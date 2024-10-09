Ways to Simplify and Create Healthy Budget Friendly Meals (Podcast 573)
Has preparing wholesome meals been a struggle for you? Do you feel overwhelmed by the amount of conflicting information about what is healthy eating and what is not?
Today we are going to talk about a simple, unhurried approach to creating budget-friendly meals you can feel confident about!
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Close to Nature Health Website (find free resources here)
You can use the coupon code “unhurried” for 20%
off the “Eating Close to Nature” series.
Link to podcast episode search bar
Raising Boys to Men Book
Raising Boys to Men Audiobook
The Unhurried Homeschooler
The Unhurried Homeschooler Audiobook
Unhurried Grace for a Mom’s Heart
The Four-Hour School Day
CTC Math
Voetberg Music Academy (Use discount code WILSON20for 20%)
Mom Sanity Fuel
Subscribe to my monthly email and receive access to Unhurried Grace for a Mom's Heart: 31 Days in God's Word
--------
36:20
Post Election Thoughts (Podcast 572)
I have had so many thoughts since election day, and I wanted to share them with you, not just to tell you what I think but to hopefully help you process the magnitude of what’s happened over the last four years so we can all be encouraged and wiser moving forward.
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Link to podcast episode search bar
Raising Boys to Men Book
Raising Boys to Men Audiobook
The Unhurried Homeschooler
The Unhurried Homeschooler Audiobook
Unhurried Grace for a Mom’s Heart
The Four-Hour School Day
CTC Math
Voetberg Music Academy (Use discount code WILSON20for 20%)
Raise Them Well (Use WILSON10 for 10% off your first order)
Subscribe to my monthly email and receive access to Unhurried Grace for a Mom's Heart: 31 Days in God's Word
King of the World
Proverbs 31:25,26
--------
38:34
A Sweet Conversation With My Mom (Podcast 571)
For the first time ever, my mom is joining me to share some of her life story and encourage you as wives, moms, and homemakers! You are going to love her!
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Link to podcast episode search bar
Raising Boys to Men Book
Raising Boys to Men Audiobook
The Unhurried Homeschooler
The Unhurried Homeschooler Audiobook
Unhurried Grace for a Mom’s Heart
The Four-Hour School Day
CTC Math
Voetberg Music Academy (Use discount code WILSON20for 20%)
Raise Them Well Magnesium Products (Use WILSON10 for 10% off your first order)
Subscribe to my monthly email and receive access to Unhurried Grace for a Mom's Heart: 31 Days in God's Word
--------
51:28
How a Hospitality Mindset Can Help Us Better Lead Our Families (Podcast 570)
What can we learn from the art of hospitality to help us lead our families better? Wes gives a short, powerful message that will help us as parents have a healthier family culture by engaging our spouses and children in meaningful ways!
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara
Link to podcast episode search bar
Raising Boys to Men Book
Raising Boys to Men Audiobook
The Unhurried Homeschooler
The Unhurried Homeschooler Audiobook
Unhurried Grace for a Mom’s Heart
The Four-Hour School Day
CTC Math
Voetberg Music Academy (Use discount code WILSON20for 20%)
Raise Them Well Supplements (Use WILSON10 for 10% off your first order)
Subscribe to my monthly email and receive access to Unhurried Grace for a Mom's Heart: 31 Days in God's Word
Scripture Mentioned in This Episode:
Romans 12:10, Phil. 2:3
--------
22:43
Biblical Modesty vs Legalism vs Fashion Slave (Podcast 569)
Clothing is not neutral, but how do we avoid becoming prideful modesty police on the one hand, and victims of the fashion industry on the other—and humbly dress in a way that honors Christ?
I hope you'll join me for this conversation with Scott Brown!
Other podcast episode mentioned:
Why We Can't Understand Beauty Without Morality
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Modesty: More Than a Change of Clothes by Martha Peace
Modest clothing sites:
Neuflora
Roolee
Shop Dahl
Main Street Exchange Apparel (budget-friendly)
Link to podcast episode search bar
Raising Boys to Men Book
Raising Boys to Men Audiobook
The Unhurried Homeschooler
The Unhurried Homeschooler Audiobook
Unhurried Grace for a Mom’s Heart
The Four-Hour School Day
CTC Math
Voetberg Music Academy (Use discount code WILSON20for 20%)
Raise Them Well Supplements (Use WILSON10 to get 10% off your first order!)
Subscribe to my monthly email and receive access to Unhurried Grace for a Mom's Heart: 31 Days in God's Word
Durenda Wilson is the owner/host of her podcast and is a wife to one for 35 years, mom to eight, and nana to 12. She has homeschooled all of her kids from the beginning. She loves to share simple, effective approaches to motherhood, homeschooling, and life in general. These tools are a result of many years of walking with the Lord and finding freedom in letting His voice quiet all the others.