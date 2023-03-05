Cleaning motivation and entertainment as you trudge through those mundane household chores. Get productive as an understanding host talks you through cleaning e... More
Episode #5 Deep cleaning series: deep, cleaning your car (Jessica
This is a continuation of our deep cleaning series, where I help you step-by-step deep, clean the interior of your car! I hope you enjoy!
5/4/2023
32:41
(Jessica’s) Whole house clean and straighten Season 3- Episode:25
Do your day-to-day chores while I talk about getting back on track on your routines and cleaning with me
5/3/2023
44:28
Episode #4 of Deep Cleaning Series: Laundry Room/Laundry Methods
Raani talks about laundry struggles and routines while you deep clean your laundry room or laundry area. You may also have time to fold and put away a load of clean laundry during this informative episode that discusses various laundry methods.
4/26/2023
50:54
Deep Cleaning Series #3 Bedrooms (Jessica)
Come with me to deep clean our bedrooms as we continue our deep cleaning series!
4/19/2023
17:58
One hour of Housework with Raani - S3:E24
Clean your kitchen, living areas, a bathroom, and more while I discuss ways to make your next cleaning session easier. Visit https://cleanwithmepodcast.com or the show description to support the show or find us on Facebook.
Cleaning motivation and entertainment as you trudge through those mundane household chores. Get productive as an understanding host talks you through cleaning each area of your home, keeping you focused and on task. Season 1 was Raani, Season 2 was her daughter, Jessica, and in Season 3 the two hosts alternate. New episodes most Wednesdays. To Support this show on Patreon, Choose Jessica: https://www.patreon.com/join/Cleanwithme OR Raani: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=42177753 Or both.