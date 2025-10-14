Powered by RND
How it Ends
FictionDrama
  • Tarot: Swords
    "You are haunted by what could be..." Written, Directed, and Produced by Micah Rodriguez & Stephanie Resendes Starring: Micah Rodriguez as Micah Jones Edited by Victoria Cheng Music by Joshua Van Ness Episode transcripts by Evelyn Archer A production of How it Ends Studio Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    10:35
  • S4 E2: Come Closer
    "He's gone now, but he left so much behind." Note to sensitive listeners: Our general CWs are listed in our show description. Episode-specific CWs can be found at the end of the show notes and contain spoilers. We recommend you review them before listening. Written, Directed, and Produced by Micah Rodriguez & Stephanie Resendes Starring: Micah Rodriguez as Micah Jones, J.T. Shea IV as Brendan Perry, Alex Lupica as John Buckley, Alozie Nwosu as Devon Williams, Alexander Bryan as The Voice Edited by Victoria Cheng Music by Joshua Van Ness Episode transcripts by Evelyn Archer A production of How it Ends Studio CWs: Self-harm, blood, kidnapping, imprisonment, violence, non-consensual drug use Sound Effect Credits Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    39:50
  • Interview #009: Lindsey
    Note to sensitive listeners: Our general CWs are listed in our show description. Episode-specific CWs can be found at the end of the show notes and contain spoilers. We recommend you review them before listening. Written, Directed, and Produced by Micah Rodriguez & Stephanie Resendes Starring: Ian R.Q. Slater as Interviewer, Jenna Krasowski as Lindsey, and Phil Johnston as The Announcer Edited by Victoria Cheng Music by Joshua Van Ness Episode transcripts by Evelyn Archer A production of How it Ends Studio ⁠Sound Effect Credits⁠ CWs: Self-harm, blood, kidnapping, imprisonment, violence, being drugged Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    8:23
  • S4 E1: That was Then, This is Now
    What comes after... and beyond. Note to sensitive listeners: Our general CWs are listed in our show description. Episode-specific CWs can be found at the end of the show notes and contain spoilers. We recommend you review them before listening. Written, Directed, and Produced by Micah Rodriguez & Stephanie Resendes Starring: Micah Rodriguez as Micah Jones, Stephanie Resendes as Elia Cabral, Alozie Nwosu as Devon Williams, Tori Thomson as Aimee Perry, J.T. Shea IV as Brendan Perry, Brian Medeiros as Luke James, Alex Lupica as John Buckley, Lisa Pengov as Abby Buckley, Gigi Guizado as Isabel James, and Emily Boucher as Mae/Speaker Edited by Victoria Cheng & Jacob Haller Music by Joshua Van Ness Episode transcripts by Evelyn Archer A production of How it Ends Studio CWs: Stalking, terror, death, grief, loud car accident sounds Sound Effect Credits Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    46:18
  • solve
    Lbh'er fgvyy urer... Orlbaq guvf zrffntr vg jvyy abg or nf rnfl gb svaq gur nafjref lbh frrx. Lbh jvyy unir gb ybbx uneqre, frnepu shegure. Cebir lbhefrys. eat at jim's Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    0:35

About How it Ends

SEASON 4 PREMIERES SEPTEMBER 25! On an ordinary evening in November 1993, Micah’s entire world collapsed when her father, Nolan, died in a car accident. That night left Micah haunted by debilitating night terrors and a mysterious recurring dream that's always felt like more than it seems. How it Ends was meant to dispel the nightmares and help process her loss. Instead, Micah's world is upended when she receives new information about her father’s accident from an unexpected source. Though she has more questions than answers... one thing is clear. Sometimes dreams aren’t dreams at all—they’re memories. General Content Warnings: Adult language, alcohol consumption, marijuana use, death of a parent, grief, stalking. Note: Episodes may have specific CWs. Please read episode descriptions before listening. How it Ends is produced by How it Ends Studio and distributed by Fable and Folly.
