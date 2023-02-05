About 12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep (no loops or fades)

Insomniacs...parents...travelers...noisy neighbor sufferers...rejoice! 12 hours of uninterrupted Sound Machines to help achieve deep & restful sleep, soothe a baby, mask unwanted noise, or calm your anxiety. All episodes are available for free in their entirety. All 12 hours with zero interruptions once the episode gets started. --- 👉 IF YOU'RE EXPERIENCING ISSUES WITH EPISODES NOT LOADING/PLAYING, here are a few ways to resolve that. My file sizes are large, and so sometimes my Hosting Platform has trouble streaming it to the individual Podcast Players. If the episode seems to be perpetually loading and not playing...continue to be patient with it. If you are on Spotify, it WILL eventually play. Even if you have to wait 2-3 minutes (I know that's awful, I'm really sorry! But if you do what I outline below you won't have that issue anymore!). If you are on Apple Podcasts, it does seem that they automatically throw a timeout error after about a minute or so. Which means you'll need to try again in a few hours as the issue seems to come and go throughout the day. Regardless, when the episode does eventually load, what you need to do is DOWNLOAD IT TO YOUR DEVICE. All Podcast Players have this functionality. That way the audio will be locally stored and you won't have to stream it, meaning you won't get those long loading times and/or timeout errors. If you have the episode downloaded, you will no longer have this issue going forward. So sorry for that inconvenience. I have been working diligently with my Hosting Platform for the last several months to get to the bottom of this and get their help building a solution that resolves this for a show with file sizes that are large like mine. I'm hopeful we'll have a solution in place in the coming months. Until then, use the approach I outlined above and you should stop having those loading issues! --- My most popular Sound Machines are Brown Noise, Pink Noise, and White Noise. People use the Sound Machines for all sorts of applications but I hear most frequently from people using them to help them fall and stay asleep at home or when they travel, to help them get their baby to sleep and stay sleeping through the night, to help quiet their tinnitus, to mask unwanted noises while sleeping, traveling or studying, and to help calm their anxiety or ADHD. I have also heard from many parents who use it as ambient noise for their children on the Autism spectrum to help mask other anxiety-inducing or stressful sounds. I hope that, however you use them, my Sound Machines are helpful for you and your loved ones as you sleep, meditate, study, or otherwise tune out the world. 😴🧘👨‍🎓