--------
1:34
Blue, Who is Mia? | Let's Guess Who with Josh & Blue
Josh needs YOUR help to guess who Blue’s bubbly mystery guest Mia is, before time runs out!
Blue’s very bubbly friend Mia is visiting the show, and we only have five guesses to figure out who (or what) this guest could be! Josh will need lots of help from YOU to figure it out, for the chance to win a wild surprise!
You’ve heard of interview podcasts, but what about one where the hosts don’t know who (or what) they’re interviewing?! In their very own game show, Josh and Blue will lead listeners through a series of guessing games to figure out the identity of a new mystery guest in every episode. It could be anyone from a talking school bus to a chatty chicken, and they need YOUR help to figure out who it is… before time is up! With Josh’s questions and Blue’s sound clues, the listener will lean in to unravel the guest’s secret identity as excitement builds to the big reveal!
--------
16:44
Blue, Who is Kris? | Let's Guess Who with Josh & Blue
Blue’s mystery guest has traveled a loooong way to be on the show, but who in the world could they be? We’ll have five guesses to uncover this very special guest’s identity, and Josh can’t do it without YOU!
--------
15:56
Blue, Who is Titus? | Let's Guess Who with Josh & Blue
Blue's invited a very special friend to the show who goes by Titus, but that’s the only thing we know about this mysterious guest. They could be anyone... or anything! Josh needs YOUR help to solve who our wonderous guest could be, before time runs out!
--------
17:11
Blue, Who is Ani? | Let's Guess Who with Josh & Blue
Josh is really going to need YOUR help this time, because Blue’s mystery guest Ani is out-of-this-world! It’ll be a race against the clock to guess our guest... for a chance to win a stellar prize!
