Super Simple Imagination Time With Caitie!

I Have A Pet

If you have a pet, you know that they have a lot of different needs... and if you don't have a pet, you can always close your eyes and imagine. Sometimes the best way to know what someone needs is to put yourself in their shoes. Or in today's episode, in their paws! Woof woof! Join Caitie and Zach on a musical imagination adventure as they pretend to be dogs, and learn about empathy and responsibility for all pets along the way.