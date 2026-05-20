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2382 episodes
- In this week’s episode of The Beet, Jacques chats with backyard chicken expert Lisa Steele about why chickens might just be the hardest-working members of the garden team. From weed patrol to soil-scratching benefits, they discuss how chickens can boost your growing space while earning their keep. Plus, Lisa shares practical tips for getting started with a backyard coop without getting in over your head.
Connect with Lisa Steele:
Lisa Steele is the O.G. of backyard chicken keeping, sharing expert flock advice since 2009. From her farm in Maine, she’s built a trusted resource with hundreds of practical articles on raising chickens, ducks, and geese, as well as gardening and DIY coop projects. She’s also the author of The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook, a Publishers Weekly starred pick and Amazon Editors’ Pick for Best Cookbooks, Food & Wine.
Find more from Lisa on her website: https://www.fresheggsdaily.blog/
Find more from Lisa on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fresheggsdaily/
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- This week’s episode of The Beet mixes things up. Jacques sits down with author and historian Dr. Kate Brown to discuss her book, “Tiny Gardens Everywhere: The Past, Present, and Future of the Self-Provisioning City,” and the surprising origins of gardens back in feudal times. They explore how wage labor replaced self-sufficient life on the land, and how today’s gardeners are flipping the script. Even in cities, people are reclaiming that grounded, grow-your-own way of living.
Connect with Dr. Kate Brown:
Dr. Kate Brown is a historian who started out tackling manmade disasters—and then pivoted to exploring people who see plants as allies. She’s the author of five historical books, with a degree from the University of Wisconsin and a PhD from the University of Washington. Her work blends archival research, oral history, sensory observation, reflective autobiography, and inventive literary style, bringing a fresh, immersive edge to how history gets written.
Find more from Dr. Kate Brown on her website: https://www.katebrownhistorian.org/
Support The Beet:
→ Shop: https://growepic.co/shop
→ Seeds: https://growepic.co/botanicalinterests
Learn More:
→ All Our Channels: https://growepic.co/youtube
→ Blog: https://growepic.co/blog
→ Podcast: https://growepic.co/podcasts
→ Discord: https://growepic.co/discord
→ Instagram: https://growepic.co/insta
→ TikTok: https://growepic.co/tiktok
→ Pinterest: https://growepic.co/pinterest
→ Twitter: https://growepic.co/twitter
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- In this week's episode of The Beet, Jacques chats with Kodiak, Alaska gardener Marion Owen, aka “The UpBeet Gardener,” about the thrill of growing in what she calls “zone zero.” She shares how she stretches her season by adapting raised beds with protective coverage for the coldest months. In summer, the sun can linger until midnight, giving her plants a surprising boost, but making hardening off even more important. Marion also reveals her secret sauce: blending volcanic-ash-rich native soil with homemade compost to make her garden pop.
Connect with Marion Owen:
Marion Owen is a gardener and co-author of Chicken Soup for the Gardener’s Soul, growing against the odds in Kodiak, Alaska. While the climate keeps things interesting, she credits her success more to building healthy soil than battling the weather. Guided by the idea that we all share one beautiful blue planet, Marion documents her garden through blogs and videos. Her message is simple: stay curious, stay hopeful, and keep growing.
Find more from Marion at her blog: https://theupbeetgardener.com/
Find more from Marion on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyXH694HaYuwwUCFkAhrsbg
Support The Beet:
→ Shop: https://growepic.co/shop
→ Seeds: https://growepic.co/botanicalinterests
Learn More:
→ All Our Channels: https://growepic.co/youtube
→ Blog: https://growepic.co/blog
→ Podcast: https://growepic.co/podcasts
→ Discord: https://growepic.co/discord
→ Instagram: https://growepic.co/insta
→ TikTok: https://growepic.co/tiktok
→ Pinterest: https://growepic.co/pinterest
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- This week on The Beet, Jacques sits down with Tanner Mitchell, aka “Tannner the Planter”: author, houseplant expert, and TikTok gardening celebrity from the nursery and gardening store Famous In Oregon. They discuss his move from Oregon to Texas and why the “trap of intuition” can sometimes lead growers astray. The conversation goes beyond the basics, unpacking why successful plant care is more about direct observation than subjective perceptions of growing conditions.
Connect with Tanner Mitchell:
Tanner Mitchell co-founded Famous In Oregon, a thriving online houseplant business, with his wife, Erika. Better known as @TannerthePlanter, he’s built a massive, highly engaged online community centered around plant care and education. He calls Prosper, Texas, home, where life with his family is, unsurprisingly, still pretty plant-filled.
Find more from Tanner on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tannertheplanter/
Find more from Tanner on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tannertheplanter
Support The Beet:
→ Shop: https://growepic.co/shop
→ Seeds: https://growepic.co/botanicalinterests
Learn More:
→ All Our Channels: https://growepic.co/youtube
→ Blog: https://growepic.co/blog
→ Podcast: https://growepic.co/podcasts
→ Discord: https://growepic.co/discord
→ Instagram: https://growepic.co/insta
→ TikTok: https://growepic.co/tiktok
→ Pinterest: https://growepic.co/pinterest
→ Twitter: https://growepic.co/twitter
→ Facebook: https://growepic.co/facebook
→ Facebook Group: https://growepic.co/fbgroup
→ Love our products? Become an Epic affiliate! https://growepic.co/3FjQXqV
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- Looking to save money in the garden? This episode is for you! In this week’s episode of The Beet, Jacques chats with Stephanie Rose, Canadian master gardener, permaculturist, and herbalist. Together, they dig into what it really means to garden with nature, let go of perfection, and grow a thriving, beautifully wild space over time. They also discuss how gardening doesn’t have to be expensive at all.
Connect with Stephanie Rose:
Stephanie Rose is the creator of Garden Therapy – a go-to hub for creative garden projects, crafts, and plant-powered living. She is passionate about helping gardeners tap into the instant joy of digging in the dirt and reconnecting with nature. A trained Master Gardener and lifelong learner, she blends expertise in herbalism, permaculture, and natural skincare into her work. She’s an award-winning author and speaker, spreading the good word of plants far beyond her Pacific Northwest garden.
Find more from Stephanie at her website: https://gardentherapy.ca/
Find more from Stephanie on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFwFC2Ym1do9MVRq8srTyFg
Support The Beet:
→ Shop: https://growepic.co/shop
→ Seeds: https://growepic.co/botanicalinterests
Learn More:
→ All Our Channels: https://growepic.co/youtube
→ Blog: https://growepic.co/blog
→ Podcast: https://growepic.co/podcasts
→ Discord: https://growepic.co/discord
→ Instagram: https://growepic.co/insta
→ TikTok: https://growepic.co/tiktok
→ Pinterest: https://growepic.co/pinterest
→ Twitter: https://growepic.co/twitter
→ Facebook: https://growepic.co/facebook
→ Facebook Group: https://growepic.co/fbgroup
→ Love our products? Become an Epic affiliate! https://growepic.co/3FjQXqV
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Beet: A Podcast For Plant Lovers
The Beet started its existence as the Epic Gardening Podcast but has grown into a one-stop shop for plant lovers. Each week, we explore topics ranging from beginner gardening tips to in-depth discussions with industry and science experts. Here, we’ll open up new gardening horizons, inspire you to greater heights, share new and exciting discoveries in agriculture, and fill your mind with freshly harvested information you can apply to your own gardening journey.Podcast website
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