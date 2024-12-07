After a five month break due to medical issues, Fern is back at the mic first with returning guest and funny friend Lorraine Urist. Listen in as they talk about life, mah jongg and friendship. In the second part of the podcast Fern welcomes Ashley Gomez and Linda Casey from The Dallas Mahj Club. The ladies explain how to play with “blanks.” It’s a popular house rule that’s a Texas favorite among players there. Who knew the extra blank tiles in your set could add a fun and exciting twist to the game! Enjoy the episode, and Fern (and Liam) are wishing everyone a happy and healthy winter holiday season! The next episode will be post-surgery sometime in February. Happy playing everyone! Friend of the show Karen Gooen's memoir Ellen, Discovered is now available as an audiobook on Audible.com! Mah's Helping Hand mah jongg highlighters can be purcahsed at mahshelpinghand.com You can purchase both of Fern's books, Mah Jongg Mondays (her memoir) and Staunch (a historical fiction work), at Amazon.com or at your local independent bookseller. (Also while we're here, Liam recommends listening to Fern's other podcast, Grey Gardens! You can find it on Apple Podcasts or via your podcatcher of choice. It has a lot of fun explorations of the Edies and the history surrounding the titular estate and the varying documentaries and movies made about them.)
--------
1:19:21
East Coast Meets West Coast!
In todays episode my special and always funny west coast mahj sista, Lorraine Urist, joins me to discuss our exciting in person meet up on Long Island. Mah jongg brought us together like it has for so many other players across the country. We talk about the new card, seeing eachother in person and playing on my electric table, Lorraine’s recent mahj event in California and of course there’s a funny story Lorraine will share with us! Thank you for listening in and waiting patiently for this episode to drop as I’m dealing with chemo treatment. Mwah! You guys are the best! Fern's two books, Mah Jongg Mondays (her memoir) and Staunch (a historical fiction story), can both be purchased on Amazon.com or from your local independent bookseller. Mah's Helping Hand Highlighters
--------
1:06:01
Let’s Talk About the 2024 Card!
In today’s episode Karen Gooen joins me to discuss the new 2024 card. We’ll talk about new hands, patterns and rhythms, fall back hands and more. Go grab your card and let’s dive in! You can contact Karen at [email protected] or purchase her book Searching For Bubbe Fischer: The Path To Mah Jongg Wisdom on Amazon.com or at your local bookseller. You can find Renee's Reading Club on Facebook. Fern's two books, Mah Jongg Mondays (her memoir) and Staunch (a historical fiction story), can both be purchased on Amazon.com or from your local independent bookseller.
--------
57:27
Marvelous Mrs. Mahj
In todays episode I welcome Ronni Rice, aka Marvelous Mrs. Mahj to the podcast. Ronni is a mahj teacher who brings her love of the game to players in the Los Angeles area. Get ready to listen in to another episode of Mah Jongg Mondays with conversation and topics that’s all about our favorite game! Ronnies's website can be found at www.marvelousmrsmahj.com Fern's interview on Sylvia & Me Lorraine Urist can be contacted for the upcoming mahj event on 4/7/2024 at [email protected] or at (818) 419-9167 Fern's two books, Mah Jongg Mondays (her memoir) and Staunch (a historical fiction book), can both be purchased on Amazon.com or from your local independent bookseller.
--------
55:43
Mahj-X
In todays episode Fern welcomes back Julie Alexander and Debbie Barnett to the podcast. They will discuss their new venture called Mahj-X along with who they are collaborating with and what Mahj-X is all about. Liam and I are wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyous holiday season! www.mahjx.com Mahj-X on Instagram Mahj-X Facebook Group Fern's two books, Mah Jongg Mondays (her memoir) and Staunch (a historical fiction book), can both be purchased on Amazon.com or from your local independent bookseller.
A podcast where we talk about all things mah jongg. Informative discussions and exciting guests help me create a fun and engaging podcast. Whether you are a new player or have been playing mah jongg for decades, this podcast has something for everyone. Bam! Crak! Dot! Let's talk about mah jongg!