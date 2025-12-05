Vet School Mom versus Cat Daddy: Who's going to win this show down?
It’s another episode of Cat Daddy, where the cat smarts come out to play! Clay & Caitlin Palmer welcome a guest who’s got all the cat facts locked down.
Meet today's guest, Faviola Mojena!
Faviola Mojena is not your typical veterinary student. A second-year student at Ana G. Méndez School of Veterinary Medicine in Puerto Rico, Faviola is driven by a passion for animal welfare, preventive medicine, and client education, all while raising two young children- both in diapers! Through her platform, Vet Student Mom, she shares her journey to inspire others to pursue their dreams fearlessly.
But will they be able to keep up with our tricky trivia questions? Find out if they’re ready to claim the Cat Daddy crown!
Tune in and prepare for a lot of laughs, meows, and purrfect moments!
16:42
16:42
Can Kelly Kulhavy the Vet Receptionist Outsmart Cat Daddy? Listen and find out!
On this episode of Cat Daddy, Clay & Caitlin Palmer are bringing in the big guns—our guest is a serious cat aficionado, but are they ready for Clay & Caitlin’s quirky cat trivia questions? You won’t want to miss this epic battle of wits and whiskers!
Meet our very special guest, Kelly Kulhavy, vet receptionist and cat genius!
Who will reign supreme in the world of cat facts? Only one way to find out!
30:28
30:28
Will Vet Tech Suzanne Thomas Conquer Brain Smarts? Only One Way to Find Out!
New episode of Vet Candy’s Brain Smarts just dropped!
Hosted by veterinary comedian Clay Palmer and the only person who can keep him in check—Caitlin Palmer. This week our guest is veterinary leadership guru, Suzanne Thomas.
It’s facts, laughs, and probably one accidental insult. You’re welcome.
35:46
35:46
Cat Class Is In Session: Keleigh Schettler’s Purr-fect Quiz
📚 Cat Daddy Episode 3: Who’s Got the Cat Smarts? 😸
Clay & Caitlin Palmer are at it again in Cat Daddy, bringing you another hilarious trivia showdown. This time, the stakes are higher and the cat knowledge is deeper! Our guest is stepping up to the plate, but will they win the ultimate cat trivia battle? Or will they get tangled in the yarn of defeat? Tune in to find out! 🐾. This week's guest is Keleigh Schettler!! Cat lover and inventory queen!
