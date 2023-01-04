Between The Covers : Conversations with Writers in Fiction, Nonfiction & Poetry

There may be no writer, no thinker, who has shaped my conversations on the show more than Christina Sharpe. Whether her work is explicitly part of a conversation (in episodes with Ross Gay, Solmaz Sharif, Natalie Diaz, and Dionne Brand, to name a few) or whether her thought and vision provide a foundation and subtext […]
The post Christina Sharpe : Ordinary Notes appeared first on Tin House.
5/1/2023
2:18:13
Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o : The Language of Languages
Today’s guest, novelist, storyteller, essayist, playwright, scholar, translator, and perennial front-runner for the Nobel Prize in Literature Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, is an iconic figure in postcolonial thought. His latest book, The Language of Languages, is the first book dedicated to his writings on translation and the status of African languages, globally and in Africa today, […]
The post Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o : The Language of Languages appeared first on Tin House.
4/11/2023
1:52:53
Charif Shanahan : Trace Evidence
Early in poet Charif Shanahan’s latest collection, Trace Evidence, we encounter the lines: “I want to tell you what for me it has been like. // To speak at all / I must occupy a position // In a system whose positions / I appear not to occupy.” How does one connect to others, be […]
The post Charif Shanahan : Trace Evidence appeared first on Tin House.
4/1/2023
2:40:15
Sabrina Orah Mark : Happily
Today’s guest is poet, storyteller, and now essayist Sabrina Orah Mark. Her latest book, Happily: A Personal History—with Fairy Tales, is an intriguing blend of two radically different forms, memoir and fairy tale. Much as fairy tales are feral, forever escaping a simple, reductive meaning, forever changing shape and being retold, forever out of fashion […]
The post Sabrina Orah Mark : Happily appeared first on Tin House.
3/14/2023
2:10:14
Monica Youn : From From
In today’s conversation with poet Monica Youn we explore what it means to write from a poetics of difference rather than of authenticity, a poetics of deracination rather than identity. Youn’s latest poetry collection From From engages with the history of anti-Asian violence in the United States but is always conscious of the ways this […]
The post Monica Youn : From From appeared first on Tin House.