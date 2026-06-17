Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!

💛 This is our final episode of the Lingokids Podcast. While we won’t be making new episodes, all your favorite stories will still be here for you to enjoy anytime! And you can keep learning and playing with Cowy, Lisa, Elliot, and Billy in the Lingokids app—with songs, games, and activities waiting for you!



🏝️In this episode, Cowy struggles with big feelings as summer break begins. With a little help from her friends (and bubbles!), she learns that saying goodbye looks and feels different for everyone.



🎧 A heartfelt episode about change, friendship, and finding comfort in small moments.



Episode Transcript



☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 3,000+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.



Voices: Robin Reed. Music and Sound Design: Juan Delgado. Script: Kristen McGregor. Producers: Olga Klepova and Herrine Kapend Kady

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