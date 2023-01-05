Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update
Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update
Star 101.3
If you go on a date and thought it was great, but then it gets weird… we’ll call the other person and find out what’s up. Warning: It could get awkward! Subscri... More
If you go on a date and thought it was great, but then it gets weird… we’ll call the other person and find out what’s up. Warning: It could get awkward! Subscri... More
Available Episodes
5 of 884
Paul and Mandy Did the Outdoorsy Date
Paul loved Mandy's personality and really wants to see her again, soon! Here's the problem... she's totally ignoring him. We'll help our dude out and find out what's up.
Lawrence and Lydia Met at the Ferry Building for Lunch
Lawrence and Lydia both live in the Easy Bay, so they came into the city for a lunch adventure. He loved the time they spend together, but now she's disappeared on him. Let's track her down.
Gary Actually Saw Rachel Twice
Wow... Gary was actually able to get two dates with Rachel, and now that he wants to see her for a third, she's ignoring him. Let's figure out what's going on.
Logan Just Moved Here and Loved His Time With Olive
Logan felt a great connection with Olive, and he wants to see her again, but she's gone!? Let's find her and figure out what's up.
Sean and Tanya Bonded Over Casual Biking
Sean found it very easy to bond with Tanya and he really wants to see her again. Problem is, she's gone. We'll track her down.
More Leisure podcasts
Leisure, Crafts, Business, Entrepreneurship
See You Next Week ...in Space!
TV & Film, Leisure, Society & Culture
Comedy, Drama, Comedy Fiction, Fiction, Science Fiction, Leisure, Games
Echo Chamber Podcast with Kelly and Ken
Society & Culture, Leisure, Comedy
Leisure, Education, Society & Culture
Leisure, Games, Video Games
Leisure, Hobbies, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
Home Style with Shaynna Blaze
Leisure, Home & Garden
Overtime on Inferno - Weekly CSGO News
Leisure, Video Games
About Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update
If you go on a date and thought it was great, but then it gets weird… we’ll call the other person and find out what’s up. Warning: It could get awkward! Podcast website
Subscribe to hear Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update everyday on the iHeartRadio app.
Listen to Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update, A Smaller Life and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Marcus & Corey's Second Date Update: Podcasts in Family