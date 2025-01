48: Addressing Your Juiciest Drama w/ Miles Bonsignore

Welcome to Happy Wife Happy Life! We're your hosts, Kendahl Landreth and Jordan Myrick: two very unqualified (but deeply in love) comedians who are here to help you navigate all things relationships. On this week's episode, Miles Bonsignore (The Try Guys, Perfect Person podcast) joins us to give YOU advice on your most difficult relationship & dating questions. We talk cheating when your wife is pregnant, being confident in high school, and the status of Jordan's crotch. If you want to help the victims of the LA fires, here is a resource: https://mutualaidla.org/ New episodes every Monday on YouTube OR you can listen anywhere you get your podcasts. Listen on Spotify: https://tr.ee/L6caUcW97P Listen on Apple Music: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3Huy... Follow us on Instagram: https://tr.ee/QUIqFa-P3z Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hwhlpodcast?l... JOIN OUR PATREON: / happywifehappylife Email us your love and dating questions and we might answer them on the podcast! [email protected] Executive Producer: Jordan Myrick and Kendahl Landreth Senior Producer: Blake Smith Art Design: Liv Averett Graphic Design: Justin Crowell Photos: Lee Jameson