Thriving and Surviving with Tiffany O.

Hey Mamas! We've got a bit of a different situation this morning. Felicia is out doing mom duties and Melanie is tending to a house emergency so Ashley's best friend Tiffany O. aka Kyla's mom to help keep the Mama's Den going! Tiffany and Ashley have known each other since they were toddlers in Columbus, OH. However, their friendship truly started in high school just so you all know how long their bond goes back! PLUS their daughters have been best friends since out of the womb. Tiff and Ashley have been there for each other for just about every major milestone, including the unexpected loss of their siblings which has the ladies wondering are they in a space of thriving or surviving with the loss of their loved ones? This is one of those conversations that reminds us why we love our good friends! Especially our Mama friends. Alright Mama's Den community, we talked about all the things today. Do your little ones have a life long best friend? Are you learning to process grief? Maybe you're hiding in the coat rack at Target while trying to give your teenager some independence.