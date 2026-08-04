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Circle Round

WBUR
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Circle Round
Latest episode

457 episodes

  • Circle Round

    Summer Camp: The Bird of a Different Feather

    08/04/2026 | 22 mins.
    Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.

    Recorded live at Round House Theatre in Bethesda, MD, this African tale explains how the guinea fowl got its distinctively speckled feathers.

    Sign up for our monthly newsletter, "The Lion's Roar", here.
  • Circle Round

    Summer Camp: The Salmon Famine

    07/28/2026 | 24 mins.
    Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.

    Recorded live at Symphony Hall with Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians and a star-studded cast, this indigenous Pacific Northwest tale follows a wily coyote on a daring rescue.

    This Circle Round episode originally was released on Feb. 18. 2025.

    Sign up for our monthly newsletter, "The Lion's Roar", here.
  • Circle Round

    Summer Camp: The Snow Eater

    07/21/2026 | 22 mins.
    Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.

    Cree Summer (Good Times, Abbott Elementary) headlines a Blackfoot legend about fast friends, warm winds, and why bears hibernate during the winter.

    This Circle Round episode originally was released on May 7, 2024.

    Sign up for our monthly newsletter, "The Lion's Roar", here.
  • Circle Round

    Summer Camp: The Long Crimson Thread

    07/14/2026 | 21 mins.
    Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.

    Jessika Van (Seoul Searching, Awkward) and Mark Pellegrino (American Rust, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley) co-star in a Welsh tale about a girl, a drought, and a mouse with a life-saving secret.

    This Circle Round episode originally was released on May 14, 2024.

    Sign up for our monthly newsletter, "The Lion's Roar", here.
  • Circle Round

    Summer Camp: The Upside-Down Tree

    07/07/2026 | 20 mins.
    Welcome back to Circle Round Summer Camp! We're revisiting our favorite stories about the outdoors.

    Comedian Alonzo Bodden (Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!, Heavy Lightweight) headlines this African legend about how one animal’s mischief created the savanna’s most majestic, magical trees.

    This Circle Round episode originally was released on Nov. 7, 2023.

    Sign up for our monthly newsletter, "The Lion's Roar", here.
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About Circle Round
WBUR's Circle Round adapts carefully selected folktales from around the world into sound- and music-rich radio plays for kids ages 3-103. Each 15 to 25-minute episode explores important issues like kindness, persistence and generosity. And each episode ends with an activity that inspires a deeper conversation between children and grown-ups.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

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