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457 episodes
- Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.
Recorded live at Round House Theatre in Bethesda, MD, this African tale explains how the guinea fowl got its distinctively speckled feathers.
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- Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.
Recorded live at Symphony Hall with Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians and a star-studded cast, this indigenous Pacific Northwest tale follows a wily coyote on a daring rescue.
This Circle Round episode originally was released on Feb. 18. 2025.
Sign up for our monthly newsletter, "The Lion's Roar", here.
- Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.
Cree Summer (Good Times, Abbott Elementary) headlines a Blackfoot legend about fast friends, warm winds, and why bears hibernate during the winter.
This Circle Round episode originally was released on May 7, 2024.
Sign up for our monthly newsletter, "The Lion's Roar", here.
- Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.
Jessika Van (Seoul Searching, Awkward) and Mark Pellegrino (American Rust, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley) co-star in a Welsh tale about a girl, a drought, and a mouse with a life-saving secret.
This Circle Round episode originally was released on May 14, 2024.
Sign up for our monthly newsletter, "The Lion's Roar", here.
- Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.
Comedian Alonzo Bodden (Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!, Heavy Lightweight) headlines this African legend about how one animal’s mischief created the savanna’s most majestic, magical trees.
This Circle Round episode originally was released on Nov. 7, 2023.
Sign up for our monthly newsletter, "The Lion's Roar", here.
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About Circle Round
WBUR's Circle Round adapts carefully selected folktales from around the world into sound- and music-rich radio plays for kids ages 3-103. Each 15 to 25-minute episode explores important issues like kindness, persistence and generosity. And each episode ends with an activity that inspires a deeper conversation between children and grown-ups.Podcast website
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Circle Round
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Circle Round: Podcasts in Family