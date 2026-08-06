Darkness Radio Presents Confronting Darkness: Face To Face With Evil with Paranormal Investigator/Psychic/Medium/Motivational Speaker/Exorcist, Richard P. Jackson!

After moving into a renovated farmhouse many years ago with his then-young daughter, they experienced first-hand unsettling supernatural events. Richard P. Jackson’s search for answers unexpectedly began his career and the awakening of his natural talents as a psychic, medium, and healer. Since then, Richard has worked on over 2,000 cases in the field of psychic investigation, mediumship, and with haunted people and places. He has often collaborated with the best professionals in related fields such as healing, parapsychology, clergy, and psychology to bring comfort and personal transformation in a multitude of situations, ranging from haunted people and places, bereavement, abduction experiences, psychic development, and understanding the deeper meaning behind life’s events.



Richard’s insights and psychic photos have been published in several books; he has given hundreds of interviews on radio and television; and has been in several documentary films. As an Interfaith Minister and CT Justice of the Peace, along with his diverse life experiences and incredible spiritual gifts, Richard uniquely individualizes his work in a way that others can understand from the reference to their particular belief system.



Over the past decade, much of Richard's work has been through referrals by clinicians, clergy, and therapists. He has often been called upon in cases where spiritual problems and their answers are not able to be met purely through conventional means, but through the unique and highly personal spiritual insights that Richard is able to bring to their issues.

On today's show, we sit down with Richard and talk to him about everything from the discovery of his abilities to his time studying Demonology with the Warrens and Bishop McKenna, to cases he has taken on himself. Strap in as we go everywhere in this super-sized episode, from the latest controversy questioning the Warrens' authenticity, to what exactly will invite evil into everyone, to some of the wilder experiences Richard has had in the field!

Find out more about Richard and how you can contact him here: http://www.richardpjackson.com/about.html

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