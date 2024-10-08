Most Beautiful Games Ever, New Life Is Strange, Mario Party Jamboree

MinnMax's Ben Hanson is joined by Kyle Hilliard, Janet Garcia, Jacob Geller, and Leo Vader for a fun conversation celebrating the surprising, open-world FPS Echo Point Nova before we unpack our thoughts on Neva and the most beautiful games ever made. Janet weighs in after the first two chapters of Square-Enix's Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Ben shares his early impressions of Super Mario Party Jamboree on the Nintendo Switch, and Leo is awakened by the new Crash Bandicoot and Donkey Kong Country-inspired Nikoderiko: The Magical World. Then we answer questions submitted on Patreon by the community and award the iam8bit question of the week!

Timestamps:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:21 - MinnMax's upcoming 5th anniversary
00:04:33 - Echo Point Nova
00:14:13 - Trivia Tower: MinnMax vs. Easy Allies
00:18:46 - Neva
00:27:18 - Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron
00:30:09 - The most beautiful games of all time
00:47:41 - Life is Strange: Double Exposure
00:54:31 - Super Mario Party Jamboree
00:58:35 - Nikoderiko: The Magical World
01:06:50 - Thanking MinnMax's biggest supporters
01:08:50 - Community questions
02:03:06 - Get A Load Of This

Leo's GALOT - https://www.reddit.com/r/CatAdvice/comments/tnexmj/i_spanked_my_cat_on_the_side_of_his_butt_because/
Jacob's GALOT - https://www.polygon.com/what-to-watch/465361/netflix-detroiters-watch-it-best-comedians
Janet's GALOT - https://www.analogue.co/3D
Hanson's GALOT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpCloXu6oOY
Kyle's GALOT - https://www.tiktok.com/@emilyharpist/video/7426021473078365470r=1&t=8qZNvBmdZE6
Community GALOT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=LShDTUBg5nfLluHk&v=o2wYKkqhkG0&feature=youtu.be