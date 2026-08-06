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178 episodes
- Thank you to today's Sponsor, Factor!Go to factormeals.com/otakus50off for 50% off your first order plus free shipping!We hope you enjoy this podcast brought to you by Nick Conner and Danny Motta! We hope to cover all your favorite anime as well as any current noteworthy news! New episodes will be releasing each week, hope to see you at the next one!0:00 - A Couple Announcements.11:00 - Heal Quick Hat Guy16:53 - Danny's Cam Turns On19:54 - This Week's Schedule20:49 - The Boys Started Smoking!30:33 - Gabby Just Keeps Chompin34:22 - This Week's Pokemon Review!49:53 - Danny Watched Jaadugar!55:33 - The Best Spiderman Movie Ever?? (No Spoilers)1:13:25 - Spiderman: Brand New Day Spoiler Review!1:27:17 - This Week's Game!1:52:58 - This Week's News!1:57:20 - This Week's Best Boi!2:13:11 - This Week's Love Letters!Danny Motta's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@DannyMottaNick aka Nchammer23's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@NCHammer23Otakus Anonymous Highlights Page:https://www.youtube.com/@OtakusAnonymousAbridgedBecome a Patreon and get access to the Discord and livestreams!https://patreon.com/user?u=103227750Buy OtakusAnonymous, NCHammer23, or Danny Motta merch: https://otakusanonymous.net/Edited with love by: Stanktheanimedude
- Thank you to todays sponsor, BetterHelp!Go to https://www.betterhelp.com/otakusanonymous for 10% off your first month!We hope you enjoy this podcast brought to you by Nick Conner and Danny Motta! We hope to cover all your favorite anime as well as any current noteworthy news! New episodes will be releasing each week, hope to see you at the next one!0:00 - MJ Is Back?5:16 - Huge Week For Marvel11:24 - This Week's Schedule12:21 - The Gaang Is Back!35:57 - Pokemon 4Ever Is The Best Movie Yet56:20 - The Great Pokemon Debate Continues1:15:46 - Joey Wheeler Solos Your Favorite Verse1:20:26 - Daemons Introduced Another Strong Old Anime Man1:23:33 - You Thought It Was Over1:24:09 - This Week's Game1:51:41 - This Week's News!1:54:23 - This Week's Best Boi!1:56:04 - This Week's Love Letter!Danny Motta's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@DannyMottaNick aka Nchammer23's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@NCHammer23Otakus Anonymous Highlights Page:https://www.youtube.com/@OtakusAnonymousAbridgedBecome a Patreon and get access to the Discord and livestreams!https://patreon.com/user?u=103227750Buy OtakusAnonymous, NCHammer23, or Danny Motta merch: https://otakusanonymous.net/Edited with love by: Stanktheanimedude
- We hope you enjoy this podcast brought to you by Nick Conner and Danny Motta! We hope to cover all your favorite anime as well as any current noteworthy news! New episodes will be releasing each week, hope to see you at the next one!0:00 - Danny Is Building An Army Of Robots5:55 - Nick Reviews Danny's Bartending 7:45 - Danny Is At War10:26 - It's Like Nothing Has Changed13:35 - Nick's Not Leaving!18:06 - This Week's Schedule!18:30 - Ghost In The Shell Just Isn't Hitting25:45 - This Wasn't The Entei Movie?!57:04 - Daemons Showed Some FMA:B1:01:10 - The Boys Finished DMC!1:08:07 - Nick Met A Shark Tanker1:12:41 - This Week's Game!1:34:57 - This Week's Best Boi!1:44:56 - This Week's Love Letter!Danny Motta's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@DannyMottaNick aka Nchammer23's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@NCHammer23Otakus Anonymous Highlights Page:https://www.youtube.com/@OtakusAnonymousAbridgedBecome a Patreon and get access to the Discord and livestreams!https://patreon.com/user?u=103227750Buy OtakusAnonymous, NCHammer23, or Danny Motta merch: https://otakusanonymous.net/Edited with love by: Stanktheanimedude
- Thank you to today's Sponsor, Factor!Go to factormeals.com/otakus50off for 50% off your first order plus free shipping!We hope you enjoy this podcast brought to you by Nick Conner and Danny Motta! We hope to cover all your favorite anime as well as any current noteworthy news! New episodes will be releasing each week, hope to see you at the next one!0:00 - Danny Measures Time In Shark Tank Pitches13:09 - This Week's Schedule!15:05 - Redline Is The Most Beautiful Movie Ever22:24 - Ghost Keeps Turning Off Our Mics27:24 - Audio Comes Back45:27 - Nick Learns About Religion47:13 - Daemons Gives Us Some Big Reveals49:08 - The Boys Write A YA Novel55:15 - Back To Daemons56:58 - The Boys Are Almost Finished With DMC!58:52 - Nick's Best Boi Sneak Peek1:00:00 - This Week's Game!1:18:58 - This Week's Best Bois!1:31:27 - This Week's Love Letter!Danny Motta's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@DannyMottaNick aka Nchammer23's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@NCHammer23Otakus Anonymous Highlights Page:https://www.youtube.com/@OtakusAnonymousAbridgedBecome a Patreon and get access to the Discord and livestreams!https://patreon.com/user?u=103227750Buy OtakusAnonymous, NCHammer23, or Danny Motta merch: https://otakusanonymous.net/Edited with love by: Stanktheanimedude
Kagurabachi Will Be The Next MASSIVE Anime.. - Otakus Anonymous Episode #16807/09/2026 | 1h 54 mins.We hope you enjoy this podcast brought to you by Nick Conner and Danny Motta! We hope to cover all your favorite anime as well as any current noteworthy news! New episodes will be releasing each week, hope to see you at the next one!0:00 - Mic Warning 0:36 - The Boys Went To Anime Expo!4:10 - Danny Hosted A Panel!12:51 - Nick Met Gigguk??17:36 - Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 Is Hype!27:18 - Who's Hyped For Black Flag? 29:02 - Nick Is HYPED For Kagurabachi36:45 -This Week's Schedule39:02 - Pokemon 2000 Was A Movie1:03:01 - New Ghost In The Shell Picked A Rough Week1:09:11 - Can You Trust A Paid Review?1:14:28 - Higashi Village Gets Devasted... Again1:17:03 - Marraige Toxin Is Over, And The Boys Are Sad1:26:44 - This Week's Game!1:42:05 - This Week's Best Bois!1:46:59 - This Week's News!1:50:58 - This Week's Love Letter!Danny Motta's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@DannyMottaNick aka Nchammer23's Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@NCHammer23Otakus Anonymous Highlights Page:https://www.youtube.com/@OtakusAnonymousAbridgedBecome a Patreon and get access to the Discord and livestreams!https://patreon.com/user?u=103227750Buy OtakusAnonymous, NCHammer23, or Danny Motta merch: https://otakusanonymous.net/Edited with love by: Stanktheanimedude
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About Otaku's Anonymous
An anime themed podcast for all the fellow weebs out there.Podcast website
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