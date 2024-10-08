Homestead Realities (With Morgan Gold of Gold Shaw Farm)
Hey y'all, welcome back to episode 73 of the Roots and Refuge Podcast. In today’s episode, I’m joined by my friend Morgan Gold from Gold Shaw Farm in Vermont. Morgan’s YouTube channel captures the beauty and reality of life on his homestead, and over the years, we’ve built a friendship through our weekly meetings, which have become a cornerstone for both of us. Together, we dive into the realities of homesteading, including the less-glamorous side that often gets overlooked. Morgan and I both started out with different jobs and challenges that made homesteading full-time a stretch. Before my YouTube channel became profitable, we struggled financially. Morgan was working a 50-hour week to fund his farm, which meant less time for the homestead. It’s important to dispel the myth that all we do is farm—our content creation and businesses make this life possible. We also touch on balance and managing expectations. While we grow a lot of our food, we don’t grow all of it, and we’re okay with that. Life on the farm isn’t about perfection—it’s about sustainability and doing what works for your family. Some days are messy, chaotic, and yes, there may be packaged food when life gets overwhelming. The all-or-nothing mentality just isn’t realistic, and that’s a message we want to share in today's episode. Ultimately, this conversation is about creating a homestead life that works for you. It doesn’t have to look exactly like ours. Find what works for you, embrace where you are, and live your story fully. 🧑🌾💖 Thanks for tuning in! If you’d like to join our Patreon page, you can get early access to all our podcast episodes and monthly live Q&As with Miah and Jess (including past lives). Visit our Patreon Page to learn more and check out past episodes of the podcast on the website.
Hey y'all, welcome back to episode 72 of the Roots and Refuge Podcast. After a much-needed break, I'm excited to reconnect. This summer, which I’ve come to call "The Crushing Summer," was both deeply challenging and transformative for our family and the homestead. With my eldest son graduating and heading off to college, I found myself grieving the end of his childhood and reflecting on how fast time goes by, especially as I realized my youngest will be in the same position in just nine short years. This sparked a full audit of our life and farm, leading us to ask ourselves "Why?" about everything we do. The season also brought us face to face with significant loss on the farm. We had to put down two of our dairy cows, lost lambs during birth, and said goodbye to two elderly alpacas. The grief was overwhelming, and for a moment, I seriously questioned if I wanted to keep farming. I considered what life might be like with less — less stress, less demand. This was the turning point where I knew we needed to make changes, not just on the farm but in our lives. After some deep reflection, we made the decision to downsize. We’ve reduced our dairy and beef operations and scaled back our gardens, keeping just what we need to enjoy rather than to preserve every last bit. Every system was reassessed with the goal of creating more time for our family. Though it's been hard to say goodbye to certain animals and plans, we’re finding peace in these choices, even reassessing our dream of building a house. I’ve found a renewed passion for our current home, embracing this season of slowing down and focusing on what’s in front of me. I am completely at peace with today being enough and finding fulfillment in the everyday moments. This summer may have been crushing, but within it, I found clarity and growth. I hope that in sharing this story, you find seeds of your own to nurture. You’re not alone. 🌱 Thanks for tuning in! If you’d like to join our Patreon page, you can get early access to all our podcast episodes and monthly live Q&As with Miah and Jess (including past lives). Visit our Patreon Page to learn more and check out past episodes of the podcast on the website.
Hey, y'all! Welcome to episode 71 of the Roots and Refuge Podcast. This podcast episode is a bit different than my usual episodes. I find the podcast is a space where I can process my thoughts more intimately than on some of my other platforms, so today's episode is my first preaching podcast (similar to my devotional youtube videos). As a Christian, I believe in spreading love and empowering others to take responsibility for themselves, even if they hold different viewpoints. I value diverse opinions and hold my core values firmly, letting my actions reflect them. Regardless of your religion or worldview, know that you are loved and welcomed here. I hope you'll gain something from today's episode. Am I a prepper? Yes, but at this stage of my life we're prepared out of wisdom, not fear. Initially, fear drove me to prepare, but I learned to trust in the Lord's plan, shifting my motivation to wisdom. This shift allowed us to thrive, not just survive. Before the COVID pandemic, I prayed and heard a call from the Lord "When everyone else prays for it to pass over, I want you to pray for it to go deeper." I prayed for Covid to expose as much as it needed to expose and to bring freedom. In general I avoid political stances as they often bring division rather than solutions. Our world is broken, filled with addiction, trauma, and conflict, but we were designed for peace and love. The Lord has shown me this in how my mission to lead people to the garden and teach them to grow food has sown seeds of life in people all over the world. I believe in creating a better culture, rooted in a relationship with the earth and with one another. Living in harmony with nature brings healing and hope, believing that God uses all things for good. Hopelessness and complacency build nothing. We were born for this time. As Tolkien said, "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us." We must live out our convictions, even when it costs us. Our purpose goes beyond our broken culture. Rooted in love, we can face any hate and carry hope, solutions, and deep relationships. YOU WERE BORN FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS. Reflect on your beliefs and let your home tell your story. The garden of your heart is ready for this time, if you tend to it. Thanks for listening! Let's live out our purpose and build a better world together. 🌱 If you’d like to join our Patreon page, you can get early access to all our podcast episodes and monthly live Q&As with Miah and Jess (including past lives). Visit our Patreon Page to learn more and check out past episodes of the podcast on the website.
Hey, y'all! Welcome to episode 70 of the Roots and Refuge Podcast. It's been a busy season, and I've missed sharing with y'all. Thanks for your patience as I got the podcast back up and running for y'all to enjoy. Today’s episode is for the husbands out there, focusing on supporting our spouses’ dreams. Joining me is my friend Mark from Covington, GA. His wife Destiny and their four kids just recently moved onto their first homestead, and we talk all about our journey's as husbands in this lifestyle with wives that have big dreams. Mark shares his journey from traveling frequently for ministry during the early years of his marriage to supporting his wife’s dream of homesteading. Initially, they were so focused on ministry that homesteading seemed impossible. However, the pandemic shifted their lives, and Mark realized it was time to champion his wife’s dream after years of her supporting his. Similarly, Jeremiah started in ministry, which didn’t turn into a stable career. Through the process of supporting each other, we finally got land, and our dream of homesteading became our focus. The choice to stay home came when we realized how much of our children’s young lives we were missing. When Jess decided to pursue YouTube full-time, she did not pressure me. Watching her thrive in her convictions about homesteading made me realize I could dream too. Jess helped unlock my own calling within me. Once my heart was in the right place, it unlocked so much success and partnership in our lives. This isn’t a condemnation of ministry but an explanation of how our focus on different goals has evolved over the years. Our current role feels like ministry because our heart posture is in the right place and we're clear in our goals. Ultimately marriage success is built on mutual humility, allowing each partner to support the other's dreams. Fulfillment isn't external; it's within you and your marriage. When your spouse's dreams come true, there's a cycle where your dreams can come true too. Thanks for joining us today! Remember that supporting other’s dreams can create a fulfilling life and partnership. 🌱 If you’d like to join our Patreon page, you can get early access to all our podcast episodes and monthly live Q&As with Miah and Jess (including past lives). Visit our Patreon Page to learn more and check out past episodes of the podcast on the website.
Hey, y'all! Welcome to episode 69 of the Roots and Refuge Podcast. Today, I’m tackling the big question: Is it actually possible to live off the land? When I first dreamed of having a farm, the idea of living off the land was incredibly appealing. But reality is much more complex and demanding. The truth is, growing food and sustaining a farm involves an immense amount of work, time, and energy. It’s not to discourage anyone, but to offer a realistic view of what farm life entails. While the romantic idea of homesteading is wonderful, it's important to understand the effort involved. Growing your own food is a life long journey, not a destination. On our farm, we produce a lot of our food. Yet, we still rely on grocery stores for some needs, and while we strive for self-sufficiency, we’re not fully independent. We depend on external sources, like grain for our animals, and we are part of modern supply chains. Our lifestyle involves balancing self-produced food with necessary outside inputs, doing our best to live in harmony with our land rather than entirely off it. The concept of living off the land varies widely. Some people do live off-grid, relying solely on their land, but our approach is more moderate. We aim to close the loop where possible, acknowledging that complete self-sufficiency isn’t realistic for us. Instead, we focus on creating a resilient and sustainable way of life. Community plays a crucial role in modern homesteading. I used to aim for total self-reliance, but I’ve learned the value of community and shared resources. The goal isn't to revert to the past, but to integrate real food and food security into our lives. It’s about doing what we can where we are, striving for resilience over perfection. Healthy living means nurturing our relationships, our food, our land, and ourselves. Our aim isn’t to live entirely off the land, but to build a balanced, modern life where we create more than we consume. Thanks for joining me today. Remember, homesteading is a journey towards resilience and balance. 🌻 If you’d like to join our Patreon page, you can get early access to all our podcast episodes and monthly live Q&As with Miah and Jess (including past lives). Visit our Patreon Page to learn more and check out past episodes of the podcast on the website.
Hey there, darling! My name is Jess. There was a time that all I wanted in the world was a little farm where I could raise my family and grow our food. Now, that's exactly what exists outside my door. In watching it unfold, a new dream was formed in my heart – to share this beautiful life with others and teach them the lessons we've learned along the way. Welcome to the Roots and Refuge podcast, friend. I am so glad you're here.