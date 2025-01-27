About Happy Wife Happy Life

Kendahl Landreth and Jordan Myrick are two very unqualified (but deeply in love) comedians who are here to help you navigate all things relationships. They’ll help you answer questions like “should I join a throuple?”, “is long distance worth it?”, “will eating 200 oysters actually help my libido?”. And since it’s healthy to spend time with people besides your partner, Kendahl and Jordan will sometimes be joined by love experts and celebrity guests. If your love life is not what you want it to be you now have two lesbians to give you all the advice you could ever want.