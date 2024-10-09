Ep. 630 Institutional Interest in Crypto for 2025 with Matt Hougan of Bitwise
In this episode of the Crypto 101 podcast, hosts Bryce Paul and Brendan speak with Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise, to discuss the current state of the cryptocurrency market, the impact of recent political changes, and the future of digital assets. They explore the implications of nation-state involvement in Bitcoin, the growing institutional interest beyond Bitcoin, and the evolving nature of crypto as an asset class. The conversation also touches on the potential for ETFs, staking solutions, and the influence of meme coins and AI in the crypto space.Get immediate access to my entire crypto portfolio for just $1.00 today! https://www.cryptorevolution.com/cryptnation-directGet your FREE copy of "Crypto Revolution" and start making big profits from buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrency today: https://www.cryptorevolution.com/freeSubscribe to YouTube for Exclusive Content:https://www.youtube.com/@crypto101podcastFollow us on social media for leading-edge crypto updates and trade alerts:https://twitter.com/Crypto101Podhttps://instagram.com/crypto_101Guest Link:https://bitwiseinvestments.com/https://x.com/Matt_Hougan*This is NOT financial, tax, or legal advice*Boardwalk Flock LLC. All Rights Reserved 2024. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Fog by DIZARO https://soundcloud.com/dizarofrCreative Commons — Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported — CC BY-ND 3.0 Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Fog-DIZAROMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/lAfbjt_rmE8▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
38:02
Bonus Episode: Meme Coin Market Update
In this Thanksgiving special episode of the Crypto Rundown, Tevo is joined by our very own Brian and Joe to discuss the booming meme coin market. They explore the recent successes of various meme coins that they have had in their community, the evolution of the meme coin sector, and the strategies for navigating this volatile landscape. The conversation delves into the evolving landscape of meme coins, their usage in blockchain technology, and their growing popularity among retail investors. We also cover the potential for meme coins to gain traction in the investment world, their influence in political discourse, and the fun aspect that attracts new investors. The discussion wraps up with insights on how to approach conversations about meme coins during family gatherings, especially during the holiday season.00:00 Thanksgiving Crypto Rundown Introduction02:24 Meet the Meme Coin Experts05:14 Recent Successes in Meme Coins11:46 Understanding the Meme Coin Market20:03 Navigating the Meme Coin Landscape25:16 Meme Coins and Blockchain Usage26:56 The Rise of Meme Coins in Investment28:08 Meme Coins in the Political Sphere30:04 The Fun Factor of Meme Coins32:04 The Impact of Live Streaming on Meme Coins33:43 AI and Meme Coins: The Future36:18 Chill Guy and Viral Meme Coins39:50 Thanksgiving Conversations about Crypto43:32 Navigating Meme Coin InvestmentsBrian and Joe’s Podcasthttps://redcircle.com/shows/c11eb79b-e68b-419a-ae44-6060f1663b3bBrian and Joe’s YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfSKz7d7ks0Get immediate access to my entire crypto portfolio for just $1.00 today! https://www.cryptorevolution.com/cryptnation-directGet your FREE copy of "Crypto Revolution" and start making big profits from buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrency today: https://www.cryptorevolution.com/freeSubscribe to YouTube for Exclusive Content:https://www.youtube.com/@crypto101podcastFollow us on social media for leading-edge crypto updates and trade alerts:https://twitter.com/Crypto101Podhttps://instagram.com/crypto_101*This is NOT financial, tax, or legal advice*Boardwalk Flock LLC. All Rights Reserved 2024. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Fog by DIZARO https://soundcloud.com/dizarofrCreative Commons — Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported — CC BY-ND 3.0 Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Fog-DIZAROMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/lAfbjt_rmE8▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
48:32
Crypto Rundown: The Setup for $100,000 Bitcoin & Thanksgiving Crypto Tips
In this episode of the Crypto Rundown Brendan and Tevo break down all that was in the last week of Crypto News. Bitcoin hits $99,000, Altcoins Run, and how to look at the current Bitcoin Pullback as we eye the next milestone of $100,000 Bitcoin and beyond. We also take a look into the Microstrategy trade as TradFi people had every take under the sun with that monster move. Finally Gary Gensler to leave the SEC and we give you some Crypto Tips and Tricks for the Thanksgiving conversations that will happen this week aka the victory lap for all of us!YouTube Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/dXAenZm72mk00:00 Bitcoin's New All-Time High and Market Dynamics08:00 Bitcoin & Altcoin Technical Analysis10:49 Bitcoin Dominance and Altcoin Surge14:00 Ethereum Gaining Momentum20:57 MicroStrategy's Bold Moves and Market Reactions28:59 Gary Gensler's Departure and Future of Crypto Regulation35:03 Discussing Crypto at the Thanksgiving Table41:00 Bitcoin Fear & Greed IndexGet immediate access to my entire crypto portfolio for just $1.00 today! https://www.cryptorevolution.com/cryptnation-directGet your FREE copy of "Crypto Revolution" and start making big profits from buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrency today: https://www.cryptorevolution.com/freeSubscribe to YouTube for Exclusive Content:https://www.youtube.com/@crypto101podcastFollow us on social media for leading-edge crypto updates and trade alerts:https://twitter.com/Crypto101Podhttps://instagram.com/crypto_101*This is NOT financial, tax, or legal advice*Boardwalk Flock LLC. All Rights Reserved 2024. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Fog by DIZARO https://soundcloud.com/dizarofrCreative Commons — Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported — CC BY-ND 3.0 Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Fog-DIZAROMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/lAfbjt_rmE8▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
43:37
Ep. 629 Maple Finance Launches Syrup: What You Need to Know!
In this episode of Crypto 101, Bryce Paul and Brendan Viehman sit down with Martin de Rijke, Head of Growth at Maple Finance, to discuss the platform’s revolutionary updates. They explore Maple’s evolution from an institutional lending platform to launching Syrup, a DeFi-native product designed for everyday users, offering permissionless access to institutional yields. Martin highlights the Syrup token’s successful launch, staking rewards, and migration from the MPL token, emphasizing the new opportunities it brings to investors. The conversation also covers tokenization’s potential to unlock global liquidity, Maple’s risk management improvements, and the exciting prospects for institutional adoption in the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape.Get immediate access to my entire crypto portfolio for just $1.00 today! https://www.cryptorevolution.com/cryptnation-directGet your FREE copy of "Crypto Revolution" and start making big profits from buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrency today: https://www.cryptorevolution.com/freeSubscribe to YouTube for Exclusive Content:https://www.youtube.com/@crypto101podcastFollow us on social media for leading-edge crypto updates and trade alerts:https://twitter.com/Crypto101Podhttps://instagram.com/crypto_101Guest Link https://linktr.ee/maple.finance*This is NOT financial, tax, or legal advice*Boardwalk Flock LLC. All Rights Reserved 2024. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Fog by DIZARO https://soundcloud.com/dizarofrCreative Commons — Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported — CC BY-ND 3.0 Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Fog-DIZAROMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/lAfbjt_rmE8▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
36:14
Crypto Rundown: Bitcoin $97,000, Bitcoin ETF Options are Live, and MSTR Stock is FLYING
In this episode of the Crypto Rundown, Brendan Viehman and Tevo analyze Bitcoin’s explosive rise to $95,000, placing it firmly in price discovery mode as it edges closer to the monumental 100k milestone. They discuss the record-breaking adoption of Bitcoin ETFs, meme coin mania hitting all-time highs in Google searches, and the potential for altcoins to follow Bitcoin’s lead. The episode also highlights MicroStrategy’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy, discussions around strategic Bitcoin reserves by governments, and the growing influence of institutions like BlackRock in the crypto ecosystem. With insights into market trends, technical charts, and the evolving landscape of crypto regulation, this episode provides a comprehensive view of the opportunities and risks in the current bull market.YouTube Technical Analysis https://youtube.com/live/c0WMkIIN4ts00:10 Bitcoin surges to $95,000, nearing price discovery.02:25 Record-breaking adoption of Bitcoin ETFs.05:12 Meme coin mania hits all-time highs in Google searches.07:30 MicroStrategy’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.10:15 Discussion on governments considering strategic Bitcoin reserves.13:00 Altcoins start showing signs of following Bitcoin’s lead.15:45 Analysis of BlackRock’s growing influence in the crypto market.18:20 Technical charts signal the road to $100k.22:10 Regulatory developments affecting Bitcoin and ETFs.25:35 Closing thoughts on opportunities and risks in the current bull market.Get immediate access to my entire crypto portfolio for just $1.00 today! https://www.cryptorevolution.com/cryptnation-directGet your FREE copy of "Crypto Revolution" and start making big profits from buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrency today: https://www.cryptorevolution.com/freeSubscribe to YouTube for Exclusive Content:https://www.youtube.com/@crypto101podcastFollow us on social media for leading-edge crypto updates and trade alerts:https://twitter.com/Crypto101Podhttps://instagram.com/crypto_101*This is NOT financial, tax, or legal advice*Boardwalk Flock LLC. All Rights Reserved 2024. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Fog by DIZARO https://soundcloud.com/dizarofrCreative Commons — Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported — CC BY-ND 3.0 Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Fog-DIZAROMusic promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/lAfbjt_rmE8▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Bryce Paul, acclaimed author of 'Crypto Revolution'—with over 100,000 copies sold and a foreword by ABC Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington—teams up with Brendan Viehman on this podcast. Viehman, a crypto seer since 2012, has accurately pinpointed major market shifts, secured major returns on Ethereum, Cardano, and Chainlink, and is recognized as a top 15 crypto YouTuber by Coin Bureau. Together, they cater to a community of hundreds of thousands of retail investors, aiming to bring the world's leading crypto experts to their listeners. The podcast's mission: to equip these retail investors with the insights they need for massive crypto success!