242ac110002 Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover: https://bit.ly/3LhSM7b November 9, Colleen Hoover: https://bit.ly/3ADUtac It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover: https://bit.ly/3AAqiAL It Starts With Us, Colleen Hoover: https://bit.ly/3NuW3Tc Daisy Jones & The Six: https://bit.ly/3NiKM8J
5/2/2023
53. Season Finale! A Collection of Reflections + How to Master Your Mindset for 2023
Welcome to the last episode of Life with Loverly Season 4! Can you believe it! As it’s almost time to ring in the New Year, catch up with Brittany and Nichelle as they reflect on their year, areas we’ve all grown, and how to set your mind for success in 2023. Whether about parenting, business decisions, or anything personally related, raise your hand if you asked yourself these questions in 2022: “What is right, what is wrong, and what am I ACTUALLY doing?” In the midst of our busy lives, we’ve all been there - and B + N are here to help bring relatable and clarity in this episode. The pair are chatting: The highs and hards of 2022 (they are pulling back the curtain on this episode!) A tangible resource to start journaling as the New Year approaches How Season 4 guests are preparing their mindset for 2023! The first half of this episode walks you through the ups and downs of the year at Loverly Grey. And the second half (starting at 25:40) shares how to end the year well to prepare yourself to positively look into the next!! Tune in for laughs and tangible resources for your best year yet. Happy New Year, Life with Loverly Fam! Resources from the episode: Sis Kiss Bracelet - https://bit.ly/3FKT8AB Jenn Boughey Journaling Guide - https://www.jennboughey.com/offers/qzwBjWyy LWL Notebook - https://lifewithloverly.com/collections/shop-all/products/the-intentional-thoughts-notebook?variant=43296461652186 Nasreen’s New Year Blog Post : https://www.heynasreen.com/top-20-of-2020/ Life with Loverly Podcast Producer: www.elizabethevans.co Loverly Grey Management Team: https://estatefive.vip/ For full notes, visit:
12/27/2022
52. Cherishing Every Moment this Season + Life Beyond Breast Cancer with Nasreen Shahi
Today’s episode on the Life with Loverly Podcast is a special one – and one you may want to grab some tissues before hitting play! Brittany is bringing on friend and influential content creator, Nasreen Shahi (you probably know her as @heynasreen on Instagram!) Nasreen was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and began sharing her journey with her community. At first she was hesitant – especially after her surgeries and losing her hair – but she then realized, her story was SO much more than that. Since then, she has helped and walked alongside so many others who have had diagnoses, and supported them by reminding them they are not walking that journey along. In this conversation, the pair is chatting about: How Nasreen began into the world of blogging Nasreen’s advice on how to support friends going through a similar life path Awareness on the latest research, treatment options, and chemo symptom solutions What cold capping is – and how it salvages some of your hair during the the chemo hair loss process Her mantra while journeying through the process. If you or a loved one is going through a similar journey as Nasreen’s, please know you are on our hearts and Nasreen has SO many helpful resources for you on her blog and Instagram. You are not alone, friend. We are hoping and wishing the best of health and happiness for you and your family this holiday season. We hope this conversation brings sweetness to your soul. Follow Nasreen here! https://www.instagram.com/heynasreen/
12/20/2022
51. Want to Start a Profitable Blog in 2023? Start Here.
Can you believe that 2023 is almost here already!? If starting a blog and making it profitable (or maybe just a business in general!) is on that New Years goal list - this episode is here to be your guide. From goal setting, time managing, and business strategizing - Brittany and Nichelle are covering all the bases today. The two are chatting: Tangible ways to set goals that are attainable and aligned Small steps Brittany took when getting started - and so can you How to you know when to hire a team member Brittany’s deciding factor of when to leave her 9 to 5- and go full time with the blog A break down on the influencer business model Brittany and Nichelle are pulling back the curtain so we can all achieve our goals together in 2023! Let’s go! For full episode notes, head to:
12/13/2022
50. How to Make Your Home Look and Feel Magical this Holiday with Chaz from Linen + Flax
Let’s get your Christmas decorating on! In this episode of Life with Loverly, Brittany is sitting down with the brain and heart behind the lifestyle brand Linen & Flax: Chaz Easterly. Linen & Flax is a lifestyle brand designed to create beautiful, livable environments, apparel, home goods, and more. While this conversation will definitely help you decorate your mantle and trees, you’ll also find encouragement to start on your dream and comfort for the aching heart. The two are chatting: Chaz’s inspirational story to becoming a business owner, Where the name ‘Linen + Flax’ came from, Chaz's 3 L’s to designing a room 3 tips for decorating your Mantel, Tree, Tablescape + Coffee Table, and Ways to heal a hurting heart this holiday While you may come for the decor advice, you’ll stay for the pulling of the heart strings in this episode. For full episode notes, check out: Follow Chaz here! https://www.instagram.com/linenandflaxco/?hl=en
