Playing With Blank Tiles

After a five month break due to medical issues, Fern is back at the mic first with returning guest and funny friend Lorraine Urist. Listen in as they talk about life, mah jongg and friendship. In the second part of the podcast Fern welcomes Ashley Gomez and Linda Casey from The Dallas Mahj Club. The ladies explain how to play with “blanks.” It’s a popular house rule that’s a Texas favorite among players there. Who knew the extra blank tiles in your set could add a fun and exciting twist to the game! Enjoy the episode, and Fern (and Liam) are wishing everyone a happy and healthy winter holiday season! The next episode will be post-surgery sometime in February. Happy playing everyone! Friend of the show Karen Gooen's memoir Ellen, Discovered is now available as an audiobook on Audible.com! Mah's Helping Hand mah jongg highlighters can be purcahsed at mahshelpinghand.com You can purchase both of Fern's books, Mah Jongg Mondays (her memoir) and Staunch (a historical fiction work), at Amazon.com or at your local independent bookseller. (Also while we're here, Liam recommends listening to Fern's other podcast, Grey Gardens! You can find it on Apple Podcasts or via your podcatcher of choice. It has a lot of fun explorations of the Edies and the history surrounding the titular estate and the varying documentaries and movies made about them.)