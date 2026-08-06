Thank you to today's Sponsor, Factor!Go to factormeals.com/otakus50off for 50% off your first order plus free shipping!We hope you enjoy this podcast brought to you by Nick Conner and Danny Motta! We hope to cover all your favorite anime as well as any current noteworthy news! New episodes will be releasing each week, hope to see you at the next one!0:00 - Danny Measures Time In Shark Tank Pitches13:09 - This Week's Schedule!15:05 - Redline Is The Most Beautiful Movie Ever22:24 - Ghost Keeps Turning Off Our Mics27:24 - Audio Comes Back45:27 - Nick Learns About Religion47:13 - Daemons Gives Us Some Big Reveals49:08 - The Boys Write A YA Novel55:15 - Back To Daemons56:58 - The Boys Are Almost Finished With DMC!58:52 - Nick's Best Boi Sneak Peek1:00:00 - This Week's Game!1:18:58 - This Week's Best Bois!1:31:27 - This Week's Love Letter!Danny Motta's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@DannyMottaNick aka Nchammer23's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@NCHammer23Otakus Anonymous Highlights Page:https://www.youtube.com/@OtakusAnonymousAbridgedBecome a Patreon and get access to the Discord and livestreams!https://patreon.com/user?u=103227750Buy OtakusAnonymous, NCHammer23, or Danny Motta merch: https://otakusanonymous.net/Edited with love by: Stanktheanimedude