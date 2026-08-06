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1278 episodes
- Shawn and Isabel met on Match and went to a Thai restaurant. Shawn thought the date went great and he was confused why Isabel ghosted. Isabel thought the date was awkward because Shawn kept making uncomfortable comments and at some point he asked the couple setting next to them to "Rate their chemistry." No second date for Shawn.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Nate and Siena met online and went out for steaks and drinks at Original Joe's in San Jose. The atmosphere was great, Nate thought there was a connection but was surprised to be ghosted. Siena was turned off by Nate because Nate pulled out a pocket knife and started cutting his steak with it. On top of that, Nate repeatedly made distasteful dad jokes, even after Siena asked him to stop. no second date for Nate.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Eli ghosted Jaime after tacos and margaritas. Jaime and Eli met on Grinder, the date was fun and the energy was there but Jaime is not looking for anything serious and Eli is ready to settle down. No second date on this one.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Clair ghosted David after their first date. David and Clair met online and went out for ramen and cocktails in San Mateo. David thought Clair had real energy. But, Clair did not like that David showed up wearing earplugs and started referring to himself as first person. Clair agreed on a second date as long as David does not show up wearing earbuds, and does not make silly first person jokes.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Drinks? Great. Dessert? Amazing. Chemistry? Definitely there. Then less than 24 hours later, Maya discovered something that completely changed the way she looked at the entire date with Kevin. This episode is going to have everyone talking.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Marcus In The Morning Second Date Update
If you go on a date and thought it was great, but then it gets weird… we’ll call the other person and find out what’s up. Warning: It could get awkward! Subscribe to hear Marcus In The Morning Second Date Update everyday on the iHeartRadio app.Podcast website
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