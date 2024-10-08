Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureThe MinnMax Show
Listen to The MinnMax Show in the App
Listen to The MinnMax Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The MinnMax Show

Podcast The MinnMax Show
MinnMax
Released every Thursday, The MinnMax Show features former Game Informer employees and beyond talking about the week's most exciting games or game industry news ...
More
LeisureVideo Games

Available Episodes

5 of 270
  • Tetris Forever, LEGO Horizon, Slitterhead, Brothership
    https://www.patreon.com/minnmax - Unlock a benefit and directly support independent games media MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Jacob Geller, Jeff Marchiafava, Janet Garcia, Kyle Hilliard, and Leo Vader rally for a huge episode covering all of the latest games. They talk about the new interactive documentary from Digital Eclipse called Tetris Forever, Kyle and Janet weigh in on Mario & Luigi: Brothership, we debate why LEGO Horizon Adventures (code provided by Sony) isn't a great game but we can't stop playing it, then Leo Vader joins to slide into a cool chat about Slitterhead from Bokeh Studios. Then we answer questions submitted on Patreon by the community and award the iam8bit question of the week! You can win a prize and help make the show better by supporting us on Patreon and submitting a question! https://www.patreon.com/minnmax See MinnMax's charity auction items and stream (11/23) details here - https://www.patreon.com/posts/were-helping-big-115828242 Watch and share the video version here - https://youtu.be/YPbZv530nyA Help support MinnMax's supporters! https://www.iam8bit.com - 10% off with Promo Code: CORNBREADCHAOS Level up your game and get 10% off @TurtleBeach with code MINNMAX at turtlebeach.com/MINNMAX To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below... 00:00:00 - Intro 00:03:26 - Win Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 00:04:35 - Tetris Forever 00:29:57 - https://www.turtlebeach.com - 10% off with Promo Code: MINNMAX 00:32:56 - Mario & Luigi: Brothership 00:46:12 - LEGO Horizon Adventures 01:06:03 - Slitterhead 01:19:55 - Beastieball 01:29:40 - Metal Slug Tactics 01:39:17 - I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival 01:45:06 - Batman: Arkham Shadow 01:49:29 - It's Only Money 01:52:16 - MinnMax's charity stream on 11/23 01:57:09 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters 01:58:22 - Community questions 02:37:34 - Get A Load Of This Leo’s GALOT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwsFzdXgh4c Janet's GALOT - https://q-lessgame.com/products/q-less-game JeffM's GALOT - https://youtu.be/7jpxI4YnI4w Jacob's GALOT - https://youtu.be/nKprZorlK2o?si=vEK2TCpUAHOvbFv9 Hanson's GALOT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwekVDFXQNk Kyle's GALOT - https://www.nme.com/news/gaming-news/doja-cat-conkers-bad-fur-day-outfit-halloween-3809294 Community GALOT - https://www.queensbloodonline.com/ Disclosure - Games discussed on MinnMax content are most often provided for free by the publisher or developer. Follow us on Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/minnmaxshow Subscribe to our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/minnmax Subscribe to our solo stream channel - https://www.youtube.com/@minnmaxstreamarchives Support us on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/minnmax Buy MinnMax merch here - https://minnmax.com/merch Follow us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/minnmaxshow Go behind the scenes on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/minnmaxshow This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    2:47:14
  • Dragon Age, Monster Hunter Wilds, Sonic X Shadow Generations
    MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Kyle Hilliard, and video editor Charles Harte are joined by returning fan favorite Haley De Boom to unpack the big release of Bioware's Dragon Age: The Veilguard. We also touch on the Castlevania DLC for Vampire Survivors before Kelsey Lewin and Sarah Podzorski join the show to share their full thoughts on the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta... and Shadow the Hedgehog. Then we answer questions submitted on Patreon by the community and award the iam8bit question of the week! You can win a prize and help make the show better by supporting us on Patreon and submitting a question! https://www.patreon.com/minnmax Watch and share the video version - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRZPkJqhBwM Come to MinnMax's community meetup at 7pm on Friday, 11/22 at Utepils - https://www.patreon.com/posts/minnesota-folks-115104096 Book Charles Harte to run your tabletop game session - https://www.charlesharte.com/ Enjoy 10 hours of Summer Game Fest 2023, released from the Backstage Pass tier exclusivity - https://youtu.be/SUC1EWuP77g Help support MinnMax's supporters! https://www.iam8bit.com - 10% off with Promo Code: CORNBREADCHAOS https://www.uncommongoods.com/minnmax - 15% off https://www.factormeals.com/minnmax50 - 50% off first order with MINNMAX50 To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below...  00:00:00 - Intro 00:01:46 - MinnMax's Minneapolis meeteup at Utepils on 11/22 00:03:03 - Dragon Age: The Veilguard 00:38:49 - Factor Meals - https://www.factormeals.com/minnmax50 00:40:29 - Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania 00:44:33 - Monster Hunter Wilds 01:09:03 - Uncommon Goods - https://www.uncommongoods.com/minnmax 01:11:55 - Shadow the Hedgehog 01:21:57 - Community questions 01:55:07 - Get A Load Of This Kelsey’s GALOT - https://www.forbes.com/sites/bradadgate/2024/11/04/professional-womens-sports-leagues-are-busy-adding-franchises/ Charles' GALOT - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Towel Hanson's GALOT - https://www.lakesuperior.com/the-lake/lake-superior/how-big-is-lake-superior/ Sarah's GALOT - https://www.si.com/videogames/news/infinity-nikki-release-date-playstation-store#:~:text=Marco%20Wutz%20%7C%2013%20Hours%20Ago&amp;text=The%20PlayStation%20Store%20has%20begun,re%20checking%20the%20page%20from. Community GALOT - https://x.com/QuirklessStoner/status/1852050010696749308 Disclosure - Games discussed on MinnMax content are most often provided for free by the publisher or developer. Follow us on Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/minnmaxshow Subscribe to our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/minnmax Subscribe to our solo stream channel - https://www.youtube.com/@minnmaxstreamarchives Support us on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/minnmax Buy MinnMax merch here - https://minnmax.com/merch Follow us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/minnmaxshow Go behind the scenes on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/minnmaxshow This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    2:07:58
  • Black Ops 6, Alan Wake 2's Lake House, Mouthwashing
    MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Jacob Geller, Janet Garcia, and Haley MacLean get into the Halloween spirit and kick off a fun conversation about Alan Wake II's The Lake House DLC and the fun to be had with Call of Duty Black Ops 6. Then Sarah Podzorski joins the crew to rave even more about Metaphor: ReFantazio, Infinity Nikki, and more before we get to wonderful questions submitted by the community! Directly support MinnMax and unlock a benefit here - https://www.patreon.com/minnmax Watch and share the video version here - https://youtu.be/FejfVMpL2oA Help support MinnMax's supporters! https://www.iam8bit.com - 10% off with Promo Code: PASHINGSMUMPKINS To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below... 00:00:00 - Intro 00:02:41 - MinnMax's Give To The Max Charity plans 00:05:40 - Alan Wake II The Lake House 00:22:45 - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 00:46:21 - Metaphor: ReFantazio 01:02:02 - Mouthwashing 01:11:10 - Life is Strange: Double Exposure 01:18:15 - Infinity Nikki 01:27:02 - Super Mario Party Jamboree 01:33:18 - Thronefall 01:36:20 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters 01:39:21 - Community questions 02:11:38 - Get A Load Of This Sarah’s GALOT - https://www.tiktok.com/@geodesaurus?lang=en Jacob's GALOT - https://www.reddit.com/r/oddlysatisfying/comments/1gayvez/border_collies_sort_black_[…]m=web3x&amp;utm_name=web3xcss&amp;utm_term=1&amp;utm_content=share_button Hanson's GALOT - https://www.reddit.com/r/geography/ Janet's GALOT - https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP88ca38e/ Haley's GALOT - https://rainbow-wool.shop/uk Community GALOT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQ5EeImWYaI Disclosure - Games discussed on MinnMax content are most often provided for free by the publisher or developer. Follow us on Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/minnmaxshow Subscribe to our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/minnmax Subscribe to our solo stream channel - https://www.youtube.com/@minnmaxstreamarchives Support us on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/minnmax Buy MinnMax merch here - https://minnmax.com/merch Follow us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/minnmaxshow Go behind the scenes on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/minnmaxshow This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    2:25:30
  • MinnMax's 5th Anniversary, Batman: Arkham Shadow, Fear The Spotlight
    MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Leo Vader, Kyle Hilliard, and Jeff Marchiafava celebrate MinnMax's fifth anniversary by gathering together for a podcast in the NEW studio space! If you're at the Backstage Pass tier, you can watch a full tour of the new space. We thank the community for supporting us on Patreon and allowing this whole outlet to exist in the first place. Oh, and we talk about games like Batman: Arkham Shadow on Meta Quest 3, Max Spielberg's Lynked: Banner of the Spark, Fear the Spotlight, and returning to UFO 50 and Path of the Goddess. Then we dive into some great community questions including a ton of great questions about MinnMax's origin and the last five years of growth. We cannot thank you all enough, you're welcome to help keep us growing and unlock a benefit on Patreon here - https://www.patreon.com/minnmax Watch and share the video version here - https://youtu.be/3k7qyUYTC_o Help support MinnMax's supporters! https://www.iam8bit.com - 10% off with Promo Code: PASHINGSMUMPKINS https://www.meundies.com/minnmax - 20% off your first order and free shipping To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below... 00:00:00 - Intro 00:00:21 - MinnMax's new studio 00:05:47 - Batman: Arkham Shadow 00:28:43 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters 00:30:47 - Lynked: Banner of the Spark 00:37:57 - UFO 50 00:44:06 - Fear the Spotlight 00:51:31 - Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess 00:56:14 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters 00:59:49 - Vinyl album reveals 01:03:05 - Community questions 02:27:56- Get A Load Of This JeffM's GALOT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRZ1ELeGepo Hanson's GALOT - https://www.marvel.com/articles/comics/astonishing-spider-man-infinity-comic-scott-aukerman-interview Kyle's GALOT - https://x.com/johnny_suputama/status/1845536133775569400?s=46&amp;t=NQuiqRa_BGRV8b-BEm-aYw Community GALOT - https://www.reddit.com/r/ufo50/s/bTFuFdgua9 Disclosure - Games discussed on MinnMax content are most often provided for free by the publisher or developer. Follow us on Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/minnmaxshow Subscribe to our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/minnmax Subscribe to our solo stream channel - https://www.youtube.com/@minnmaxstreamarchives Support us on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/minnmax Buy MinnMax merch here - https://minnmax.com/merch Follow us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/minnmaxshow Go behind the scenes on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/minnmaxshow This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    2:40:11
  • Most Beautiful Games Ever, New Life Is Strange, Mario Party Jamboree
    https://www.patreon.com/minnmax - We'll DM you a Steam code for Arco if you support us at any tier, we run out of codes when we hit 5,035 supporters on Patreon. MinnMax's Ben Hanson is joined by Kyle Hilliard, Janet Garcia, Jacob Geller, and Leo Vader for a fun conversation celebrating the surprising, open-world FPS Echo Point Nova before we unpack our thoughts on Neva and the most beautiful games ever made. Janet weighs in after the first two chapters of Square-Enix's Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Ben shares his early impressions of Super Mario Party Jamboree on the Nintendo Switch, and Leo is awakened by the new Crash Bandicoot and Donkey Kong Country-inspired Nikoderiko: The Magical World. Then we answer questions submitted on Patreon by the community and award the iam8bit question of the week! You can win a prize and help make the show better by supporting us on Patreon and submitting a question! https://www.patreon.com/minnmax Watch and share the video version of the podcast here - https://youtu.be/nhdtygZnYqI Help support MinnMax's supporters! https://www.iam8bit.com - 10% off with Promo Code: PASHINGSMUMPKINS https://www.uncommongoods.com/minnmax - 15% off your order To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below...  00:00:00 - Intro 00:02:21 - MinnMax's upcoming 5th anniversary 00:04:33 - Echo Point Nova 00:14:13 - Trivia Tower: MinnMax vs. Easy Allies 00:18:46 - Neva 00:27:18 - Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron 00:30:09 - The most beautiful games of all time 00:47:41 - Life is Strange: Double Exposure 00:54:31 - Super Mario Party Jamboree 00:58:35 - Nikoderiko: The Magical World 01:06:50 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters 01:08:50 - Community questions 02:03:06 - Get A Load Of This Leo’s GALOT - https://www.reddit.com/r/CatAdvice/comments/tnexmj/i_spanked_my_cat_on_the_side_of_his_butt_because/ Jacob's GALOT - https://www.polygon.com/what-to-watch/465361/netflix-detroiters-watch-it-best-comedians Janet's GALOT - https://www.analogue.co/3D Hanson's GALOT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpCloXu6oOY Kyle's GALOT - https://www.tiktok.com/@emilyharpist/video/7426021473078365470r=1&amp;t=8qZNvBmdZE6 Community GALOT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=LShDTUBg5nfLluHk&amp;v=o2wYKkqhkG0&amp;feature=youtu.be Disclosure - Games discussed on MinnMax content are most often provided for free by the publisher or developer. Follow us on Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/minnmaxshow Subscribe to our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/minnmax Subscribe to our solo stream channel - https://www.youtube.com/@minnmaxstreamarchives Support us on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/minnmax Buy MinnMax merch here - https://minnmax.com/merch Follow us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/minnmaxshow Go behind the scenes on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/minnmaxshow This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    2:13:37

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The MinnMax Show

Released every Thursday, The MinnMax Show features former Game Informer employees and beyond talking about the week's most exciting games or game industry news before reading feedback from the Patreon community found at patreon.com/minnmax.
Podcast website

Listen to The MinnMax Show, Fire Escape Cast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The MinnMax Show: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:22:09 AM