49: Should You Be Friends with Your Ex? feat. Cameron Esposito
Welcome to Happy Wife Happy Life! We're your hosts, Kendahl Landreth and Jordan Myrick: two very unqualified (but deeply in love) comedians who are here to help you navigate all things relationships. On this week's episode, we're joined by comedian and actor Cameron Esposito to talk being friendly after breakups, baby beauty pageants, and the terrifying phenomenon of sharing custody of a pet with your ex.
--------
1:06:25
48: Addressing Your Juiciest Drama w/ Miles Bonsignore
Welcome to Happy Wife Happy Life! We're your hosts, Kendahl Landreth and Jordan Myrick: two very unqualified (but deeply in love) comedians who are here to help you navigate all things relationships. On this week's episode, Miles Bonsignore (The Try Guys, Perfect Person podcast) joins us to give YOU advice on your most difficult relationship & dating questions. We talk cheating when your wife is pregnant, being confident in high school, and the status of Jordan's crotch.
If you want to help the victims of the LA fires, here is a resource:
https://mutualaidla.org/
--------
1:06:54
47: The Ultimate Relationship Resolutions (Season 2 Premiere!)
Welcome to Happy Wife Happy Life! We're your hosts, Kendahl Landreth and Jordan Myrick: two very unqualified (but deeply in love) comedians who are here to help you navigate all things relationships. On this week's episode (aka the season two premiere!!!), we're discussing how to improve your dating life in 2025, the surprising thing that will keep the spark alive in your relationship, and Kendahl's broken shoulder. Can't get enough? Join our Patreon for additional episodes and follow us on social media for even more!
--------
59:15
46: When Is Cheating Okay? (Season Finale!)
Welcome to Happy Wife Happy Life! We're your hosts, Kendahl Landreth and Jordan Myrick: two very unqualified (but deeply in love) comedians who are here to help you navigate all things relationships. On this week's episode (aka the season one finale!!!), we discuss emotional cheating, Megan Hilty, and the most memorable moments from our first season. We'll return with new episodes on January 13th, 2025! Until then, join our Patreon for additional episodes and follow us on social media for more!
--------
1:00:49
45: Keeping Things PRIVATE (with Courtney Miller & Shayne Topp)
Welcome to Happy Wife Happy Life! We're your hosts, Kendahl Landreth and Jordan Myrick: two very unqualified (but deeply in love) comedians who are here to help you navigate all things relationships. On this week's episode, we're joined by Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp (Smosh) to discuss setting boundaries with people outside your relationship, the best (canceled) TV show of all time, and the new bathroom changes that will be implemented in the Myrick-Landreth household in 2025.
Kendahl Landreth and Jordan Myrick are two very unqualified (but deeply in love) comedians who are here to help you navigate all things relationships. They’ll help you answer questions like “should I join a throuple?”, “is long distance worth it?”, “will eating 200 oysters actually help my libido?”. And since it’s healthy to spend time with people besides your partner, Kendahl and Jordan will sometimes be joined by love experts and celebrity guests. If your love life is not what you want it to be you now have two lesbians to give you all the advice you could ever want.