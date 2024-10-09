Why These Twin Aussie Vets Ditched the Clinic for Life on the Road—and Never Looked Back!

In this captivating episode of Let's Be Honest, twin Australian vets Dr. Alison and Dr. Audrey Shen take us on a journey from their bustling brick-and-mortar clinic to a thriving mobile practice on the open road. Hear firsthand how these sisters went from fixed schedules to full freedom, embracing a life where every day is a new adventure—and a new patient. Their story is both inspiring and unconventional, filled with challenges, laughter, and plenty of surprises. But would they trade it? Not for a second. Tune in to discover why life as a mobile vet has become the ultimate career move, giving them a new appreciation for both the profession and the world. This episode is packed with tips, fun stories, and a touch of Aussie humor that will leave you dreaming about hitting the road yourself!