12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep (no loops or fades)

😴 If you're serious about your sleep, total darkness makes all the difference. Our partners at Manta Sleep make sleep masks that block 100% of light with adjustable, zero-pressure eye cups that mold perfectly to your face. They even make a mask with built in speakers that are the perfect companion for your favorite 12 Hour Sound Machines! Head to mantasleep.com and use code PODCAST for 10% off your entire order.



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I built the Dwellspring Mobile App so you can craft your own custom mixes, play them indefinitely with no time limit, and access them completely offline. Your sound sanctuary, wherever you are. Listeners of the Podcast can try the first month of Dwellspring Premium for FREE 🤑. Download and enter Promo Code: 12HSM.



📱 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠iOS⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Android⁠⁠⁠



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Our tried and true White Noise, beloved by 10's of millions of people around the world!



White Noise is incredibly effective at canceling out sounds you don't want to hear...period. There is a heavier emphasis on high-end frequencies that can counteract incoming sounds and drown out the most insistent of external interruptions. My White Noise listeners may be my most passionately addicted 😄. People use this Sound Machine for all sorts of applications, but it's the gold standard when it comes to sound cancellation. Its wonderful for helping adults and babies alike to fall and stay asleep, for study, for meditation, for managing anxiety, or for any other activities where you want to block out the world and focus solely on the task at hand.



*If you have been enjoying this Sound Machine up until now, don't fret that you see this new episode published with a more recent date! It's the same exact Sound Machine that you and millions of others have been 💤 to for years. I just republished it so that it would be at the top of the feed and remain more visible for new folks just finding the podcast!



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🗣️ Follow Us on Instagram & TikTok @dwellspring.io



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If these Sound Machines have been helpful for you, I'd be so grateful if you'd rate the show on either Spotify or Apple Podcasts 🙏



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To unlock intro-free, ad-free versions of all the 12 Hour Sound Machines, subscribe to the Podcast at dwellspring.io/podcast.



This free episode has an ad or two at the very beginning but once the Sound Machine starts, rest assured there will be no more interruptions whatsoever 😴 .



If you have any specific sounds you'd like added, hit me up at brandon@dwellspring.io.



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Episode Keywords: White Noise | Ambient Noise | Baby | Sleep | Travel | Sound Masking | Sound Cancellation | Meditation | ADHD | Anxiety | Autism



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© 12 Hour Sound Machines, LLC. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this content is strictly prohibited.



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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices