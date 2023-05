12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep (no loops or fades)

White Noise Sound Machine (12 Hours)

Our beloved White Noise, tried and true 🙌. White Noise is incredibly effective at canceling out sounds you don't want to hear...period. There is a heavier emphasis on high-end frequencies that can counteract incoming sounds and drown out the most insistent of external interruptions. My White Noise listeners may be my most passionately addicted 😄. People use this Sound Machine for all sorts of applications, but it's the gold standard when it comes to sound cancellation. It's wonderful for soothing babies and adults alike during sleep, study, or any other activities where you want to block out the world and focus solely on the task at hand.