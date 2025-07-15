Where Should You Go for Good Parenting Help?

The urge to search online for parenting advice is strong! We use Google or AI tools to search all the time. Why wouldn't a topic like parenting be any different? Especially if you're in a pinch and need some quick ideas for how to move forward. In this episode, Brett and Erin unpack why we have this impulse to Google for wisdom and where we can look instead for solid parenting help. Check out our episode on Google and parenting advice: https://youtu.be/jWYhhO-c8tI Need something for the your teens to do this summer? Check out Summit's Student Conferences at: www.summit.org/maven and use code MAVEN25 to save $300 when you register. MAVEN...is donor-supported...DONATE HERE: https://maventruth.com/donation/