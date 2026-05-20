In this week's episode of The Beet, Jacques chats with Kodiak, Alaska gardener Marion Owen, aka “The UpBeet Gardener,” about the thrill of growing in what she calls “zone zero.” She shares how she stretches her season by adapting raised beds with protective coverage for the coldest months. In summer, the sun can linger until midnight, giving her plants a surprising boost, but making hardening off even more important. Marion also reveals her secret sauce: blending volcanic-ash-rich native soil with homemade compost to make her garden pop.



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Marion Owen is a gardener and co-author of Chicken Soup for the Gardener’s Soul, growing against the odds in Kodiak, Alaska. While the climate keeps things interesting, she credits her success more to building healthy soil than battling the weather. Guided by the idea that we all share one beautiful blue planet, Marion documents her garden through blogs and videos. Her message is simple: stay curious, stay hopeful, and keep growing.



Find more from Marion at her blog: https://theupbeetgardener.com/



Find more from Marion on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyXH694HaYuwwUCFkAhrsbg



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