How a Hospitality Mindset Can Help Us Better Lead Our Families (Podcast 570)

What can we learn from the art of hospitality to help us lead our families better? Wes gives a short, powerful message that will help us as parents have a healthier family culture by engaging our spouses and children in meaningful ways! Resources mentioned in this episode: Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara Scripture Mentioned in This Episode: Romans 12:10, Phil. 2:3