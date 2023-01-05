The Epic Gardening podcast is a daily gardening tips and advice show brought to you by Kevin Espiritu, an urban gardener, hydroponics enthusiast, and all-around... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1941
John's Favorite Orchids to Grow
So, what are John’s favorite orchid varieties? John also has a strategy for ensuring that you have an orchid in bloom every day of the year in your home. Connect with John Clements: John Clements has been a horticultural professional for 46 years. Former nursery owner, gardener and koi pond builder to the rich and famous, horticulturist, commercial fruit tree farmer, garden writer, agricultural historian, co-administrator of the San Diego Gardener Facebook group, and the icing on the cake, is Director of Gardens at the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden. LinkedIn Website Instagram Buy Birdies Garden Beds Use code EPICPODCAST for 5% off your first order of Birdies metal raised garden beds, the best metal raised beds in the world. They last 5-10x longer than wooden beds, come in multiple heights and dimensions, and look absolutely amazing. Click here to shop Birdies Garden Beds Buy My Book My book, Field Guide to Urban Gardening, is a beginners guide to growing food in small spaces, covering 6 different methods and offering rock-solid fundamental gardening knowledge: Order on Amazon Order a signed copy Follow Epic Gardening YouTube Instagram Pinterest Facebook Facebook Group
5/4/2023
7:18
A Master Horticulturist Teaches You About Water
Your plants care about water quality, especially your more sensitive plants. Reverse osmosis water or filtered water may be just what your plants need! Connect with John Clements: John Clements has been a horticultural professional for 46 years. Former nursery owner, gardener and koi pond builder to the rich and famous, horticulturist, commercial fruit tree farmer, garden writer, agricultural historian, co-administrator of the San Diego Gardener Facebook group, and the icing on the cake, is Director of Gardens at the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden. LinkedIn Website Instagram Buy Birdies Garden Beds Use code EPICPODCAST for 5% off your first order of Birdies metal raised garden beds, the best metal raised beds in the world. They last 5-10x longer than wooden beds, come in multiple heights and dimensions, and look absolutely amazing. Click here to shop Birdies Garden Beds Buy My Book My book, Field Guide to Urban Gardening, is a beginners guide to growing food in small spaces, covering 6 different methods and offering rock-solid fundamental gardening knowledge: Order on Amazon Order a signed copy Follow Epic Gardening YouTube Instagram Pinterest Facebook Facebook Group
5/3/2023
9:21
Get Started Caring for Orchids
New to orchids? John Clements, Director of Gardens at the San Diego Botanic Garden, walks us through a comprehensive care guide for orchids. Connect with John Clements: John Clements has been a horticultural professional for 46 years. Former nursery owner, gardener and koi pond builder to the rich and famous, horticulturist, commercial fruit tree farmer, garden writer, agricultural historian, co-administrator of the San Diego Gardener Facebook group, and the icing on the cake, is Director of Gardens at the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden. LinkedIn Website Instagram Buy Birdies Garden Beds Use code EPICPODCAST for 5% off your first order of Birdies metal raised garden beds, the best metal raised beds in the world. They last 5-10x longer than wooden beds, come in multiple heights and dimensions, and look absolutely amazing. Click here to shop Birdies Garden Beds Buy My Book My book, Field Guide to Urban Gardening, is a beginners guide to growing food in small spaces, covering 6 different methods and offering rock-solid fundamental gardening knowledge: Order on Amazon Order a signed copy Follow Epic Gardening YouTube Instagram Pinterest Facebook Facebook Group
5/2/2023
14:40
A Life in Horticulture with John Clements
Meet John Clements. John has been a horticulture professional for nearly 50 years. And boy, does he have some wild stories to share! Connect with John Clements: John Clements has been a horticultural professional for 46 years. Former nursery owner, gardener and koi pond builder to the rich and famous, horticulturist, commercial fruit tree farmer, garden writer, agricultural historian, co-administrator of the San Diego Gardener Facebook group, and the icing on the cake, is Director of Gardens at the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden. LinkedIn Website Instagram Buy Birdies Garden Beds Use code EPICPODCAST for 5% off your first order of Birdies metal raised garden beds, the best metal raised beds in the world. They last 5-10x longer than wooden beds, come in multiple heights and dimensions, and look absolutely amazing. Click here to shop Birdies Garden Beds Buy My Book My book, Field Guide to Urban Gardening, is a beginners guide to growing food in small spaces, covering 6 different methods and offering rock-solid fundamental gardening knowledge: Order on Amazon Order a signed copy Follow Epic Gardening YouTube Instagram Pinterest Facebook Facebook Group
5/1/2023
13:57
The 4 Philosophies of JADAM
Youngsang Cho explains the philosophies of JADAM: Do as Nature Does I and Others are One The Good and the Bad are One Co-existing with Grass Questions by Manfred Mann Connect With Youngsang Cho: Youngsang Cho,The president of JADAM, started organic farming in Korea in 1989. He learned natural farming from his father, Hankyu Cho who founded Korean Natural Farming (KNF). Based on his father's farming and Asian traditional farming, he founded JADAM (meaning "People that resemble nature") in 1991. He has developed a number of core technologies necessary for popularizing organic farming. JADAM, which leads Ultra-Low-Cost agriculture, is the largest organic farming organization with more than 75,000 members in South Korea. Website Instagram YouTube Buy Youngsang Cho’s JADAM books Buy Birdies Garden Beds Use code EPICPODCAST for 5% off your first order of Birdies metal raised garden beds, the best metal raised beds in the world. They last 5-10x longer than wooden beds, come in multiple heights and dimensions, and look absolutely amazing. Click here to shop Birdies Garden Beds Buy My Book My book, Field Guide to Urban Gardening, is a beginners guide to growing food in small spaces, covering 6 different methods and offering rock-solid fundamental gardening knowledge: Order on Amazon Order a signed copy Follow Epic Gardening YouTube Instagram Pinterest Facebook Facebook Group
About Epic Gardening: Daily Growing Tips and Advice
The Epic Gardening podcast is a daily gardening tips and advice show brought to you by Kevin Espiritu, an urban gardener, hydroponics enthusiast, and all-around plant lover. Every day, a gardening question from YOU will be answered in a fun and informative way in under 10 minutes!