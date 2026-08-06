Nate and Siena met online and went out for steaks and drinks at Original Joe's in San Jose. The atmosphere was great, Nate thought there was a connection but was surprised to be ghosted. Siena was turned off by Nate because Nate pulled out a pocket knife and started cutting his steak with it. On top of that, Nate repeatedly made distasteful dad jokes, even after Siena asked him to stop. no second date for Nate.

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