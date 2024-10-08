https://www.patreon.com/minnmax - Unlock a benefit and directly support independent games media
MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Jacob Geller, Jeff Marchiafava, Janet Garcia, Kyle Hilliard, and Leo Vader rally for a huge episode covering all of the latest games. They talk about the new interactive documentary from Digital Eclipse called Tetris Forever, Kyle and Janet weigh in on Mario & Luigi: Brothership, we debate why LEGO Horizon Adventures (code provided by Sony) isn't a great game but we can't stop playing it, then Leo Vader joins to slide into a cool chat about Slitterhead from Bokeh Studios. Then we answer questions submitted on Patreon by the community and award the iam8bit question of the week!
To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below...
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:35 - Tetris Forever
00:32:56 - Mario & Luigi: Brothership
00:46:12 - LEGO Horizon Adventures
01:06:03 - Slitterhead
01:19:55 - Beastieball
01:29:40 - Metal Slug Tactics
01:39:17 - I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival
01:45:06 - Batman: Arkham Shadow
01:49:29 - It's Only Money
01:52:16 - MinnMax's charity stream on 11/23
01:57:09 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters
01:58:22 - Community questions
02:37:34 - Get A Load Of This
Dragon Age, Monster Hunter Wilds, Sonic X Shadow Generations
MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Kyle Hilliard, and video editor Charles Harte are joined by returning fan favorite Haley De Boom to unpack the big release of Bioware's Dragon Age: The Veilguard. We also touch on the Castlevania DLC for Vampire Survivors before Kelsey Lewin and Sarah Podzorski join the show to share their full thoughts on the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta... and Shadow the Hedgehog. Then we answer questions submitted on Patreon by the community and award the iam8bit question of the week!
To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below...
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:46 - MinnMax's Minneapolis meeteup at Utepils on 11/22
00:03:03 - Dragon Age: The Veilguard
00:40:29 - Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
00:44:33 - Monster Hunter Wilds
01:11:55 - Shadow the Hedgehog
01:21:57 - Community questions
01:55:07 - Get A Load Of This
Black Ops 6, Alan Wake 2's Lake House, Mouthwashing
MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Jacob Geller, Janet Garcia, and Haley MacLean get into the Halloween spirit and kick off a fun conversation about Alan Wake II's The Lake House DLC and the fun to be had with Call of Duty Black Ops 6. Then Sarah Podzorski joins the crew to rave even more about Metaphor: ReFantazio, Infinity Nikki, and more before we get to wonderful questions submitted by the community!
To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below...
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:41 - MinnMax's Give To The Max Charity plans
00:05:40 - Alan Wake II The Lake House
00:22:45 - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
00:46:21 - Metaphor: ReFantazio
01:02:02 - Mouthwashing
01:11:10 - Life is Strange: Double Exposure
01:18:15 - Infinity Nikki
01:27:02 - Super Mario Party Jamboree
01:33:18 - Thronefall
01:36:20 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters
01:39:21 - Community questions
02:11:38 - Get A Load Of This
MinnMax's 5th Anniversary, Batman: Arkham Shadow, Fear The Spotlight
MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Leo Vader, Kyle Hilliard, and Jeff Marchiafava celebrate MinnMax's fifth anniversary by gathering together for a podcast in the NEW studio space. If you're at the Backstage Pass tier, you can watch a full tour of the new space. We thank the community for supporting us on Patreon and allowing this whole outlet to exist in the first place. Oh, and we talk about games like Batman: Arkham Shadow on Meta Quest 3, Max Spielberg's Lynked: Banner of the Spark, Fear the Spotlight, and returning to UFO 50 and Path of the Goddess. Then we dive into some great community questions including a ton of great questions about MinnMax's origin and the last five years of growth.
To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below...
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:21 - MinnMax's new studio
00:05:47 - Batman: Arkham Shadow
00:28:43 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters
00:30:47 - Lynked: Banner of the Spark
00:37:57 - UFO 50
00:44:06 - Fear the Spotlight
00:51:31 - Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
00:56:14 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters
00:59:49 - Vinyl album reveals
01:03:05 - Community questions
02:27:56- Get A Load Of This
Most Beautiful Games Ever, New Life Is Strange, Mario Party Jamboree
MinnMax's Ben Hanson is joined by Kyle Hilliard, Janet Garcia, Jacob Geller, and Leo Vader for a fun conversation celebrating the surprising, open-world FPS Echo Point Nova before we unpack our thoughts on Neva and the most beautiful games ever made. Janet weighs in after the first two chapters of Square-Enix's Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Ben shares his early impressions of Super Mario Party Jamboree on the Nintendo Switch, and Leo is awakened by the new Crash Bandicoot and Donkey Kong Country-inspired Nikoderiko: The Magical World. Then we answer questions submitted on Patreon by the community and award the iam8bit question of the week!
To jump to a particular discussion, check out the timestamps below...
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:21 - MinnMax's upcoming 5th anniversary
00:04:33 - Echo Point Nova
00:14:13 - Trivia Tower: MinnMax vs. Easy Allies
00:18:46 - Neva
00:27:18 - Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron
00:30:09 - The most beautiful games of all time
00:47:41 - Life is Strange: Double Exposure
00:54:31 - Super Mario Party Jamboree
00:58:35 - Nikoderiko: The Magical World
01:06:50 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters
01:08:50 - Community questions
02:03:06 - Get A Load Of This
