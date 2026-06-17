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Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!

Lingokids
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!
Latest episode

189 episodes

  • Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!

    Saying Goodbye

    07/08/2025 | 8 mins.
    💛 This is our final episode of the Lingokids Podcast. While we won’t be making new episodes, all your favorite stories will still be here for you to enjoy anytime! And you can keep learning and playing with Cowy, Lisa, Elliot, and Billy in the Lingokids app—with songs, games, and activities waiting for you!

    🏝️In this episode, Cowy struggles with big feelings as summer break begins. With a little help from her friends (and bubbles!), she learns that saying goodbye looks and feels different for everyone.

    🎧 A heartfelt episode about change, friendship, and finding comfort in small moments.

    Episode Transcript

    ☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 3,000+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.

    Voices: Robin Reed. Music and Sound Design: Juan Delgado. Script: Kristen McGregor. Producers: Olga Klepova and Herrine Kapend Kady
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!

    Pajama Party feat. Ziggy Marley. Part 2

    07/01/2025 | 6 mins.
    📖 The pajama party continues—and now it’s storytime with Ziggy Marley! In this heartwarming episode of the Lingokids Podcast, Ziggy reads his new picture book, Pajammin’, inspired by his father Bob Marley’s classic song Jamming.

    Snuggled into their pillow nests, the Lingokids friends listen as Ziggy brings the magic of music, togetherness, and imagination to life through rhythm, rhyme, and joy. 🎵💫

    🎧 A perfect bedtime episode to wind down the day with warmth, laughter, and a whole lot of heart.

    Episode Transcript

    ☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 3,000+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.

    Voices: Robin Reed. Music and Sound Design: Juan Delgado. Script: Rachael Tobener. Producers: Olga Klepova and Herrine Kapend Kady
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!

    Pajama Party feat. Ziggy Marley. Part 1

    07/01/2025 | 7 mins.
    🎉 It’s time for a pajama party! Billy, Lisa, Cowy and Elliot are all dressed in their comfiest PJs—and they’ve got a very special guest joining the fun: Ziggy Marley! 🎶

    In this musical, laughter-filled episode of the Lingokids Podcast, Ziggy shares stories about growing up in Jamaica, playing family games in the dark, and making music with spoons, hands, and imagination. From pillow fights to rhythm games, this is one cozy night you won’t want to miss!

    🎧 Perfect for kids who love bedtime fun, family traditions, and learning through play!

    Episode Transcript

    ☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 3,000+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.

    Voices: Robin Reed. Music and Sound Design: Juan Delgado. Script: Rachael Tobener. Producers: Olga Klepova and Herrine Kapend Kady
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!

    Boom Shaka WOW: Learning Safe Online Habits for Kids

    06/17/2025 | 9 mins.
    🎥 Boom Shaka WOW! Elliot gets caught up in an online challenge—but things don’t go as planned. 🍇😬

    In this fun and thoughtful episode of the Lingokids Podcast, the friends learn how to enjoy videos safely, think for themselves, and make smart choices online.

    🎧 Perfect for kids learning about screen time, influencers, and being true to who they are!

    Episode Transcript

    ☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 3,000+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.

    Voices: Robin Reed. Music and Sound Design: Juan Delgado. Script: Rachael Tobener. Producers: Olga Klepova and Herrine Kapend Kady
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!

    Once Upon a Book: How to Make Reading Fun for Every Child

    06/10/2025 | 9 mins.
    📚 Welcome to the Lingokids Book Club! In this episode of the Lingokids Podcast, Billy kicks things off with a classic tale: The Three Little Pigs. But when Cowy gets the story hilariously wrong, the friends learn something special… reading is different for everyone, and that’s okay! 💬🐷

    From audiobooks to tablets, acting out scenes to silly voices, this episode shows how stories come alive when kids read their own way. It’s a joyful celebration of imagination, friendship, and finding fun in every page.

    🎧 A perfect episode for families looking to inspire a love of reading—no matter how your child learns best!

    Episode Transcript

    ☀️ Parents, Inside the Lingokids app, we have 3,000+ fun, interactive activities, games, songs, and videos to help kids learn academics and modern life skills in today’s world. It’s free to try.

    Voices: Robin Reed. Music and Sound Design: Juan Delgado. Script: Tiernan Douieb. Producers: Olga Klepova and Herrine Kapend Kady
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Lingokids: Stories for Kids —Learn life lessons and laugh!
Tune into our award-winning podcast, Lingokids: Stories for Kids. Discover rich storytelling combined with traditional learning and modern skills for kids. For ad-free listening, exclusive content, and early access to new shows and episodes, join Lingokids Plus on Apple Podcasts. With your Lingokids Plus membership, you'll get an unlimited, all-access pass to the Lingokids app and podcasts—only available on Apple Podcasts. Questions? Contact us at podcast@lingokids.com. Follow @lingokids on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. www.lingokids.com 💙
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