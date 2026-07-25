Down To Sleep (Audiobooks & Bedtime Stories)

Welcome home. Fall asleep while I read Anne of Green Gables as a bedtime story (Part 13) - New free chapters here and everywhere you get podcasts, or skip the waiting and listen to the complete audiobook right now by joining my Patreon, or by purchasing the audiobook here on the Down To Sleep shop (links below)



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Book: Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery







What & Who is Down To Sleep?



Down To Sleep is a sleep podcast, or sleepcast created and narrated by MadMorph. I read bedtime stories softly to help you relax or fall asleep. Sometimes with relaxing sounds in the background like rain, thunder, fire, and other ASMR ambience. If you need help sleeping or just want to relax listening to classic tales told as bedtime stories with a side of unintentional softly spoken ASMR. Come gently nod off to sleep with me, a new episode every Monday. You can listen on Spotify, Google, Apple, and everywhere you get your podcasts. Highlights include The Twilight Saga Audiobook, Coraline Audiobook The Lord of the Rings Audiobook, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe Audiobook (Narnia), Alice in Wonderland Audiobook, Winnie the Pooh complete audiobook reading, and more.