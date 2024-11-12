Blue, Who is Mia? | Let's Guess Who with Josh & Blue

Josh needs YOUR help to guess who Blue’s bubbly mystery guest Mia is, before time runs out! Blue’s very bubbly friend Mia is visiting the show, and we only have five guesses to figure out who (or what) this guest could be! Josh will need lots of help from YOU to figure it out, for the chance to win a wild surprise! You’ve heard of interview podcasts, but what about one where the hosts don’t know who (or what) they’re interviewing?! In their very own game show, Josh and Blue will lead listeners through a series of guessing games to figure out the identity of a new mystery guest in every episode. It could be anyone from a talking school bus to a chatty chicken, and they need YOUR help to figure out who it is… before time is up! With Josh’s questions and Blue’s sound clues, the listener will lean in to unravel the guest’s secret identity as excitement builds to the big reveal! FOLLOW for new episodes weekly! And catch more Blue’s Clues & You on Nickelodeon and everywhere you find Nick Jr.! You can find more Blues Clues on the Nick Jr. channel and Paramount+.