The Best in Paranormal Talk Radio
Tim Dennis & hosts take listeners on an entertaining journey into all aspects of the supernatural, from ghosts and aliens, to... More
S18 Ep53: Supernatural News/Parashare: Satan Is Just Alright With Boston Edition w/Beer City Bruiser
Darkness Radio presents Supernatural News/Parashare: Satan Is Just Alright With Boston Edition with Beer City Bruiser!
To say it was an interesting week on this tiny little globe, would be an understatement. We blame the youngins for giving away our secrets to our enemies, while they search for secrets in forbidden places! We Look for huge answers to the questions of the cosmos in the far reaches of space, when sometimes the the logic of the universe falls out of the mouths of babes... In the Meantime,, The Cruiser and The Bruiser have gathered up the details on the strange stories of the week and fill you in on all the details!
This week, If you throw a sold out convention like SatanCon in a Catholic city like Boston... how big do you think the fireworks will be? We tell you! George Knapp claims the Russians are in contact with Aliens! Jesus Christ is on a Ouija Board and one Catholic Exorcist does his best Admiral Ackbar impression ("IT'S A TRAP!!") and PLENTY of stories about your old friend AI, and lastly a story about a 30 foot iceberg, right ahead... in fact... you could say it's nuts on!
Check out where Beer City Bruiser will be in your area: https://twitter.com/bcbwinchester
5/3/2023
2:09:15
S18 Ep52: Self Defense Or Murder: The Exoneration Of Kent McGowen
True Crime Tuesday presents: Self Defense Or Murder: The Exoneration Of Kent McGowen with former Police Officer/Ex-Convict Kent McGowen
In August of 1992, Kent McGowen had a CI that he ad given money to, to purchase a weapon as part of a larger operation to shut down a gang that was running weapons just outside of Houston, Texas. When the buy went down, a set of strange circumstances brought him in the sights of Susan White, a middle aged housewife, who was far from your average suburbanite. She showed up at the scene of the gun buy, because her son was arrested, along with the CI. Susan was far from being in any condition to be dealing with the situation, as it is reported that she was under the influence of substances, slurring her words, and eventually threatened Kent before it was all over.
Fast Forward to the night in question, a warrant is issued for Susan White's residence. and Kent is told to go out there with only a few men. They knock for quite some time while Susan calls 911 (apparently while intoxicated and claiming she has a past with Kent) and claims she needs help and protection from the police at her door. After getting permission from his superiors, Kent's squad breaks down the door. After seeing Susan run into her bedroom, Kent follows, only to enter and see Susan pull a gun on him. he tells her to drop the gun repeatedly to no avail. With that, Kent fires three shots. The shooting is initially ruled a good shot. What comes afterwards was a complete nightmare!
Kent joins TCT to get out his side of the story after 30 years of a negative narrative has haunted him, and to talk about the corruption that kept him behind bars for 20 years, plus tells us what we can do to help!
Help Kent find a Lawyer and get back on his feet.. https://www.givesendgo.com/G31TC
PLUS AN ALL-NEW DUMB CRIMES/STUPID CRIMINALS WITH BEER CITY BRUISER!
5/2/2023
2:27:00
S18 Ep51: Exploring Ghosts and the Afterlife w/ Kelsey Bohlen & Dr. Steve Sayre
Darkness Radio presents Exploring Ghosts and the Afterlife with Presenter Kelsey Bohlen & Filmmaker Dr. Steve Sayre
Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation is a definitive film based on 12 years of investigations exploring the subject of the afterlife. The existence of ghosts is a real phenomenon. Scientific research, historical evidence and first-hand accounts prove that our souls are consciousness with or without the physical body. Doctors discuss what happens upon death of the physical body and how different religions perceive it.
On today's program, Kelsey Bohlen and Dr. Steve Sayre join us to talk about the production of the film, the inspiration behind the film, and the phenomena that drives this movie and their own personal takes on it!
Get your copy of "Ghosts and the Afterlife..." here: https://ghostsandtheafterlife.com/
Darkness Radio presents Supernatural News/Parashare: HEY YOU, DUCK! Gloom & Doom, Despair & Destruction Edition with Beer City Bruiser!
While the universe plays pinball with the Earth, the Supernatural is creeping up and saying hello to everyone it meets! Ghosties, creepy dolls, aliens, Nessie, and more make their appearance this week. And, The Cruiser and The Bruiser have gathered up the details on these strange stories of the week and fill you in on all the details!
This week, If you are reading this, chances are the Earth hasn't been hit by an asteroid... yet! A US Navy fighter pilot says he saw UFO's pretty much daily while on duty, China is operating "illegal police stations" INSIDE THE US!! And, meet the Basilisk... a dangerous AI that, once you have heard of it, gets it's tentacles in you, and if you don't worship it, it tortures you to DEATH!!
Check out where Beer City Bruiser will be in your area: https://twitter.com/bcbwinchester
4/26/2023
2:09:02
S18 Ep49: The Scandalous Hamiltons: Grift, A Disgraced American Icon, & The Birth of Tabloid Journalism w/Bill Shaffer
True Crime Tuesday presents: The Scandalous Hamiltons: Grift, A Disgraced American Icon, & The Birth of Tabloid Journalism with Researcher/Author, Bill Shaffer!
An Alexander Hamilton heir, a beautiful female con artist, an abandoned baby, and the shocking courtroom drama that was splashed across front pages from coast to coast—this is the fascinating true story behind one of the greatest scandals of the Gilded Age, and the story that gave rise to the sensational tabloid journalism still driving so much of the news cycle in the 21st century.
Now, for just a little more added tease, throw in a knife, assorted deaths, secret marriages, prostitution, sordid affairs, and you would think we have a modern day tale on our hands... but would you believe it if we told you that this takes place just 15 years after the end of the Civil War?! Bill Shaffer, the author of this book joins TCT today to talk about our story, the players involved and the seediness of the time!
Get Bill's book, "The Scandalous Hamiltons ..." here: https://www.billshafferbooks.com/
PLUS AN ALL-NEW DUMB CRIMES/STUPID CRIMINALS WITH BEER CITY BRUISER!
