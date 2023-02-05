12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep (no loops or fades)

Insomniacs...parents...travelers...noisy neighbor sufferers...rejoice! 12 hours of uninterrupted Sound Machines to help achieve deep & restful sleep, soothe a b... More
Available Episodes
5 of 95
Night Train Sound Machine (12 Hours)
Your body sways gently with the motion of the train. Outside the window, your surroundings are obscured by inky blackness. Lights rush by as you come to a rural crossing, signals clanging to warn of the train’s swift passage. The grounded noise of the wheels changes to a metallic jangle as the coach crosses a trestle. Drowsy from the rhythmic sway, you hear the train’s whistle. It sounds far away, a soft, lonely wail. You feel protected in the train car; confident that when you awake, you will have arrived safely at your destination.
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at 12hoursoundmachines.com/subscribe.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at [email protected]
---
Episode Keywords: Train | Traincar | Railcar | Railroad | Night | Evening | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
11:56:00
Brown Noise Sound Machine (12 Hours)
Our beloved Brown Noise, tried and true 🙌.
Brown Noise (sometimes referred to as Red Noise) is a much deeper, fuller version of the popular White Noise, with a heavy emphasis on low-end frequencies. It's wonderful for soothing babies and adults alike during sleep, study, or any other activities where you want to block out the world and focus solely on the task at hand.
*If you have been enjoying this Sound Machine up until now, don't fret that you see this new episode published with a more recent date! It's the same exact Sound Machine that you and millions of others have been 💤 to the last few years. I just republished it so that it would be at the top of the feed and remain more visible for new folks just finding the podcast!
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at 12hoursoundmachines.com/subscribe.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at [email protected]
---
Episode Keywords: Brown Noise | White Noise | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
👉 IF YOU'RE EXPERIENCING ISSUES WITH EPISODES NOT LOADING/PLAYING, here are a few ways to resolve that. My file sizes are large, and so sometimes my Hosting Platform has trouble streaming it to the individual Podcast Players. If the episode seems to be perpetually loading and not playing...continue to be patient with it. If you are on Spotify, it WILL eventually play. Even if you have to wait 2-3 minutes (I know that's awful, I'm really sorry! But if you do what I outline below you won't have that issue anymore!). If you are on Apple Podcasts, it does seem that they automatically throw a timeout error after about a minute or so. Which means you'll need to try again in a few hours as the issue seems to come and go throughout the day. Regardless, when the episode does eventually load, what you need to do is DOWNLOAD IT TO YOUR DEVICE. All Podcast Players have this functionality. That way the audio will be locally stored and you won't have to stream it, meaning you won't get those long loading times and/or timeout errors. If you have the episode downloaded, you will no longer have this issue going forward.
So sorry for that inconvenience. I have been working diligently with my Hosting Platform for the last several months to get to the bottom of this and get their help building a solution that resolves this for a show with file sizes that are large like mine. I'm hopeful we'll have a solution in place in the coming months. Until then, use the approach I outlined above and you should stop having those loading issues!
-----
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
11:56:00
Pink Noise Sound Machine (12 Hours)
Our beloved Pink Noise, tried and true 🙌.
Pink Noise is a combination of White Noise and Brown Noise. They are overlaid on top of one another to gain the benefits of both the higher frequencies typically used more for sound cancellation, and the lower frequencies that tend to be more soothing for sensitive ears. It's wonderful for soothing babies and adults alike during sleep, study, or any other activities where you want to block out the world and focus solely on the task at hand.
*If you have been enjoying this Sound Machine up until now, don't fret that you see this new episode published with a more recent date! It's the same exact Sound Machine that you and millions of others have been 💤 to the last few years. I just republished it so that it would be at the top of the feed and remain more visible for new folks just finding the podcast!
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at 12hoursoundmachines.com/subscribe.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at [email protected]
---
Episode Keywords: Pink Noise | White Noise | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
👉 IF YOU'RE EXPERIENCING ISSUES WITH EPISODES NOT LOADING/PLAYING, here are a few ways to resolve that. My file sizes are large, and so sometimes my Hosting Platform has trouble streaming it to the individual Podcast Players. If the episode seems to be perpetually loading and not playing...continue to be patient with it. If you are on Spotify, it WILL eventually play. Even if you have to wait 2-3 minutes (I know that's awful, I'm really sorry! But if you do what I outline below you won't have that issue anymore!). If you are on Apple Podcasts, it does seem that they automatically throw a timeout error after about a minute or so. Which means you'll need to try again in a few hours as the issue seems to come and go throughout the day. Regardless, when the episode does eventually load, what you need to do is DOWNLOAD IT TO YOUR DEVICE. All Podcast Players have this functionality. That way the audio will be locally stored and you won't have to stream it, meaning you won't get those long loading times and/or timeout errors. If you have the episode downloaded, you will no longer have this issue going forward.
So sorry for that inconvenience. I have been working diligently with my Hosting Platform for the last several months to get to the bottom of this and get their help building a solution that resolves this for a show with file sizes that are large like mine. I'm hopeful we'll have a solution in place in the coming months. Until then, use the approach I outlined above and you should stop having those loading issues!
-----
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
11:56:00
White Noise Sound Machine (12 Hours)
Our beloved White Noise, tried and true 🙌.
White Noise is incredibly effective at canceling out sounds you don't want to hear...period. There is a heavier emphasis on high-end frequencies that can counteract incoming sounds and drown out the most insistent of external interruptions. My White Noise listeners may be my most passionately addicted 😄. People use this Sound Machine for all sorts of applications, but it's the gold standard when it comes to sound cancellation. It's wonderful for soothing babies and adults alike during sleep, study, or any other activities where you want to block out the world and focus solely on the task at hand.
*If you have been enjoying this Sound Machine up until now, don't fret that you see this new episode published with a more recent date! It's the same exact Sound Machine that you and millions of others have been 💤 to the last few years. I just republished it so that it would be at the top of the feed and remain more visible for new folks just finding the podcast!
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at 12hoursoundmachines.com/subscribe.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at [email protected]
---
Episode Keywords: White Noise | White | Noise | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
👉 IF YOU'RE EXPERIENCING ISSUES WITH EPISODES NOT LOADING/PLAYING, here are a few ways to resolve that. My file sizes are large, and so sometimes my Hosting Platform has trouble streaming it to the individual Podcast Players. If the episode seems to be perpetually loading and not playing...continue to be patient with it. If you are on Spotify, it WILL eventually play. Even if you have to wait 2-3 minutes (I know that's awful, I'm really sorry! But if you do what I outline below you won't have that issue anymore!). If you are on Apple Podcasts, it does seem that they automatically throw a timeout error after about a minute or so. Which means you'll need to try again in a few hours as the issue seems to come and go throughout the day. Regardless, when the episode does eventually load, what you need to do is DOWNLOAD IT TO YOUR DEVICE. All Podcast Players have this functionality. That way the audio will be locally stored and you won't have to stream it, meaning you won't get those long loading times and/or timeout errors. If you have the episode downloaded, you will no longer have this issue going forward.
So sorry for that inconvenience. I have been working diligently with my Hosting Platform for the last several months to get to the bottom of this and get their help building a solution that resolves this for a show with file sizes that are large like mine. I'm hopeful we'll have a solution in place in the coming months. Until then, use the approach I outlined above and you should stop having those loading issues!
---
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
11:56:00
Owls in the Evening Forest Sound Machine (12 Hours)
Evening has arrived, bringing with it an unforgettable nocturnal chorus. Croaking frogs deliver the bassline, while crickets and cicadas provide percussion. Night birds warble, but it is the majestic owl that takes center stage. Guardians of the darkness, owls symbolize inner wisdom, transformation, and luck. Their deep-throated call-and-response lends a haunting top note to the forest song.
---
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
---
To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at 12hoursoundmachines.com/subscribe.
This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .
If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at [email protected]
---
Episode Keywords: Forest | Owls | Crickets | Cicadas | Birds | Night | Evening | Nature | Woods | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism
---
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About 12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep (no loops or fades)
Insomniacs...parents...travelers...noisy neighbor sufferers...rejoice! 12 hours of uninterrupted Sound Machines to help achieve deep & restful sleep, soothe a baby, mask unwanted noise, or calm your anxiety.
All episodes are available for free in their entirety. All 12 hours with zero interruptions once the episode gets started.
If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏
If you’d like to remove the intro & ad at the beginning, you can subscribe to the Podcast at 12hoursoundmachines.com/subscribe
---
👉 IF YOU'RE EXPERIENCING ISSUES WITH EPISODES NOT LOADING/PLAYING, here are a few ways to resolve that. My file sizes are large, and so sometimes my Hosting Platform has trouble streaming it to the individual Podcast Players. If the episode seems to be perpetually loading and not playing...continue to be patient with it. If you are on Spotify, it WILL eventually play. Even if you have to wait 2-3 minutes (I know that's awful, I'm really sorry! But if you do what I outline below you won't have that issue anymore!). If you are on Apple Podcasts, it does seem that they automatically throw a timeout error after about a minute or so. Which means you'll need to try again in a few hours as the issue seems to come and go throughout the day. Regardless, when the episode does eventually load, what you need to do is DOWNLOAD IT TO YOUR DEVICE. All Podcast Players have this functionality. That way the audio will be locally stored and you won't have to stream it, meaning you won't get those long loading times and/or timeout errors. If you have the episode downloaded, you will no longer have this issue going forward.
So sorry for that inconvenience. I have been working diligently with my Hosting Platform for the last several months to get to the bottom of this and get their help building a solution that resolves this for a show with file sizes that are large like mine. I'm hopeful we'll have a solution in place in the coming months. Until then, use the approach I outlined above and you should stop having those loading issues!
---
My most popular Sound Machines are Brown Noise, Pink Noise, and White Noise. People use the Sound Machines for all sorts of applications but I hear most frequently from people using them to help them fall and stay asleep at home or when they travel, to help them get their baby to sleep and stay sleeping through the night, to help quiet their tinnitus, to mask unwanted noises while sleeping, traveling or studying, and to help calm their anxiety or ADHD. I have also heard from many parents who use it as ambient noise for their children on the Autism spectrum to help mask other anxiety-inducing or stressful sounds.
I hope that, however you use them, my Sound Machines are helpful for you and your loved ones as you sleep, meditate, study, or otherwise tune out the world. 😴🧘👨🎓
---
Keywords: Sleep | Baby | Brown Noise | White Noise | Ambient Noise | Sound Machine | Insomnia | Relax | Study | Colic | Tinnitus | Travel | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism | Dohm | Marpac | 8 Hour | 10 Hour | 12 Hour