Super Simple Imagination Time With Caitie!

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to fly in Santa’s sleigh? Imagine all the Christmas magic with Caitie as we soar through the night sky together. We’ll look out for beautiful Christmas decorations in our minds and lights from other holidays being celebrated, too!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
20:26
Say Cheese
Have you ever struggled to sit still for a photo? Caitie knows what that feels like... but she also knows how wonderful photos are for making and sharing memories. So she’ll show us how we can use our imagination to help our bodies and mind wait until it’s right time to say cheese!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
21:41
I Have A Pet
If you have a pet, you know that they have a lot of different needs... and if you don’t have a pet, you can always close your eyes and imagine. Sometimes the best way to know what someone needs is to put yourself in their shoes. Or in today’s episode, in their paws! Woof woof! Join Caitie and Zach on a musical imagination adventure as they pretend to be dogs, and learn about empathy and responsibility for all pets along the way.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
21:16
If I Were A Ghost
Let’s use our imaginations and pretend to be a ghost, a robot, and a witch with Caitie! Halloween is a fun time to pretend to be spooky things, but underneath the costume we are still us, and we know that being ourselves is the best thing we can be.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
21:30
How's the Weather?
Close your eyes: imagine you are the sky, and your feelings are the weather. We can’t always control our feelings, but we can try to make them easier to manage, just like using an umbrella in rainy weather! Join Caitie on an emotional rollercoaster through different kind of weather and learn some tools for coping with big feelings along the way.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Close your eyes and take a deep breath... it’s Imagination Time! Imagination is an important part of child development driving creativity, problem-solving, and joy! Join Caitie and her piano-playing pal Zach on an imagination audio adventure filled with play, music, and social-emotional learning moments. Each episode is inspired by a Super Simple Song and begins with a mindfulness activity before we dive into our imaginations to explore and learn together. What do you do for Imagination Time? New episodes are released at the beginning of every month!