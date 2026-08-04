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12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep (no loops or fades)
12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep | Achieve Restful Sleep, Soothe a Baby, Mask Unwanted Noise, Calm Your Anxiety
Latest episode
526 episodes
- I built the Dwellspring Mobile App so you can craft your own custom mixes, play them indefinitely with no time limit, and access them completely offline. Your sound sanctuary, wherever you are. Listeners of the Podcast can try the first month of Dwellspring Premium for FREE 🤑. Download and enter Promo Code: 12HSM.
📱 iOS | Android
---
A rooster crows in the distance, heralding the new day. The farmer has been up for hours, his tractor chugging in the far-off field. Cows moo softly as milking hour nears. Chickens and sheep await their morning feed, shuffling impatiently in the barnyard. Everything is peaceful and serene, as it should be.
---
🗣️ Follow Us on Instagram & TikTok @dwellspring.io
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at dwellspring.io/podcast.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at brandon@dwellspring.io.
---
Episode Keywords:
Farm | Countryside | Morning | Rooster | Cows | Wind | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
© 12 Hour Sound Machines, LLC. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this content is strictly prohibited.
---
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 😴 If you're serious about your sleep, total darkness makes all the difference. Our partners at Manta Sleep make sleep masks that block 100% of light with adjustable, zero-pressure eye cups that mold perfectly to your face. They even make a mask with built in speakers that are the perfect companion for your favorite 12 Hour Sound Machines! Head to mantasleep.com and use code PODCAST for 10% off your entire order.
---
I built the Dwellspring Mobile App so you can craft your own custom mixes, play them indefinitely with no time limit, and access them completely offline. Your sound sanctuary, wherever you are. Listeners of the Podcast can try the first month of Dwellspring Premium for FREE 🤑. Download and enter Promo Code: 12HSM.
📱 iOS | Android
---
Let’s cool off at the splash pad! Nozzles and jets that spray, squirt, and mist offer instant relief from the day's heat. Squeals of uninhibited delight echo as kids, from tiny toddlers to energetic elementary schoolers, discover the joy of cold, drenching water. Follow up with a nap for the perfect afternoon.
---
🗣️ Follow Us on Instagram & TikTok @dwellspring.io
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at dwellspring.io/podcast.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at brandon@dwellspring.io.
---
Episode Keywords:
Kids | Water | Splash | Summer | Play | Fountain | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
© 12 Hour Sound Machines, LLC. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this content is strictly prohibited.
---
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 😴 If you're serious about your sleep, total darkness makes all the difference. Our partners at Manta Sleep make sleep masks that block 100% of light with adjustable, zero-pressure eye cups that mold perfectly to your face. They even make a mask with built in speakers that are the perfect companion for your favorite 12 Hour Sound Machines! Head to mantasleep.com and use code PODCAST for 10% off your entire order.
---
I built the Dwellspring Mobile App so you can craft your own custom mixes, play them indefinitely with no time limit, and access them completely offline. Your sound sanctuary, wherever you are. Listeners of the Podcast can try the first month of Dwellspring Premium for FREE 🤑. Download and enter Promo Code: 12HSM.
📱 iOS | Android
---
Our tried and true Pink Noise, beloved by 10's of millions of people around the world!
Pink Noise is a combination of White Noise and Brown Noise. They are overlaid on top of one another to gain the benefits of both the higher frequencies typically used more for sound cancellation, and the lower frequencies which tend to be more soothing for sensitive ears. Its soothing, calming, constant tones are wonderful for helping adults and babies alike to fall and stay asleep, for study, for meditation, for managing anxiety, or for any other activities where you want to block out the world and focus solely on the task at hand. It also has incredible sound masking properties for use in distracting and noisy environments!
*If you have been enjoying this Sound Machine up until now, don't fret that you see this new episode published with a more recent date! It's the same exact Sound Machine that you and millions of others have been 💤 to for years. I just republished it so that it would be at the top of the feed and remain more visible for new folks just finding the podcast!
🗣️ Follow Us on Instagram & TikTok @dwellspring.io
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at dwellspring.io/podcast.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at brandon@dwellspring.io.
---
Episode Keywords: Pink Noise | White Noise | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
© 12 Hour Sound Machines, LLC. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this content is strictly prohibited.
-----
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 😴 If you're serious about your sleep, total darkness makes all the difference. Our partners at Manta Sleep make sleep masks that block 100% of light with adjustable, zero-pressure eye cups that mold perfectly to your face. They even make a mask with built in speakers that are the perfect companion for your favorite 12 Hour Sound Machines! Head to mantasleep.com and use code PODCAST for 10% off your entire order.
---
I built the Dwellspring Mobile App so you can craft your own custom mixes, play them indefinitely with no time limit, and access them completely offline. Your sound sanctuary, wherever you are. Listeners of the Podcast can try the first month of Dwellspring Premium for FREE 🤑. Download and enter Promo Code: 12HSM.
📱 iOS | Android
---
Our tried and true White Noise, beloved by 10's of millions of people around the world!
White Noise is incredibly effective at canceling out sounds you don't want to hear...period. There is a heavier emphasis on high-end frequencies that can counteract incoming sounds and drown out the most insistent of external interruptions. My White Noise listeners may be my most passionately addicted 😄. People use this Sound Machine for all sorts of applications, but it's the gold standard when it comes to sound cancellation. Its wonderful for helping adults and babies alike to fall and stay asleep, for study, for meditation, for managing anxiety, or for any other activities where you want to block out the world and focus solely on the task at hand.
*If you have been enjoying this Sound Machine up until now, don't fret that you see this new episode published with a more recent date! It's the same exact Sound Machine that you and millions of others have been 💤 to for years. I just republished it so that it would be at the top of the feed and remain more visible for new folks just finding the podcast!
---
🗣️ Follow Us on Instagram & TikTok @dwellspring.io
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at dwellspring.io/podcast.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at brandon@dwellspring.io.
---
Episode Keywords: White Noise | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
© 12 Hour Sound Machines, LLC. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this content is strictly prohibited.
-----
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 😴 If you're serious about your sleep, total darkness makes all the difference. Our partners at Manta Sleep make sleep masks that block 100% of light with adjustable, zero-pressure eye cups that mold perfectly to your face. They even make a mask with built in speakers that are the perfect companion for your favorite 12 Hour Sound Machines! Head to mantasleep.com and use code PODCAST for 10% off your entire order.
---
🤝 This episode is made possible by our partners at MoonBrew. Their Hot Cocoa and Sleep Gummies are a delicious, melatonin-free way to wind down. Made with L-theanine, tart cherry, GABA, and passionflower for a better night's rest 😴. Use Promo Code LISTEN20 for 20% off at checkout at moonbrew.co.
---
I built the Dwellspring Mobile App so you can craft your own custom mixes, play them indefinitely with no time limit, and access them completely offline. Your sound sanctuary, wherever you are. Listeners of the Podcast can try the first month of Dwellspring Premium for FREE 🤑. Download and enter Promo Code: 12HSM.
📱 iOS | Android
---
Considered the "background noise of the world", Green Noise mimics many of the sounds occurring in nature. The frequencies you hear will remind you of rushing water, or waves crashing on the beach. Green Noise falls in the middle of the frequency spectrum a bit above Brown Noise but isn't quite as high as White Noise.
It's used for many applications, but is particularly good at sound masking as well as calming anxious, running thoughts. Many of my listeners use it for sleep, while others use it to block out distractions while studying or working. Enjoy!
---
🗣️ Follow Us on Instagram & TikTok @dwellspring.io
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at dwellspring.io/podcast.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at brandon@dwellspring.io.
---
Episode Keywords: Green | Noise | Nature | White Noise | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
© 12 Hour Sound Machines, LLC. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this content is strictly prohibited.
-----
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About 12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep (no loops or fades)
The #1 Sound Machine Podcast in the world, downloaded over 300 million times 😴 Brought to you by Dwellspring. Download the Dwellspring App! Apple App Store | Google Play Store 🗣️ Follow Us on Instagram & TikTok @dwellspring.io --- Insomniacs...parents...travelers...noisy neighbor sufferers...rejoice! 12 hours of uninterrupted Sound Machines to help achieve deep & restful sleep, soothe a baby, mask unwanted noise, or calm your anxiety. All episodes are available for free in their entirety whether you are a premium subscriber or not. All 12 hours are offered with zero interruptions once the episode gets started. If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏 If you’d like to remove the intro & ad at the beginning, you can subscribe to the Podcast at dwellspring.io/podcast. --- My most popular Sound Machines are Brown Noise, Pink Noise, and White Noise. People use the Sound Machines for all sorts of applications but I hear most frequently from people using them to help them fall and stay asleep at home or when they travel, to help them get their baby to sleep and stay sleeping through the night, to help quiet their tinnitus, to mask unwanted noises while sleeping, traveling or studying, and to help calm their anxiety or ADHD. I have also heard from many parents who use it as ambient noise for their children on the Autism spectrum to help mask other anxiety-inducing or stressful sounds. I hope that, however you use them, my Sound Machines are helpful for you and your loved ones as you sleep, meditate, study, or otherwise tune out the world. 😴🧘👨🎓 --- Keywords: Sleep | Insomnia | Brown Noise | White Noise | Pink Noise | Baby | Ambient Noise | Sound Machine | Sound Masking | Noise Masking | Insomnia | Relax | Relaxing | Study | Focus | Concentrate | Concentration | Water | Rain | Thunder | Ocean | Ocean Waves | Stress | Soothing | Colic | Dr. Harvey Karp | 3 S's | Shh | Shhh | Pregnancy | Pregnant | Tinnitus | Travel | Meditate | Meditation | Dohm | Marpac | Panic Attack | ADHD | Anxiety | Peaceful | Mindful | Mindfulness | 8 hours | 10 hours | 12 hoursPodcast website
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12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep (no loops or fades)
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