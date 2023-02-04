An anime themed podcast for all the fellow weebs out there. More
Nick Has No Enemies... Except Danny - Otakus Anonymous Episode #16
Nick Has No Enemies... Except Danny - Otakus Anonymous Episode #16
4/30/2023
1:39:49
0:00 Is Nick A Bully?9:49 Nick And Danny Hire a Hitmen?11:40 Mashle = Better Harry Potter?22:24 Is There A New Evangelion?28:32 Let People Like What They Like (as long as it's legal)36:22 Demon Slayer CG Stepping Up?41:23 Is Nick A Boomer Or Is Vinland Saga Peak?48:26 It Was The Best Of Times, It Was The Worst Of Times,55:24 Sneak Peek From Behind The Paywall55:51 Guess That Anime Silhouette! 1:11:09 This Week's Best Bois1:20:31 What's The Biggest 20 Minutes In A Movie?1:29:38 This Week's Love Letter's
4/30/2023
1:39:49
Oshi no Ko Is The Best Anime Ever? - Otakus Anonymous Episode #15
Oshi no Ko Is The Best Anime Ever? - Otakus Anonymous Episode #15
4/23/2023
1:39:05
0:00 An Anime Cold Opening?4:44 Danny Is Insane7:42 Nick Made it9:06 Today's Plans15:04 Danny's Life Of Crime28:41 Oshi No Ko Is Infuriatingly Good (Spoilers)31:00 The Curse Has Been Broken!37:28 What Is The Best Anime Original45:24 How Many Teenagers Can You Defeat?50:46 Who Has The Most Plot Armour?1:03:16 Who Will Be The New-New Gen?1:19:25 Who Wants To Be An Anime Millionaire?1:28:42 This Week's Best Bois1:34:03 This Weeks Flashback News1:39:05 Love Letter's / Outro
4/23/2023
1:39:05
Minato: The Next Generations Is Coming?!? - Otakus Anonymous Episode #14
Minato: The Next Generations Is Coming?!? - Otakus Anonymous Episode #14
4/16/2023
1:29:55
0:00 Daniel Is A Fashion Icon9:17 This Has Been A Crazy Week In Anime22:42 What Anime Do You Recommend to New Commers? 31:19 Danny Is A Smooth Boy40:22 Chika Chika Dance Coming Soon46:11 What's The Best Anime Opening?51:00 Nick Is A Lonely Boy52:25 Why Is Hell's Paradise Animation Mid1:02:19 This Week's Best Bois1:10:48 This Week's Flashback News1:22:32 This Week's Love Letters
4/16/2023
1:29:55
We Forgot Hell's Paradise, So Nick Finished It - Otakus Anonymous Episode #13
We Forgot Hell's Paradise, So Nick Finished It - Otakus Anonymous Episode #13
4/9/2023
1:26:07
0:00 Danny Is A Silly Goose9:58 That Time I Got Reincarnivalated As A Slime17:34 Catch Nick Peeling Eggs On Tiktok24:41 Buddy Daddies Is A Ripoff?!26:51 Nick Forgot A Manga, So He Read It In Two Days36:25 Danny's Bone To Pick With Mappa42:36 Is Doctor Stone Honest To Science?45:21 Back To Hell's Paradise50:47 Ya'll Be Nice54:19 Nick Is The April Fool 57:40 Danny Faced An Insurrection59:39 The Boys Try Another Anime Game Next Week? 1:01:55 The Best Boi's 1:10:35 Date A Live Is Back? 1:13:27 ONE Gets A One Shot 1:15:22 This Weeks Love Letters
4/9/2023
1:26:07
Our Very First Guest!! - Otakus Anonymous Episode #12
Our Very First Guest!! - Otakus Anonymous Episode #12
4/2/2023
1:18:41
0:00 Danny's Had A Rough Week4:41 A Wild Podcast Guest Appears5:43 The Boys Talk Best Anime Of Last Season13:37 Did AOT Do The Right Thing?20:26 Nick Is The #1 Buddy Daddies Fan30:03 Nick And Dorothy's Bet37:08 Big Upcoming Anime News!48:02 Recapping A Few Big Anime Events With Jose51:35 The Boys Saw John Wick 459:00 The Boys Test Their Anime Knowledge1:07:29 Flash Back News Of The Week1:13:45 The Week's Best Boi's1:18:41 Love Letter's Of The Week