Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.



Comedian Alonzo Bodden (Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!, Heavy Lightweight) headlines this African legend about how one animal’s mischief created the savanna’s most majestic, magical trees.



This Circle Round episode originally was released on Nov. 7, 2023.



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