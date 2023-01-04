Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!

Tune into the award-winning Playlearning™ podcast by Lingokids for kids 2–8 years old, where rich storytelling combines traditional learning with modern skills.... More
Available Episodes
5 of 101
Excuse You!
Want to know why we burp? Elliot is worried that burping is contagious and he'll catch Billy's burp! Let's learn what makes us burp and what's the best thing to do if you have to “let out some air!”. Tune in to this episode of the Lingokids Stories for Kids podcast to find out! ☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 1,200+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.
4/29/2023
7:11
Earth Day with Ryan Hickman
Want to know how you can positively impact and help the environment 🌿🌎💚? For this Earth Day episode, Elliot, Lisa, Cowy, and Billy are joined by a global recycling hero, Ryan Hickman! Hickman helps the Lingokids characters with their recycling project. We will learn a lot from Ryan, who started his own recycling business, Ryan's Recycling, at the age of 3 and was a 2017 CNN Young Wonder and guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!#InvestInOurPlanet #EarthDay #ClimateActionNow You can learn more about Ryan via his website and get inspired by his projects!☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 1,200+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.
4/22/2023
7:26
Spring Holidays
Hello, spring (in the Northern Hemisphere 😉🌎)! In this episode of the Lingokids Stories for Kids podcast, learn about different traditions worldwide and ways to celebrate holidays like Easter, Ramadan, and Passover. Join Lisa, Elliot, Cowy, and Billy as they head to the Spring Celebrations Fair with unique dishes to try and share. Curious to find out what they are bringing and why? Tune in and enjoy! ☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 1,200+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.
4/15/2023
8:55
Count Me In!
Learn how to set the table for guests without missing a thing! Cowy is throwing a party and she wants it to be just perfect, but setting up a table for six is not an easy task. Know why? Believe it or not, throwing a party can test your math skills, your patience, and your flexibility! Join to see how Cowy manages everyone’s dietary restrictions and puts her special party together. ☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 1,200+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.
4/8/2023
9:19
Join the Book Club
In celebration of International Children's Book Day, this special episode introduces listeners to an actual book author! Tune in to discover what it's like to be a writer. 📖Today's guest started writing poems when he was 13 years old. Now, he is an award-winning author who has captured the hearts of many young adults! In this episode, Matt de la Peña shares his passion for writing, the joy of publishing a book, and the key skills needed to be a writer. ☀️Parents, this episode comes from the Lingokids Growin' Up podcast and is suitable for ages 5+. If your child enjoyed this story, they might like other episodes too! Subscribe to the show and give it a listen. 📘Inside the Lingokids app, we have 1,200+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.
Tune into the award-winning Playlearning™ podcast by Lingokids for kids 2–8 years old, where rich storytelling combines traditional learning with modern skills. Enjoy entertaining stories, loveable characters, problems to puzzle out, and laughs for kids! Every episode takes you on an interactive audio journey! Be ready to answer questions, learn new things, and have fun! For a full interactive Playlearning™ experience explore the Lingokids app - www.lingokids.com/app. Have any questions? Contact us at [email protected] 💙