This week on Medical Mysteries, Dr. Jill Lopez takes on the challenging case of a horse with a persistent cough. Could it be a common respiratory issue, or something far more serious? Follow along as Dr. Lopez uncovers the clues and races to find the solution before it's too late.
Let's dive into a groundbreaking study that reveals a surprising secret weapon in wound care for our furry companions: medical-grade honey! 🐾🍯 Researchers have discovered that medical-grade honey, especially manuka honey, packs powerful antibacterial properties, making it significantly more effective against pet wound infections compared to non-medical-grade honey. This study tested different types of honey against common bacteria found in dog and cat wounds, showing promising results for faster, more effective healing. Could honey be the next big thing in veterinary wound care? Stay tuned as we explore this sweet discovery!
In this captivating episode of Let's Be Honest, twin Australian vets Dr. Alison and Dr. Audrey Shen take us on a journey from their bustling brick-and-mortar clinic to a thriving mobile practice on the open road. Hear firsthand how these sisters went from fixed schedules to full freedom, embracing a life where every day is a new adventure—and a new patient. Their story is both inspiring and unconventional, filled with challenges, laughter, and plenty of surprises.
But would they trade it? Not for a second. Tune in to discover why life as a mobile vet has become the ultimate career move, giving them a new appreciation for both the profession and the world. This episode is packed with tips, fun stories, and a touch of Aussie humor that will leave you dreaming about hitting the road yourself!
On the next Medical Mysteries with Dr. Courtney, Dr. Courtney Campbell joins forces with Dr. Shannon Gregoire to investigate the puzzling case of a lethargic cat. With its energy drained and no clear answers, can Dr. Gregoire uncover what’s causing the feline’s sudden sluggishness before it’s too late?
While they're no longer hunted, koalas now face an ever-growing number of threats - from deforestation for agricultural and urban developments to the spread of the deadly koala Chlamydia disease, traffic strikes and dog attacks. In 2022, koalas were listed as Endangered in Qld, NSW and the ACT.
