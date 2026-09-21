Over the last 7 days, The Mama’s Den did live shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia ANNNNNDDD Ashley and Codie recorded at Disneyland! The Mamas are out here doing this most!



The MOM'S NIGHT OUT tour ended this past Saturday but here is your glimpse into the live experience which is filled with the kind of honest, hilarious, healing conversations only the ladies of the Den can deliver. From Ashley hand-expressing breast milk in the club to the mamas juggling parenting schedules, college tours, dance drop-offs, therapy, perimenopause, and the emotional weight of raising kids while still trying to care for ourselves… the Mamas and the Chicago audience keep it all the way real.



Ashley, Melanie, and Codie open up about the motherhood stage they’re currently navigating — from parenting teenagers to surviving the “Maycember” chaos, to feeling like marriage and parenting is one long relay race. Plus, the audience shares what it actually took to show up for themselves that night, and trust us… moms are doing THE MOST.



The Mamas are also joined by women’s health expert Dr. Jessica Shepherd for an important segment about hormones, mental health, midlife changes, and why women deserve support through every season of life.



If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed, touched out, guilty, exhausted, emotional, grateful, or deeply in need of a night out with your girls… this episode is for you. Grab your snacks, your group chat, and come sit in the Den.



Make sure you connect with our Mamas on IG: @themamasdenpodcast



Ashley - @watermeloneggrolls



Codie - @codieco



Melanie - @melaniefiona



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