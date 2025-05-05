Powered by RND
Pinball Productions
Pinball Productions

adamzopf
Fiction
Pinball Productions
  • Become - Episode 7 - Kill
    Mr. Nelson threatens Ben's family making Ben do his bidding. Dr. Black teeters on the edge of life and death. Ben and the others become closer than ever. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    25:04
  • Become - Episode 6 - Wound
    Mr. Nelson learns Ben's secret and uses it against him. Aletha takes a drastic step to lure Ben away from his marriage. Ben meets more others like him. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    21:19
  • Become - Episode 5 - Catch
    Mr. Nelson begins to threaten Dr. Black and Ben. Detective Duster shows Ben he can prove a case against him. Ben's marriage reaches a breaking point. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    22:45
  • Become - Episode 4 - Track
    While Detective Duster begins to close in on him, Ben learns the source of his condition. Dr. Black falls farther into gambling addiction and the peril that comes with it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    21:08
  • Become - Episode 3 - Prey
    Ben and Aletha's connection deepens. Meanwhile, a detective begins investigating a local strip club robbery with unusual clues. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    25:26

About Pinball Productions

Audio Features and Series. www.pinballproductions.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Fiction

