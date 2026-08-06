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1477 episodes
- Darkness Radio Presents: Hunt For The Appalachian Bigfoot: Valley Of The Giants with Investigator/Filmmaker, Jessi Doyle!
Deep within Georgia’s rugged Blood Mountain Wilderness, Jessi and Joe Doyle of Hellbent Holler lead an expedition into one of the region’s most active Bigfoot hotspots. Joined by field investigators Steve Strange and Brooke Moreland, the group ventures into the dense Blue Ridge high country to follow up on compelling eyewitness accounts and persistent regional folklore.
Chase the Bigfoot of Blood Mountain. Hunt For The Appalachian Bigfoot: Valley of the Giants is a new full-length documentary from Jessi Doyle of Hellbent Holler, presented by Small Town Monsters. It appears on Small Town Monsters' YouTube channel currently, and you can find it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui8-ug-aoQQ
Check out Hellbent Holler on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hellbentholler
Check out Hellbent Holler's website: https://hellbentholler.com/
Want a new spot to hang out, have that perfect dinner, and see some great entertainment? Look no further than Jellybean and Julia's in Coon Rapids, MN! https://jellybeanandjulias.com/
Make sure you update your Darkness Radio Apple Apps!
And subscribe to the Darkness Radio YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@DRTimDennis
Darkness Radio Hoodies! Fleece Pants! Bucket Hats! Mugs! Glasses! and MORE!
There are new and different (and really cool) items all the time in the Darkness Radio Online store on our website! Check out the Darkness Radio Store! https://www.darknessradioshow.com/store/
Want to be an "Executive Producer" of Darkness Radio? Email Tim@darknessradio.com for details!
#paranormal #supernatural #metaphysical #paranormalpodcasts #darknessradio #timdennis #jessileigh #jessidoyle #joedoyle #stevestrange #brookemoreland #hellbentholler #huntfortheappalachianbigfoot #valleyofthegiants #bloodmountain #georgia #bigfootvocalizations #mountainmonster #smalltownmonsterspublishing #Aliens #UFO #UAP #Alienspaceships #Cryptids #Cryptozoology #bigfoot #sasquatch #yeti
S21 Ep93: Supernatural News/Parashare: Heaven, Humanoids, &Hairy Hominids Edition w/Mallie Fox08/05/2026 | 2h 5 mins.Darkness Radio presents Supernatural News/Parashare: Heaven, Humanoids, &Hairy Hominids Edition w/Mallie Fox!
This Week, A woman dies giving birth, and woke up in the afterlife, where she was given an ultimatum! A $150,000 eerily realistic humanoid robot head is making some people really uncomfortable! A reported Bigfoot sighting in the Connecticut State Forest has been deemed credible! AND, a paranormal investigator claims he can "smell ghosts" and that one actually unlocked his car!
Would you just keep a 150K robotic head around the house that talked back to you with realistic facial features? Seems some people are downright freaked out about it! See the video here: https://www.odditycentral.com/technology/this-150000-eerily-realistic-humanoid-robot-head-is-making-people-uncomfortable.html
A Nessie hunter believes he caught two creatures below the surface of the loch! We have the pics for you to look a and help us determins what they are! Take a look here: https://bit.ly/4w62sak
Remember that delicious recipe Mallie was talking about? Get it here: https://www.paranormalgirl.com/blog
Follow Paranormal Girl on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paranormalgirlllc/?hl=en
Mallie has been expanding her reach, featured as a researcher and talking head on Strange Evidence on the Science Channel! You can stream it on demand on Discovery + or on Max! Get Max here: https://bit.ly/469lcZH
Darkness Radio Hoodies! Fleece Pants! Bucket Hats! Mugs! Glasses! and MORE!
There are new and different (and really cool) items all the time in the Darkness Radio Online store on our website! Check out the Darkness Radio Store! https://www.darknessradioshow.com/store/
#paranormal #supernatural #paranormalpodcasts #darknessradio #timdennis #malliefox #paranormalgirl #strangeevidence #supernaturalnews #parashare #ghosts #spirits #hauntings #hauntedhouses #haunteddolls #demons #supernaturalsex #deliverances #exorcisms #paranormalinvestigation #ghosthunters #Psychics #tarot #ouija #Aliens #UFO #UAP #Extraterrestrials #alienhumanhybrid #alienabduction #alienimplant #Alienspaceships #disclosure #shadowpeople #AATIP #DIA #Cryptids #Cryptozoology #bigfoot #sasquatch #yeti #abominablesnowman #ogopogo #lochnessmonster #chupacabra #beastofbrayroad #mothman #artificialintelligence #AI #NASA #CIA #FBI #conspiracytheory #neardeatheexperience
S21 Ep92: Ripped From The Headlines / Dumb Crimes-Stupid Criminals 0804 w/Jessica Freeburg08/04/2026 | 2h 6 mins.True Crime Tuesday presents Ripped From The Headlines / Dumb Crimes-Stupid Criminals 0804 w/Jessica Freeburg!
This week, convicted killer Bryan Kohberger has decided to withdraw his guilty plea in the Idaho university murder case! A judge rules that D4vid must stand trial in connection with the Celeste Rivas Hernandez homicide. A couple is found dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a wife posted a TikTok alleging her husband was a pedophile, AND, we hear about the most extreme case of a suspect not giving consent to a cavity search EVER!
PLUS AN ALL-NEW DUMB CRIMES AND STUPID CRIMINALS W/ JESSICA FREEBURG!!
Jessica Freeburg is offering a new program on her website! STOP SHRINKING: A 30 Day Path to Calm Inner Authority is for everyone who finds themselves:
- Overthinking
- People Pleasing
- Replaying Conversations for hours
- Shrinking when you want to speak
- Reacting when you wish you had stayed calm.
THIS COURSE WAS CREATED FOR YOU! Find out more here: https://www.jessicafreeburg.com/stop-shrinking
Check out Jessica Freeburg's website and pre-order her brand new books here: https://jessica-freeburg.mykajabi.com/my-books
And check out Jess on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jessicafreeburgwrites
For the first time, get ALL NEW TRUE CRIME TUESDAY GEAR! Represent your favorite true crime podcast in style! There are new and different (and really cool) items all the time in the Darkness Radio Online store on our website! Check out the Darkness Radio Store! https://www.darknessradioshow.com/store/
Make sure you update your Darkness Radio Apple Apps!
And subscribe to the Darkness Radio YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@DRTimDennis
#crime #truecrime #truecrimepodcasts #truecrimetuesday #rippedfromtheheadlines #dumbcrimesstupidcriminals #TimDennis #jessicafreeburg #ghoststoriesink #paranormalauthor #massshooting #shootings #stabbings #murder #dismemberment #larceny #drugsmuggling #bribery #floridaman #publicsex #verbalthreats #terrorism #bryankohbergerappeal #sexcrimes #d4vidmurdertrial #tiktokmurdersuicide #uspslotterytheft
- Darkness Radio Presents Confronting Darkness: Face To Face With Evil with Paranormal Investigator/Psychic/Medium/Motivational Speaker/Exorcist, Richard P. Jackson!
After moving into a renovated farmhouse many years ago with his then-young daughter, they experienced first-hand unsettling supernatural events. Richard P. Jackson’s search for answers unexpectedly began his career and the awakening of his natural talents as a psychic, medium, and healer. Since then, Richard has worked on over 2,000 cases in the field of psychic investigation, mediumship, and with haunted people and places. He has often collaborated with the best professionals in related fields such as healing, parapsychology, clergy, and psychology to bring comfort and personal transformation in a multitude of situations, ranging from haunted people and places, bereavement, abduction experiences, psychic development, and understanding the deeper meaning behind life’s events.
Richard’s insights and psychic photos have been published in several books; he has given hundreds of interviews on radio and television; and has been in several documentary films. As an Interfaith Minister and CT Justice of the Peace, along with his diverse life experiences and incredible spiritual gifts, Richard uniquely individualizes his work in a way that others can understand from the reference to their particular belief system.
Over the past decade, much of Richard's work has been through referrals by clinicians, clergy, and therapists. He has often been called upon in cases where spiritual problems and their answers are not able to be met purely through conventional means, but through the unique and highly personal spiritual insights that Richard is able to bring to their issues.
On today's show, we sit down with Richard and talk to him about everything from the discovery of his abilities to his time studying Demonology with the Warrens and Bishop McKenna, to cases he has taken on himself. Strap in as we go everywhere in this super-sized episode, from the latest controversy questioning the Warrens' authenticity, to what exactly will invite evil into everyone, to some of the wilder experiences Richard has had in the field!
Find out more about Richard and how you can contact him here: http://www.richardpjackson.com/about.html
Want a new spot to hang out, have that perfect dinner, and see some great entertainment? Look no further than Jellybean and Julia's in Coon Rapids, MN! https://jellybeanandjulias.com/
Make sure you update your Darkness Radio Apple Apps!
And subscribe to the Darkness Radio YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@DRTimDennis
Darkness Radio Hoodies! Fleece Pants! Bucket Hats! Mugs! Glasses! and MORE!
There are new and different (and really cool) items all the time in the Darkness Radio Online store on our website! Check out the Darkness Radio Store! https://www.darknessradioshow.com/store/
#paranormal #supernatural #paranormalpodcasts #darknessradio #timdennis #richardpjackson #demonologist #demonology #edwarren #lorrainewarren #NESPR #demons #incubus #succubus #deliverances #exorcisms #paranormalinvestigation #ghosthunters #jasonhawes #ghosthunters #ghosts #spirits #hauntings #hauntedhouses #haunteddolls #annabelle #eltoncastee #matrife #coasttocoastam #artbell #georgenoory #Psychics #mediums #spiritguides #angels #spiritphotography #neardeatheexperience
S21 Ep90: Supernatural News/Parashare: The Paranormal vs. The Government Edition w/Jessi Doyle07/29/2026 | 1h 51 mins.Darkness Radio presents Supernatural News/Parashare: The Paranormal vs. The Government Edition w/Jessi Doyle!
This week, President Trump is waiving NDA's in an attempt to get UAP witnesses to come forward! The FBI secretly investigated Bigfoot; we have the details! Did a time traveller show up to Elvis Presley's last ever concert? We'll explain... And, A man fakes his own funeral to escape drunk driving legal consequences!
Lightning struck a Chinese rocket as it attempted to launch! See the "striking" photo here: https://www.space.com/space-exploration/launches-spacecraft/epic-photo-captures-lightning-striking-a-chinese-rocket-during-liftoff
Mulder and Scully are back with the X-Files!... in LEGO form... See the commercial for the new set HERE: https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/400101/mulder-and-scully-are-back-as-an-impressive-x-files-lego-set
Have you ever wanted to be on Game of Thrones?! Maybe we aren't thinking of the same show... check out the Russian game show (don't eat first...) here: https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/400102/bizarre-toilet-drinking-competition-is-dubbed-game-of-thrones
Hunt For The Appalachian Bigfoot: Valley Of The Giants is a new full-length documentary from Jessi Doyle of Hellbent Holler, presented by Small Town Monsters. It appears on Small Town Monsters' YouTube channel starting August 2nd, and you can find it here: https://www.youtube.com/@SmallTownMonsters
Check out Hellbent Holler on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hellbentholler
Check out Hellbent Holler's website: https://hellbentholler.com/
Darkness Radio Hoodies! Fleece Pants! Bucket Hats! Mugs! Glasses! and MORE!
There are new and different (and really cool) items all the time in the Darkness Radio Online store on our website! Check out the Darkness Radio Store! https://www.darknessradioshow.com/store/
Make sure you update your Darkness Radio Apple Apps!
and subscribe to the Darkness Radio YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@DRTimDennis
#paranormal #supernatural #paranormalpodcasts #darknessradio #timdennis #jessidoyle #paranormalinvestigator #hellbentholler #smalltownmonsters #supernaturalnews #parashare #ghosts #spirits #hauntings #hauntedhouses #haunteddolls #demons #supernaturalsex #deliverances #exorcisms #paranormalinvestigation #ghosthunters #Psychics #tarot #ouija #Aliens #UFO #UAP #Extraterrestrials #alienhumanhybrid #alienabduction #alienimplant #Alienspaceships #disclosure #disclosureday #shadowpeople #AATIP #DIA #Cryptids #Cryptozoology #bigfoot #sasquatch #yeti #abominablesnowman #ogopogo #lochnessmonster #chupacabra #beastofbrayroad #mothman #artificialintelligence #AI #NASA #CIA #FBI #conspiracytheory #neardeatheexperience
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About Darkness Radio
The Best in Paranormal Talk Radio Tim Dennis & hosts take listeners on an entertaining journey into all aspects of the supernatural, from ghosts and aliens, to monsters, mysteries, myths & legends with guest experts, experiencers and eye witnesses. With over 16 years experience they continue to be your guides to the encounters that seem to lie just outside the limits of normal life and just past the boundaries of the darkness on the edge of every town.Podcast website
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