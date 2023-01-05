Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update in the App
Listen to Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update

Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update

Podcast Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update
Podcast Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update

Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update

Star 101.3
add
If you go on a date and thought it was great, but then it gets weird… we’ll call the other person and find out what’s up. Warning: It could get awkward! Subscri... More
Leisure
If you go on a date and thought it was great, but then it gets weird… we’ll call the other person and find out what’s up. Warning: It could get awkward! Subscri... More

Available Episodes

5 of 884
  • Paul and Mandy Did the Outdoorsy Date
    Paul loved Mandy's personality and really wants to see her again, soon! Here's the problem... she's totally ignoring him. We'll help our dude out and find out what's up.
    5/4/2023
    7:46
  • Lawrence and Lydia Met at the Ferry Building for Lunch
    Lawrence and Lydia both live in the Easy Bay, so they came into the city for a lunch adventure. He loved the time they spend together, but now she's disappeared on him. Let's track her down.
    5/3/2023
    6:53
  • Gary Actually Saw Rachel Twice
    Wow... Gary was actually able to get two dates with Rachel, and now that he wants to see her for a third, she's ignoring him. Let's figure out what's going on.
    5/2/2023
    8:46
  • Logan Just Moved Here and Loved His Time With Olive
    Logan felt a great connection with Olive, and he wants to see her again, but she's gone!? Let's find her and figure out what's up.
    5/1/2023
    9:27
  • Sean and Tanya Bonded Over Casual Biking
    Sean found it very easy to bond with Tanya and he really wants to see her again. Problem is, she's gone. We'll track her down.
    4/28/2023
    7:30

More Leisure podcasts

About Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update

If you go on a date and thought it was great, but then it gets weird… we’ll call the other person and find out what’s up. Warning: It could get awkward!

Subscribe to hear Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update everyday on the iHeartRadio app.
Podcast website

Listen to Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update, A Smaller Life and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update

Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update: Podcasts in Family