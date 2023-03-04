Ladies welcome to The Mama's Den! The Mama's Den is an unfiltered community filled with authentic conversations and experiences all from a mama's perspective. J... More
Destiny's Twins, Summer Activities, and Regulating These Babies
Alright Mamas we've gone from Destiny's Child to Destiny's Twins as Ashley is out working and Felicia is out sick, but Codie and Melanie are holding it down for you! Was Spring Break as long for you as it was for us? Have you figured out what you're doing to keep your children entertained for summer? Melanie and Codie discuss all the activities AND serve as your gentle reminder that NOW is the time to start looking at summer programming. PLUS, Codie needs advice when it comes to the twins which leads into a whole other conversation about how we have to learn not only what our children need, but how to regulate their emotions (whew!)Alright Mama's Den community have you figured out what you're doing with your little ones over the summer? Or maybe you have some tips for Codie? Send an email to [email protected] OR you can Fill out our form and you can always submit a DM over at @themamasdenpodcast
4/24/2023
48:02
Traveling with Children Who Aren't Ready for Traveling
There was a moment of...need... in the Mama's Den group chat. Ashley needed some advice(?), about her next excursion with her family. And let's be real here, this isn't just a normal trip for the Cheas. When they return, they will be returning to a new home. There are a lot of new moving parts with a lot of new stresses hence the need for her Mama village! In this episode the Mamas talk not only about what you can do to get the kids ready to travel, but what it's like to have kids that just aint ready to make that trip. Cause look...sometimes those littles one aren't about it. Alright Mama's Den community what are your travel tips? Send an email to [email protected] OR you can Fill out our form and you can always submit a DM over at @themamasdenpodcast The Mamas are not doctors and you should not consider this medical advice. Please consult your own doctor before making any medical decisions for your little ones!
4/17/2023
37:23
Vaginas Are Magical with Kim Durdin
It's Black Maternal Health Week and the Mamas have brought in Kimberly Durdin who is a Licensed Midwife, Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant, Childbirth Educator and Doula Trainer, Plus she's a mother of six and grandmother of five! She and business partner Allegra Hill are co-owners and co-founders of Kindred Space LA, South LA's only Black-owned Birth Center and hub for midwifery care, doula support and training, lactation consulting, education, parenting support group, enrichment and movement. So needless to say, she knows a thing or two about maternal health! Kim is here to give us some of the details about birthing that we just don't know. Things like the difference between a doula and a midwife, or what's better pain meds or natural? Should we as Black women be avoiding hospital births? We're not saying Kim has all the answers, but this is definitely a starting place for anyone who is asking questions!If you're interested in finding out more about Black Maternal Health Week you can click HEREMake sure you check out and support Kindred Space LA and if you're looking for more resources check out the Irth Appthis is not medical advice. Please consult your own doctor before making any medical decisionsAlright Mama's Den community what did you learn about maternal health this episode? What do you still have questions about? Send an email to [email protected] OR you can Fill out our form and you can always submit a DM over at @themamasdenpodcast
4/10/2023
56:37
Sonic Shirts, How Much Jail Time Would You Do For Your Kids, and More Listener Questions
You've asked and our Mama's are here to answer! That's right it's listener question time, and y'all are getting straight to the point this time around. An anonymous listener in Chicago wants to know if it's wrong to cut off a bad friend? Crys_Shine (c'mon Instagram handle!) in Wilmington, DE wants to know how to handle tantrums. A friend (or foe) from Codie's home state of Texas wants to know just how far each one of our Mamas would go to stand up for their kids, and more! Alright Mama's Den community do you have questions for our Mamas that you want answered in a future episode? Send an email to [email protected] OR you can Fill out our form and you can always submit a DM over at @themamasdenpodcast
4/3/2023
35:15
Thriving and Surviving with Tiffany O.
Hey Mamas! We've got a bit of a different situation this morning. Felicia is out doing mom duties and Melanie is tending to a house emergency so Ashley's best friend Tiffany O. aka Kyla's mom to help keep the Mama's Den going! Tiffany and Ashley have known each other since they were toddlers in Columbus, OH. However, their friendship truly started in high school just so you all know how long their bond goes back! PLUS their daughters have been best friends since out of the womb. Tiff and Ashley have been there for each other for just about every major milestone, including the unexpected loss of their siblings which has the ladies wondering are they in a space of thriving or surviving with the loss of their loved ones? This is one of those conversations that reminds us why we love our good friends! Especially our Mama friends. Alright Mama's Den community, we talked about all the things today. Do your little ones have a life long best friend? Are you learning to process grief? Maybe you're hiding in the coat rack at Target while trying to give your teenager some independence. Let us know how you've told them about their bodies over at @themamasdenpodcast or send us an email at [email protected] a question for our Mamas? Fill out our form and you might hear it on a future episode!
