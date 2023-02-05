Created and produced by parents of young children, WBUR's Circle Round adapts carefully-selected folktales from around the world into sound- and music-rich radi... More
Catch You Later - feat. Nazneen Contractor
Nazneen Contractor (Holidazed, Star Wars Resistance) plays a cunning barber whose wits are as sharp as her scissors in this clever Bengali tale.
5/2/2023
23:22
Amos and the Ogre - feat. Fortune Feimster & Tom Papa
Comedians Fortune Feimster (Good Fortune, FUBAR) and Tom Papa (What a Day!, You're Doing Great!) face off in a contest of brawn versus brains in this tale with roots across Europe, and Latin and North America.
4/25/2023
25:50
Blowing Hot and Cold - feat. Brittney Johnson
Broadway performer Brittney Johnson (Wicked) stars in an Estonian story about being able to control the weather -- and the responsibility such power brings.
4/18/2023
26:26
Encore: The Fishermen’s Leftovers feat. Marc delaCruz
In this magical tale from Japan, Marc delaCruz (If/Then, Hamilton) plays a lowly cook whose kitchen scraps bring him a golden reward.
4/11/2023
21:11
A Devil of a Job - feat. Mel Rodriguez
Mel Rodriguez (The Afterparty, CSI: Vegas) stars in this Ecuadorian tale about a talented architect who has a devil of a time meeting a seemingly impossible deadline.
Created and produced by parents of young children, WBUR's Circle Round adapts carefully-selected folktales from around the world into sound- and music-rich radio plays for kids ages 4 to 10. Each 10- to 20-minute episode explores important issues like kindness, persistence and generosity. And each episode ends with an activity that inspires a deeper conversation between children and grown-ups.