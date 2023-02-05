Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Available Episodes

  • Catch You Later - feat. Nazneen Contractor
    Nazneen Contractor (Holidazed, Star Wars Resistance) plays a cunning barber whose wits are as sharp as her scissors in this clever Bengali tale.
    5/2/2023
    23:22
  • Amos and the Ogre - feat. Fortune Feimster & Tom Papa
    Comedians Fortune Feimster (Good Fortune, FUBAR) and Tom Papa (What a Day!, You're Doing Great!) face off in a contest of brawn versus brains in this tale with roots across Europe, and Latin and North America.
    4/25/2023
    25:50
  • Blowing Hot and Cold - feat. Brittney Johnson
    Broadway performer Brittney Johnson (Wicked) stars in an Estonian story about being able to control the weather -- and the responsibility such power brings.
    4/18/2023
    26:26
  • Encore: The Fishermen’s Leftovers feat. Marc delaCruz
    In this magical tale from Japan, Marc delaCruz (If/Then, Hamilton) plays a lowly cook whose kitchen scraps bring him a golden reward.
    4/11/2023
    21:11
  • A Devil of a Job - feat. Mel Rodriguez
    Mel Rodriguez (The Afterparty, CSI: Vegas) stars in this Ecuadorian tale about a talented architect who has a devil of a time meeting a seemingly impossible deadline.
    4/4/2023
    29:11

About Circle Round

Created and produced by parents of young children, WBUR's Circle Round adapts carefully-selected folktales from around the world into sound- and music-rich radio plays for kids ages 4 to 10. Each 10- to 20-minute episode explores important issues like kindness, persistence and generosity. And each episode ends with an activity that inspires a deeper conversation between children and grown-ups.
