Join Ryder and the pups in a ride-along rescue in this Nickelodeon PAW Patrol kid’s podcast, Eye-Spy a Rescue! Preschoolers and parents can play along and become another member of PAW Patrol saving the day in Adventure Bay! Join Skye, Chase, Marshall, and the other pups by playing eye-spy to help them figure out how to complete the missions! Whether it’s carpooling, family road trips, or even at home, enjoy these PAWsome rescue mission audio adventures! Available wherever you listen to podcasts on February 11th.

It’s a PAW Patrol dino-mite Eye-Spy rescue mission and Skye needs your help! Ryder sends you and Skye in her helicopter to find a mama stegosaurus’ lost baby. Play the "I Spy" game with the PAW Patrol pups, listening to clues to see the baby dinosaur who only wants to munch on some prehistoric plants! It’s up to you to find a way to bring this huge hungry baby back to his mama in this audio adventure podcast!

About PAW Patrol: Eye-Spy a Rescue

In this Nickelodeon kid’s podcast, PAW Patrol: Eye-Spy a Rescue, join Ryder and the pups in a ride-along rescue! Which vehicle will you ride in today? It could be Rubble’s construction truck or Marshall’s fire truck! Preschoolers and parents alike can play along and become another member of PAW Patrol saving the day in Adventure Bay! Join Skye, Chase, Marshall and the other pups by playing eye-spy to help them figure out how to complete the missions! Whether it’s carpooling, family road trips, or even at home, enjoy these PAWsome rescue mission audio adventures!