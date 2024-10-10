The Good Dirt: Sustainability Explained

Mulch Matters: Fostering Community and Connection with Tree Recycling
In this conversation, Casey and Brooke Oberg from Detroit Mulch Company share their journey of transforming tree waste into mulch in the urban landscape of Detroit. They discuss their backgrounds, how they came to the project, various types of mulch, the significance of topsoil and the role of composting in community engagement. The conversation highlights the community impact of their work repurposing organic materials into beneficial mulch, a product that provides environmental sustainability and circularity into the local economy. The discussion also touches on the concept of slow living and how it relates to their work, culminating in a reflection on the meaning of good dirt and its impact on the environment and local communities.
Topics Discussed:
・The beginnings of Detroit Mulch Company
・Sustainable practices in Mulching
・Benefits of Mulch Gardening
・Addressing concerns about tree waste
・Community Impact
・The role of mulch in urban revitalization
・The future of tree waste management
・Encouraging sustainable practices beyond Detroit
・The importance of mulch and compost for top soil
・Composting practices and community engagement
・Embracing slow living and the idea of 'the good dirt'
Connect with Brooke and Casey:
Detroit Mulch Company Website
Instagram: @detroitmulch
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🌻 About Lady Farmer:
Subscribe to The ALMANAC, a Lady Farmer Newsletter & Community
Visit Our Website
Follow @weareladyfarmer on Instagram
Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail! Call 443-459-1950 and ask a question or share what the good dirt means to you!
Original music by John Kingsley. Editing and podcast production by Fast Forward Production.
🌿 The Good Dirt Producers:
• Wendy Gray
--------
44:52
217. Sustainability in Spirits with Harrison Holditch of Half Shell Vodka
In this episode of The Good Dirt, Mary & Emma explore sustainability in the spirits industry with Harrison Holditch of Half Shell Vodka. At just 33 years old, Harrison has pioneered innovative sustainable practices in producing vodka, including using recycled materials and local partnerships. Among Half Shell Vodka's noteworthy achievements is its revolutionary 100% recyclable cardboard bottle made from 94% recycled materials. The discussion covers Harrison's journey, the company’s sustainable practices, and innovations like their unique filtration system using oyster shells and coconut carbon. The episode also highlights the challenges and benefits of adopting sustainable methods in distilling.
00:00 Welcome to The Good Dirt
01:34 Introducing Half Shell Vodka
03:21 Harrison Holditch's Journey
09:11 Sustainability Practices at Half Shell Vodka
17:26 The Innovation of the Paper Bottle
26:05 Sustainability and Glass: A Complex Relationship
27:07 The Global Supply Chain and Carbon Footprint
29:43 Exploring Alternatives: Paper Bottles and Beyond
32:40 Challenges and Innovations in the Spirits Industry
37:48 Living the Slow Life: A Personal Perspective
39:57 Navigating Natural Disasters: Life on the Gulf Coast
41:55 The Good Dirt: What It Means to Us
42:58 Where to Find Half Shell Vodka
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🌻 About Lady Farmer:
· Subscribe to The ALMANAC, a Lady Farmer Newsletter & Community
· Visit Our Website
· Follow @weareladyfarmer on Instagram
· Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail!
Call 443-459-1950 and ask a question or share what the good dirt means to you!
Original music by John Kingsley. Editing and podcast production by Fast Forward Production.
🌿 The Good Dirt Producers:
· Wendy Gray
--------
49:15
216. A Sustainable Death: Rethinking End Of Life Practices with Hunter Beattie of Endswell Cremation
What are more sustainable death practices that we can can consider as alternatives to the expensive and consumptive services offered in the modern funeral industry? CEO of Endswell Cremation Hunter Beattie is our guest today, here to discuss the green burial movement, the problems with our current death rituals and practices and how the process of aquamation offered by his company is another choice over cremation or burial. Hunter shares his honest emotional personal journey with death, the founding of Endswell and the philosophy behind providing thoughtful, compassionate end-of-life services.
Topics Discussed
· The Good Death Movement
· The Green Burial Movement
· Misconceptions About Cremation
· The Deal with Spreading Ashes
· Death Cafe, Death Doulas, and Death Conferences
· End of Life Care with Your Parents
· Living with Grief
· Neurodegenerative Conditions
· The Predatory Nature of the Funeral Industry
· The History of the Modern Funeral Industry
· Working with Hospice Workers
· Understanding Aquamation
· Green Burial Movement
· Community Involvement
· Burying On Your Own Land
· Reclaiming Death Rituals Rituals and Eco-Friendly Death Care
· Eco-Friendly Death Care
Episode Resources:
· Listen to The Good Dirt “Episode 65 | Where Nature is Enough: Rethinking Death Practices with Heidi Hannapel of Bluestem Conservation Cemetery
· Listen to The Good Dirt “Creating Sustainability in the Death Care Industry with Tom Harries of Earth Funeral”
· WorkAway
· Final Exit
· Read Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies by Jared Diamond
· NPR Article “A plain pine coffin and eco-friendly cremation are the last acts of Desmond Tutu” on Desmond Tutu’s Aquamation
· Order of the Good Death
Connect with Hunter Beattie:
· Website: https://endswellcremation.com
· Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/endswellaquamationandgallery/
· Farewell Earth Network: https://farewellearth.org
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🌻 About Lady Farmer:
· Subscribe to The ALMANAC, a Lady Farmer Newsletter & Community
· Visit Our Website
· Follow @weareladyfarmer on Instagram
· Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail!
Call 443-459-1950 and ask a question or share what the good dirt means to you!
Original music by John Kingsley. Editing and podcast production by Fast Forward Production.
🌿 The Good Dirt Producers:
· Wendy Gray
--------
56:01
Mary and Emma Talk About Halloween: Less Waste, More Fun! (Reprise)
Join Mary and Emma as they discuss a slow living Halloween, the second largest consumer season in the US. From the ancient traditions of the Celtic Samhain celebrations, to the modern day spook fest that dominates this time of year, you'll hear how you can embrace the special beauty and magic of nature during this time, letting go of much of the waste and frenzy but keeping all of the fun!
Things Mentioned:
Zero Waste Candy Alternatives
The Scariest Thing About Halloween is the Plastic Waste
National Retail Federation Prediction for Halloween Spending in 2022
About Lady Farmer:
Our Website
@weareladyfarmer on Instagram
Join The Lady Farmer ALMANAC
Leave us a voicemail! Call 443-459-1950 and ask a question or share what the good dirt means to you!
Email us at [email protected]
Original music by John Kingsley. The Good Dirt is a part of the Connectd Podcasts Network.
Statements in this podcast have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not to be considered as medical or nutritional advice. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, and should not be considered above the advice of your physician. Consult a medical professional when making dietary or lifestyle decisions that could affect your health and well being.
--------
29:23
215. Exploring Holistic Homesteading: A Conversation with Krista and Fia Arias of Tierra Soul
In this episode, Mary welcomes back Krista Arias and her daughter, Fia, from Tierra Soul, a homestead and learning space in Magdalena, New Mexico. They catch up on their conversation from a year ago, discussing ongoing and new projects at Tierra Soul, such as the community cafe project and plans for their first holistic homesteading festival. They also discuss their signature 8 week holistic homesteading online program,"Lazy Lady Living," which provides an overview of multiple topics such as soulful permaculture, sustainable economy, biodynamics, traditional food, cultivated ecology and more. Tierra Soul is now offering "Lazy Lady Living" at a reduced price. Enroll HERE during their fall sale beginning October 15th!
Tierra Soul Website
Enroll in Lazy Lady Living for $500 off
00:36 Welcoming Krista and Fia from Tierra Soul
04:34 Updates from Tierra Soul Homestead
09:25 The Evolution of Tierra Soul's Cafe
12:34 Challenges and Philosophies of Running a Cafe
25:50 The Future of Tierra Soul: Events and Gatherings
28:52 Bridging the Gap Between Presenters and Attendees
29:51 Influence of Indigenous Ceremonies
32:10 Holistic Homesteading Festival: Gather and Give
32:22 Introduction to Lazy Lady Living
37:11 The Philosophy Behind Lazy Lady Living
40:59 The Importance of Connection in Farming
45:22 The Feminine Perspective in Permaculture
50:15 The Adaptive Nature of Plants and Earth
53:43 Concluding Thoughts on Slow Living
🌻 About Lady Farmer:
· Subscribe to The ALMANAC, a Lady Farmer Newsletter & Community
· Visit Our Website
· Follow @weareladyfarmer on Instagram
· Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail!
Call 443-459-1950 and ask a question or share what the good dirt means to you!
Original music by John Kingsley. Editing and podcast production by Lady Farmer
🌿 The Good Dirt Producers:
· Wendy Gray
Start living more sustainably. The Good Dirt podcast explores all aspects of a sustainable lifestyle with healthy soil as the touchpoint and metaphor for the healing of our relationship with the planet. Mother and daughter team Mary & Emma bring you weekly interviews with farmers, artists, authors, and leaders in the regenerative and sustainable living space.