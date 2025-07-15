Powered by RND
The MAVEN Parent Podcast
The MAVEN Parent Podcast

Brett and Erin Kunkle
Kids & Family
The MAVEN Parent Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 223
  • Thinking Biblically About Immigration, National Sovereignty and Borders
    The immigration topic is a big one, encompassing multiple issues. Open borders. Assimilation. National sovereignty. These topics are emotionally charged and debated in our culture. But what wisdom does Scripture shine on these topics? In this episode, Brett and Erin continue their discussion on immigration, borders, national sovereignty, how Scripture informs these issues, and how we can talk to our kids about them. Read the "Theology of Immigration" article: https://firstthings.com/theology-of-immigration/ Breakpoint: https://www.breakpoint.org/breakpoint-immigration-families-and-jesus/ Watch part 1 of this conversation on immigration: https://linktw.in/pPqFCT Check out our interview with Dawn Duran: https://linktw.in/vpsipF MAVEN...is donor-supported...DONATE HERE: https://maventruth.com/donation/
    --------  
    42:23
  • How Scripture Helps Us Navigate Our Culture's Immigration Debate
    The issue of immigration is everywhere in the news these days. From mass deportations to protests and riots in major cities, this is a topic that is immensely controversial and emotionally charged. As Christians, how do we even begin to navigate conversations about immigration with our friends, family, and kids? In this episode, Brett and Erin discuss the topic of immigration and unpack how Scripture equips us with a framework to think well about this much-debated topic. U.S. Code banning Illegal Immigration: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1325 MAVEN...is donor-supported...DONATE HERE: https://maventruth.com/donation/
    --------  
    45:07
  • Teaching Our Kids a Reasoned Patriotism w/ Dawn Duran
    It is fashionable in today's world to either criticize and publicly profess your disdain for your country or blindly stamp everything your country does as good. Many young people today did not receive a robust civic education (and maybe we didn't either!). How can we combat this trend in the next generation? In this episode, Brett and Erin chat with Dawn Duran, author of the book "A Reasoned Patriotism: Critical Thinking and Civic Duty in an Age of Polarization," about how teaching our kids civics is essential to helping them develop a balanced love of country and skills for thoughtful engagement as citizens. Read The Battle Hymn of the Republic: https://songofamerica.net/song/battle-hymn-of-the-republic/ Get Dawn's book: https://a.co/d/4TWFpIS Find out more about Dawn here: https://areasonedpatriotism.com/ Listen to Dawn's podcast here: https://thenewmasonjar.com/ Read Articles by Dawn: https://thediscerninghomeeducator.substack.com/ MAVEN...is donor-supported...DONATE HERE: https://maventruth.com/donation/
    --------  
    55:32
  • Where Should You Go for Good Parenting Help?
    The urge to search online for parenting advice is strong! We use Google or AI tools to search all the time. Why wouldn't a topic like parenting be any different? Especially if you're in a pinch and need some quick ideas for how to move forward. In this episode, Brett and Erin unpack why we have this impulse to Google for wisdom and where we can look instead for solid parenting help. Check out our episode on Google and parenting advice: https://youtu.be/jWYhhO-c8tI Need something for the your teens to do this summer? Check out Summit's Student Conferences at: www.summit.org/maven and use code MAVEN25 to save $300 when you register. MAVEN...is donor-supported...DONATE HERE: https://maventruth.com/donation/
    --------  
    45:35
  • How to Have a Screen-Free Summer
    Summer is in full swing and with it the temptation for kids to waste their new found free time with screens. How can we help our kids and teens take full advantage of their summer free time without binging screen time? In this episode, Brett and Erin talk about how to kick the kids outside and help them build good habits with a screen-free summer. Need something for the your teens to do this summer? Check out Summit's Student Conferences at: www.summit.org/maven and use code MAVEN25 to save $300 when you register. MAVEN...is donor-supported...DONATE HERE: https://maventruth.com/donation/
    --------  
    42:17

About The MAVEN Parent Podcast

Brett and Erin Kunkle guide you through Christian parenting in a secular culture, with wisdom and a bunch of practical help.
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture, Christianity, Parenting

