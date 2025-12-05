Will Vet Tech Suzanne Thomas Conquer Brain Smarts? Only One Way to Find Out!

New episode of Vet Candy’s Brain Smarts just dropped! Hosted by veterinary comedian Clay Palmer and the only person who can keep him in check—Caitlin Palmer. This week our guest is veterinary leadership guru, Suzanne Thomas. It’s facts, laughs, and probably one accidental insult. You’re welcome. 💉 Brought to you by Zoetis, maker of Solensia. 🔗 SolensiaVetTeam.com