Grown-ups, follow 'Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. Unlock Cindy Lou and Max’s exclusive Christmas mystery investigation and listen to every episode ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Spotify or Wondery Kids Plus on Apple Podcasts.Cuddly as a cactus and charming as an eel, Whoville's favorite talk show host is back on the mic! The Grinch may hate the holidays, but he loves his new celebrity status as a chart-topping podcaster. With Cindy Lou and Max by his side, join The Grinch each week as he stubbornly refuses the joys of the season, cozies up to his celebrity guests — and investigates a brand-new mystery that puts him right at the center of another dastardly Christmas caper. All the children of Whoville's letters to Santa have gone missing, and Grinch is Suspect No. 1. Follow along at the end of each episode to help Grinch and his crew solve this WHO-dunnit in time for Christmas! Plus, tune into Wondery+ as Cindy Lou and Max take the case into their own hands! Starring SNL's James Austin Johnson as the iconic green grump, and featuring famous faces the whole family will love, 'Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast might just grow your heart three sizes this winter season.For even more cheer, subscribe to Wondery+ to join Cindy Lou and Max the Dog as they take the case of the missing letters into their own hands!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
2:20
Walking in a Whoville Wonderland! with Chloe Bailey | 10
It's the season finale of Grinch's podcast, and just in time: Christmas is almost here! And although he's had some close calls, his heart still hasn't grown three sizes. That means the pressure's on for tonight's guest, singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey (10:20)! Is Chloe the hero that Whoville's been waiting for? Plus, Chloe performs her Amazon Music Holiday Original "Winter Wonderland."
27:17
Wearing Matching Pajamas! with Seth Meyers | 9
Just a few more days until Christmas — ugh! Maybe Grinch will find another holiday hater in tonight's guest: Seth Meyers (9:20)! Seth usually hosts his talk show from 30 Rockefeller Plaza, which is basically the Mt. Crumpit of Manhattan. And that's not all he and Grinch have in common. Someone's heart may be at high risk of growing…
25:29
Grinch Becomes an Influencer! with Patton Oswalt | 8
He's tried to be tolerant, but the Grinch just about had it with the residents of Whoville, and he'll tell you exactly why (1:13). He hits peak crabbiness before welcoming tonight's guest, actor Patton Oswalt (8:57)! Patton loves comic books, so Grinch just has to ask: Does Patton Oswalt consider the Grinch a villain? Things might get tense.
24:45
Entering the Elf Protection Program! with Meghan Trainor | 7
This week's advent calendar gift is perfect for warding off intruders (2:35). Like, for example, a green guy dead-set on stealing the whole holiday… actually, don't buy this thing, you don't need it. Then, an exposé from inside the Federal Elf Protection Program (3:54) before the Grinch welcomes tonight's guest, Meghan Trainor (7:53)! She is far too charismatic for this cave.
