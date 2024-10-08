341: Defending Parental Rights, Why Grass-Fed Beef Is Cheaper and Growing Up as The Youngest Of 10 // Vance Voetberg
Learn more about Vance at https://www.runningonbutter.com/

Books mentioned during podcast: 
- "Live Not by Lies" by Rod Dreher - https://amzn.to/40Qq9Y1 
- "Deep Nutrition" - by Catherine Shanahan - https://amzn.to/4ewK8yj 
- "Hannah's Children" by Catherine Pakaluk - https://amzn.to/418on51
340: The Problem With Stroking His Ego
OUR FAMILY MUSIC ACADEMY: Affordable and effective online weekly music lessons designed for families. https://www.voetbergmusicacademy.com

Send us your questions for future podcasts! You can submit them here: https://www.nowthatwereafamily.com/podcastquestionsubmission
339: Homeschooling On A Budget Through High School with Leigh From Little By Little Homeschool
Leigh Nguyen is a homeschool mom of three, which includes two graduates. She lives in northeast NY in the suburbs of NYC and has been married just shy of 24 years. She is the founder of Little by Little Homeschool, which seeks to encourage families to create and embrace the homeschool lifestyle that is best for them. Her thirteen year home education journey has been very diverse and she uses this to uniquely inspire homeschool moms to begin and stay the course. Website - https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/little-by-little-homeschool-homeschooling-motherhood/id1607943103Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
338: Our Biggest Marriage and Parenting Challenges
The Growth Initiative: Winter session dates are January 9th - February 13thLIVE calls will be Thursdays at 7am or 3pm PST. https://www.nowthatwereafamily.com/thegrowthinitiativeRegister here for the Free Growth Initiative Masterclass: https://www.nowthatwereafamily.com/growth-initiative-webinarGet it All Done Club: https://www.nowthatwereafamily.com/get-it-all-done-clubIs your life just too complicated to ever feel peaceful?Check out Katie's Free Home Management Masterclass: https://www.nowthatwereafamily.com/peacefully-productive-home-masterclass Grow as a couple and get the couple's package! You can get over $200 off if you sign up for the Growth Initiative and Get It All Done Club together.https://www.nowthatwereafamily.com/offers/S3GJdvSm/checkout
337: Moving Across The Country With 10 Kids and Multiple Businesses // Dwight and Marilee Johnson
Marriage Maximizer - Build A Masterpiece MarriageWhether you have been married for 30 years, or are just starting out on the adventure of a lifetime, this course is for you! https://www.nowthatwereafamily.com/Marriage-MaximizerFree webinar: https://www.nowthatwereafamily.com/marriage-maximizer-learn-more-1
Dwight & Marilee Johnson have been married for 20 years and have 10 children (7 boys and 3 girls). In 2007, Dwight and Marilee welcomed their very first goats onto their farm in Bend, OR and began their journey with goat milk soaps a few years later. In 2011, they started making their very first bars of soap with a focus on clean ingredients, visible results, and zero compromise. They're passionately committed to changing the way the world thinks about skincare. They have recently relocated to Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to continue their business there. Bend Soap - Handcrafted Goat Milk Soaps- Website: https://www.bendsoap.com- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bendsoapcompany/
Culture has reduced the modern family to a joke -- informing parents they are only capable of shuttling their children from expert to expert who experiment with untested agendas. Katie and Elisha lean on their experience growing up in large families of 10 and 11 kids, to encourage parents to take back control, stop listening to popular relationship advice, and embrace their God-given role as their children's primary authority.