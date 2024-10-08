For Such a Time as This

Hey, y'all! Welcome to episode 71 of the Roots and Refuge Podcast. This podcast episode is a bit different than my usual episodes. I find the podcast is a space where I can process my thoughts more intimately than on some of my other platforms, so today's episode is my first preaching podcast (similar to my devotional youtube videos). As a Christian, I believe in spreading love and empowering others to take responsibility for themselves, even if they hold different viewpoints. I value diverse opinions and hold my core values firmly, letting my actions reflect them. Regardless of your religion or worldview, know that you are loved and welcomed here. I hope you'll gain something from today's episode. Am I a prepper? Yes, but at this stage of my life we're prepared out of wisdom, not fear. Initially, fear drove me to prepare, but I learned to trust in the Lord's plan, shifting my motivation to wisdom. This shift allowed us to thrive, not just survive. Before the COVID pandemic, I prayed and heard a call from the Lord "When everyone else prays for it to pass over, I want you to pray for it to go deeper." I prayed for Covid to expose as much as it needed to expose and to bring freedom. In general I avoid political stances as they often bring division rather than solutions. Our world is broken, filled with addiction, trauma, and conflict, but we were designed for peace and love. The Lord has shown me this in how my mission to lead people to the garden and teach them to grow food has sown seeds of life in people all over the world. I believe in creating a better culture, rooted in a relationship with the earth and with one another. Living in harmony with nature brings healing and hope, believing that God uses all things for good. Hopelessness and complacency build nothing. We were born for this time. As Tolkien said, "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us." We must live out our convictions, even when it costs us. Our purpose goes beyond our broken culture. Rooted in love, we can face any hate and carry hope, solutions, and deep relationships. YOU WERE BORN FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS. Reflect on your beliefs and let your home tell your story. The garden of your heart is ready for this time, if you tend to it. Thanks for listening! Let's live out our purpose and build a better world together. 🌱