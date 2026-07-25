Down To Sleep (Audiobooks & Bedtime Stories)

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180 episodes
- Fall asleep while I read THE ODYSSEY as a bedtime story (Part 1) - Follow for more FREE audiobooks or subscribe on Patreon to get 2 new episodes every week, exclusive books and more.
No AI is used to make this podcast, human made, created & narrated by MadMorph
My recap, review and analysis of THE ODYSSEY movie: https://youtu.be/EJ2w1ycyM9I - On my film & TV podcast called "MadMorph Movie Club" (YouTube & everywhere you get podcasts)
Goodnight <3
Join Patreon to instantly unlock:
600+ episodes (AD-FREE)
Hear this entire audiobook right now
2 new readings every week
Exclusive Books
Support me and the podcast (thanks!)
Please leave a positive review if you enjoy this free reading
All the links: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/DownToSleep
Digital Shop: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Listen on YouTube: www.youtube.com/DownToSleep
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/DownToSleepPodcast
Created & Narrated by MadMorph: www.madmorph.com
Book: The Odyssey by Homer (Translation by Samuel Butler)
What & Who is Down To Sleep?
Down To Sleep is a sleep podcast, or sleepcast created and narrated by MadMorph. I read bedtime stories softly to help you relax or fall asleep. Sometimes with relaxing sounds in the background like rain, thunder, fire, and other ASMR ambience. If you need help sleeping or just want to relax listening to classic tales told as bedtime stories with a side of unintentional softly spoken ASMR. Come gently nod off to sleep with me, a new episode every Monday. You can listen on Spotify, Google, Apple, and everywhere you get your podcasts.
- Welcome home. Fall asleep while I read Anne of Green Gables as a bedtime story (Part 13) - New free chapters here and everywhere you get podcasts, or skip the waiting and listen to the complete audiobook right now by joining my Patreon, or by purchasing the audiobook here on the Down To Sleep shop (links below)
No AI is used to make this podcast, human made, created & narrated by MadMorph
Join Patreon to instantly unlock:
600+ episodes (AD-FREE)
Hear this entire audiobook right now
2 new readings every week
Exclusive Books
Support me and the podcast (thanks!)
Please leave a positive review if you enjoy this free reading
All the links: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/DownToSleep
Digital Shop: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Listen on YouTube: www.youtube.com/DownToSleep
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/DownToSleepPodcast
Created & Narrated by MadMorph: www.madmorph.com
Book: Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery
What & Who is Down To Sleep?
Down To Sleep is a sleep podcast, or sleepcast created and narrated by MadMorph. I read bedtime stories softly to help you relax or fall asleep. Sometimes with relaxing sounds in the background like rain, thunder, fire, and other ASMR ambience. If you need help sleeping or just want to relax listening to classic tales told as bedtime stories with a side of unintentional softly spoken ASMR. Come gently nod off to sleep with me, a new episode every Monday. You can listen on Spotify, Google, Apple, and everywhere you get your podcasts. Highlights include The Twilight Saga Audiobook, Coraline Audiobook The Lord of the Rings Audiobook, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe Audiobook (Narnia), Alice in Wonderland Audiobook, Winnie the Pooh complete audiobook reading, and more.
- Fall asleep while I read Anne of Green Gables as a bedtime story (Part 12) - New free chapters of this book every Monday or skip the wait and listen to the complete audiobook right now by joining my Patreon, or by purchasing the audiobook on the Down To Sleep shop (links below)
No AI is used to make this podcast, human made, created & narrated by MadMorph
Join Patreon to instantly unlock:
590 episodes (AD-FREE)
Hear this entire audiobook right now
2 new readings every week
Exclusive Books
Support me and the podcast (thanks!)
Please leave a positive review if you enjoy this free reading
All the links: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/DownToSleep
Digital Shop: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Listen on YouTube: www.youtube.com/DownToSleep
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/DownToSleepPodcast
Created & Narrated by MadMorph: www.madmorph.com
Book: Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery
What & Who is Down To Sleep?
Down To Sleep is a sleep podcast, or sleepcast created and narrated by MadMorph. I read bedtime stories softly to help you relax or fall asleep. Sometimes with relaxing sounds in the background like rain, thunder, fire, and other ASMR ambience. If you need help sleeping or just want to relax listening to classic tales told as bedtime stories with a side of unintentional softly spoken ASMR. Come gently nod off to sleep with me, a new episode every Monday. You can listen on Spotify, Google, Apple, and everywhere you get your podcasts. Highlights include The Twilight Saga Audiobook, Coraline Audiobook The Lord of the Rings Audiobook, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe Audiobook (Narnia), Alice in Wonderland Audiobook, Winnie the Pooh complete audiobook reading, and more.
- 3 new chapters to help you sleep - Fall asleep while I read Anne of Green Gables as a bedtime story (Part 11) - New free chapters of this book every Monday or skip the wait and listen to the complete audiobook right now by joining my Patreon, or by purchasing the audiobook on the Down To Sleep shop (links below)
No AI is used to make this podcast, human made, created & narrated by MadMorph
Join Patreon to instantly unlock:
590 episodes (AD-FREE)
Hear this entire audiobook right now
2 new readings every week
Exclusive Books
Support me and the podcast (thanks!)
Please leave a positive review if you enjoy this free reading
All the links: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/DownToSleep
Digital Shop: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Listen on YouTube: www.youtube.com/DownToSleep
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/DownToSleepPodcast
Created & Narrated by MadMorph: www.madmorph.com
Book: Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery
What & Who is Down To Sleep?
Down To Sleep is a sleep podcast, or sleepcast created and narrated by MadMorph. I read bedtime stories softly to help you relax or fall asleep. Sometimes with relaxing sounds in the background like rain, thunder, fire, and other ASMR ambience. If you need help sleeping or just want to relax listening to classic tales told as bedtime stories with a side of unintentional softly spoken ASMR. Come gently nod off to sleep with me, a new episode every Monday. You can listen on Spotify, Google, Apple, and everywhere you get your podcasts. Highlights include The Twilight Saga Audiobook, Coraline Audiobook The Lord of the Rings Audiobook, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe Audiobook (Narnia), Alice in Wonderland Audiobook, Winnie the Pooh complete audiobook reading, and more.
- Fall asleep while I read Anne of Green Gables as a bedtime story (Part 10) - New free chapters of this book every Monday or skip the wait and listen to the complete audiobook right now by joining my Patreon, or by purchasing the audiobook on the Down To Sleep shop (links below)
No AI is used to make this podcast, human made, created & narrated by MadMorph
Join Patreon to instantly unlock:
590 episodes (AD-FREE)
Hear this entire audiobook right now
2 new readings every week
Exclusive Books
Support me and the podcast (thanks!)
Please leave a positive review if you enjoy this free reading
All the links: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/DownToSleep
Digital Shop: www.DownToSleepPodcast.com
Listen on YouTube: www.youtube.com/DownToSleep
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/DownToSleepPodcast
Created & Narrated by MadMorph: www.madmorph.com
Book: Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery
What & Who is Down To Sleep?
Down To Sleep is a sleep podcast, or sleepcast created and narrated by MadMorph. I read bedtime stories softly to help you relax or fall asleep. Sometimes with relaxing sounds in the background like rain, thunder, fire, and other ASMR ambience. If you need help sleeping or just want to relax listening to classic tales told as bedtime stories with a side of unintentional softly spoken ASMR. Come gently nod off to sleep with me, a new episode every Monday. You can listen on Spotify, Google, Apple, and everywhere you get your podcasts. Highlights include The Twilight Saga Audiobook, Coraline Audiobook The Lord of the Rings Audiobook, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe Audiobook (Narnia), Alice in Wonderland Audiobook, Winnie the Pooh complete audiobook reading, and more.
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About Down To Sleep (Audiobooks & Bedtime Stories)
Down To Sleep is a weekly podcast of softly spoken readings to help you fall asleep! Sleepy audiobooks and bedtime stories, from Alice in Wonderland to Twilight, Pride & Prejudice to Coraline and more! Join me on Patreon to hear everything first and get access to exclusive books, over 330 episodes and new readings at least twice a week. You get access to all the completed audiobooks! Join the Patreon here: https://www.Patreon.com/DownToSleep All the links you need Listen on YouTube (More Books): https://www.youtube.com/DownToSleep Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/DownToSleepPodcast Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/DownToSleep Created & Narrated by MadMorph: https://www.madmorph.com Website: https://www.DownToSleepPodcast.com Description & Tags: British Male Voice, ASMR, Narration, Relaxing, Softly Spoken, Books read softly, calm and relaxing readings, ASMR like, listen to and fall asleep with. Sleepy, sleep, trouble sleeping, help, mental health, insomnia, relaxing, soothing, no...Podcast website
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Down To Sleep (Audiobooks & Bedtime Stories): Podcasts in Family