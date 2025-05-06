In this episode of That1 Podcast, Mike C-Roc welcomes Carrie Drinkwine to share her powerful story of overcoming multiple autoimmune diagnoses and infertility through regenerative health practices. Carrie reveals how unlearning traditional health myths transformed her life and fueled her mission to train others through her Institute of Regenerative Health. They dive into myths about protein, fruit, and disease, how to build exponential impact through education, and the importance of authenticity in healing and business. Tune in for deep insights on health sovereignty, scaling impact, and being that one who challenges the status quo.Find Carrie on:Instagram - @carriedrinkwineTikTok - @carriedrinkwineYouTube - @carriedrinkwinewisewellness

In this powerhouse episode of That1 Podcast, Mike "C-Roc" and Kinz sit down with education policy advocate Dr. Corey DeAngelis for an eye-opening conversation on school choice, parental rights, and how competition could revolutionize American education. From Corey's whirlwind love story and fatherhood journey to his viral advocacy battles with teachers unions, no topic is off-limits. Hear about his new book, why he believes we're in a golden era of education reform, and how policies like Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) could reshape the future. Oh, and yes—he’s sick of winning.Find Corey on:Instagram - @coreydeangelisX - @DeAngelisCorey

In this energizing episode of That1Podcast, Mike C-Roc and Kinz welcome powerhouse entrepreneur Amber Butaud, founder of 4 The One Studio in Houston. Amber shares how she transformed a single room into a full-scale production hub guided by faith, fierce purpose, and unshakable vision. From building sound stages to mentoring young creatives, Amber opens up about balancing motherhood, business, and her relationship with God. You’ll hear her philosophy on patience, pivoting, and creating “dual currency” impact in both life and legacy. This is a masterclass in dreaming boldly, leading with love, and executing with excellence.Find Amber on:Instagram - @amberbutaudFacebook - Amber Butaud LinkedIn- Amber Butaud Find 4 That One Studio on:Instagram - @4the1studioTikTok - @4the1studioSpotify - 4 The One StudioFacebook - 4 The One Studio

In this raw and deeply inspiring episode of That1 Podcast, Mike C-Roc and Kinz sit down with Matt Halfhill—founder of Nice Kicks and Nice Fit—at the OWN HQ in Austin, Texas. Matt opens up about his remarkable 178-pound weight loss journey, the moment that changed everything, and the mindset shifts that not only transformed his body but his entire life. From battling food addiction to reshaping sneaker culture, Matt shares the highs, lows, and lessons that fueled his evolution. Hear how his past nearly derailed him, how fatherhood, spirituality, and purpose pulled him forward, and why he’ll never quit again. This is an unforgettable story of resilience, reinvention, and impact.Find Matt On:Instagram - @matthalfhill

In this episode, we chat with a former Navy SEAL turned doctor who shares his wild journey from the military to medicine. He opens up about the real-life SEAL experience (not like the movies), the tough transition to civilian life, and how he found new purpose in helping others perform at their best. We dive into sleep issues, overmedication in the military, and why peak performance isn’t just about pushing harder—it’s about smarter recovery. If you're into health, mindset, or just love a good transformation story, this one’s worth a listen.

About That1 Podcast

Ready to break free from the crowd and ignite your true potential? Welcome to That1 Podcast, where host Mike C-Roc dives deep with trailblazers who've mastered the art of being unapologetically themselves.In each episode, we sit down with guests who are That1 in their space – the mavericks who've embraced their quirks, flaws, and superpowers to stand out in a world of copycats. These aren't your typical success stories; they're raw, real, and revolutionary.Mike C-Roc's unique interview style gives him the ability to draw stories out of his guests that they normally would not share anywhere else. Some have compared him to the great interviewers of our time. This exceptional approach allows our guests to reveal how they:• Identified their unique strengths (and weaknesses)• Faced their insecurities head-on• Turned their perceived flaws into their greatest assets• Overcame the fear of standing outWarning: This isn't a show for the faint-hearted. We're talking about the uncomfortable, the challenging, and the downright scary parts of embracing your true self. But as our guests will show you, the rewards are nothing short of life-changing.Join Mike C-Roc as he uncovers the strategies, mindsets, and pivotal moments that transformed these individuals from ordinary players to extraordinary game-changers in their fields.Tune in to That1 Podcast and discover how leaning into your authentic self can skyrocket your success, impact, and fulfillment. It's time to stop blending in and start standing out. Are you ready to become That1?