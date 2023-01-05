The 4 Philosophies of JADAM

Youngsang Cho explains the philosophies of JADAM: Do as Nature Does I and Others are One The Good and the Bad are One Co-existing with Grass Questions by Manfred Mann Connect With Youngsang Cho: Youngsang Cho,The president of JADAM, started organic farming in Korea in 1989. He learned natural farming from his father, Hankyu Cho who founded Korean Natural Farming (KNF). Based on his father's farming and Asian traditional farming, he founded JADAM (meaning "People that resemble nature") in 1991. He has developed a number of core technologies necessary for popularizing organic farming. JADAM, which leads Ultra-Low-Cost agriculture, is the largest organic farming organization with more than 75,000 members in South Korea. Website Instagram YouTube Buy Youngsang Cho's JADAM books