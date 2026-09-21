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191 episodes
- Some moms just get it… and Angel Laketa Moore (aka That Chick Angel) is one of them.
In this episode, we are RUNNING IT BACK to when comedian, actress, podcaster, and mama of four boys pulled up to the Den and gave us the real on raising kind young men, balancing a full career with motherhood, and why parenting with intention matters.
From the story of how she literally trained her son for his first homecoming date (PowerPoint included) to the sweet way she sings to him before school every morning, Angel shows that raising confident, respectful kids doesn’t happen by accident — it’s love, consistency, and a little strategy.
We also talk about:
Raising boys with manners and emotional intelligence
When older siblings become the “third parent”
Building a career that actually works with motherhood
Protecting your kids while still sharing your life online
Why Angel says she was a terrible girlfriend but a great wife
And of course… we laugh a LOT along the way.
If you’ve ever wondered how some moms raise kids who are kind, thoughtful, and grounded — this conversation is for you.
Keep up with Angel on IG: @ThatChickAngel
Make sure you connect with our Mamas on IG: @themamasdenpodcast
Ashley - @watermeloneggrolls
Codie - @codieco
Melanie - @melaniefiona
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- This conversation? It’s deeper than surgery.
We are running back The Mama’s Den SECOND snapback convo, talking about the mental warfare of body image—the quiet, constant battle so many women face in their own minds.
This year, Melanie and Codie opened up about their decision to get tummy tucks—not from a place of vanity alone, but from a place of healing, functionality, identity, and finally choosing themselves. Because for some women, this isn’t just about how you look…It’s about how you live. From abdominal separation and physical discomfort to the emotional weight of “snapback” culture, comparison, and shame—this conversation unpacks what it really means to feel disconnected from your body… and what it takes to reclaim it.
The Mamas get honest about:
• The mental warfare of not feeling at home in your body
• The difference between repair, vanity, and personal choice
• Why transparency matters—but also why every woman gets to choose her story
• Letting go of shame, judgment, and the pressure to “earn” your body
And maybe most importantly:
Why suffering in silence shouldn’t be the standard for women.
Whether you would never consider surgery, have thought about it privately, or are navigating your own body journey—this conversation creates space for honesty, freedom, and grace. You deserve to feel good in your body—whatever that looks like for you. Yes, YOU!
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Getting Laid Off Doesn't Have to be The End with Melissa & Mel - RUNNING IT BACK09/07/2026 | 1h 12 mins.In this special crossover episode, The Mama's Den linked up with powerhouse sisters and moms, Mel Goolsby and Melissa Fredericks.
Ashley and Codie dug into how these two turned life's curveballs into purpose and profit. After being laid off WHILE on maternity leave in 2022, Mel built a thriving social media platform called "I'm Not A Lawyer, But" while Melissa stood beside her—both in sisterhood and entrepreneurship—as they launched their hit podcast, Gin & Juice.
At a time when so many have been navigating job loss and reinvention, this conversation reminds us that sometimes the end of one chapter is the spark for a new beginning.
Tune in for real talk, laughter, and the kind of inspiration every mama (and dreamer) needs. This episode was PART 2 of The Mama's Den x Gin & Juice mashup. Catch Part 1 on The Gin & Juice podcast feed.
...
The ladies of The Mama's Den are still recovering from the highs and lows of the summer, but they'll be back with new episodes soon.
Keep up with our Mamas on IG: @themamasdenpodcast
Ashley - @watermeloneggrolls
Codie - @codieco
Melanie - @melaniefiona
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This week, the Mamas are recording from the Happiest Place on Earth!
Right in the middle of the tour - while Melanie stayed on the east coast - Codie and Ashley are joined by their families at Disneyland Resort for a special summer check-in filled with laughter, reflections, and a little bit of Disney magic. From celebrating Asiyah's birthday and debating the best rides to swapping summer plans and parenting updates, this was the family time the Mamas needed.
The Mamas also open up about the bittersweet reality of watching their children grow up. Ashley shares why this summer is all about supporting Amirah as she prepares for college tours and her future beyond home, while Codie reflects on balancing work, rest, and making meaningful memories with her kids.
And because no Mama conversation stays on one topic for long, the episode ends with stories about first crushes, first boyfriends, and the surprisingly sweet qualities their children value in "a crush". It's a joyful, lighthearted reminder that the seasons of motherhood move fast—and every stage deserves to be savored.
Whether you're planning an epic vacation or just trying to make it through summer break, this episode is your reminder to slow down, enjoy your kids, and make the memories while you can. Because one minute you're pushing a stroller... and the next you're planning college tours.
Make sure you connect with our Mamas on IG: @themamasdenpodcast
Ashley - @watermeloneggrolls
Codie - @codieco
Melanie - @melaniefiona
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Over the last 7 days, The Mama’s Den did live shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia ANNNNNDDD Ashley and Codie recorded at Disneyland! The Mamas are out here doing this most!
The MOM'S NIGHT OUT tour ended this past Saturday but here is your glimpse into the live experience which is filled with the kind of honest, hilarious, healing conversations only the ladies of the Den can deliver. From Ashley hand-expressing breast milk in the club to the mamas juggling parenting schedules, college tours, dance drop-offs, therapy, perimenopause, and the emotional weight of raising kids while still trying to care for ourselves… the Mamas and the Chicago audience keep it all the way real.
Ashley, Melanie, and Codie open up about the motherhood stage they’re currently navigating — from parenting teenagers to surviving the “Maycember” chaos, to feeling like marriage and parenting is one long relay race. Plus, the audience shares what it actually took to show up for themselves that night, and trust us… moms are doing THE MOST.
The Mamas are also joined by women’s health expert Dr. Jessica Shepherd for an important segment about hormones, mental health, midlife changes, and why women deserve support through every season of life.
If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed, touched out, guilty, exhausted, emotional, grateful, or deeply in need of a night out with your girls… this episode is for you. Grab your snacks, your group chat, and come sit in the Den.
Make sure you connect with our Mamas on IG: @themamasdenpodcast
Ashley - @watermeloneggrolls
Codie - @codieco
Melanie - @melaniefiona
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Mama's Den
Welcome to The Mama's Den! This podcast features R&B singer Melanie Fiona, writer Ashley Chea, and Black Love founder Codie Elaine Oliver - 3 mamas with 9 kids between them - having honest conversations about life, love, and all the messy, magical moments of motherhood and sisterhood. Every week, they’re keeping it real with stories, laughs, lessons, and a little advice that hopefully helps you with your journey in raising kids. This is the show the Mamas wish they had before becoming moms. So whether you’re a mama, daddy, auntie, uncle, or part of the village - tap into The Mama’s Den. They got you!Podcast website
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