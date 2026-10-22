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Apollyon

Observer Pictures | Realm
FictionScience Fiction
Apollyon
Latest episode

51 episodes

  • Apollyon

    Episode 29: Only What's Necessary

    10/16/2026 | 29 mins.
    After an unwanted run-in at a MARTA station, Theo needs to get some things out of her apartment. In Colorado, Savreen gets an unexpected visitor that reminds her that she isn't as invincible as she wants to believe.

    Did you enjoy the episode? Please subscribe and share with your friends! We would also love for you to leave a rating and review at podchaser.com/Apollyon, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. We encourage constructive feedback, and if you'd like to have a conversation, please email us or find us on social media.

    For a full list of cast, crew, and all the amazing people who made this show possible, visit apollyon.observerpictures.com You will also find transcripts, social media links, and ways support us there as well.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Apollyon

    Episode 28: Dynamics

    10/02/2026 | 23 mins.
    Theo bristles at Gabriel doing his job in Atlanta while Armand tells Savreen the brutal truth in Evergreen.

    Did you enjoy the episode? Please subscribe and share with your friends! We would also love for you to leave a rating and review at podchaser.com/Apollyon, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. We encourage constructive feedback, and if you'd like to have a conversation, please email us or find us on social media.

    For a full list of cast, crew, and all the amazing people who made this show possible, visit apollyon.observerpictures.com You will also find transcripts, social media links, and ways support us there as well.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Apollyon

    Episode 27: Pushing the Limits

    09/18/2026 | 25 mins.
    Theo works to get the trials moving. Gabriel drowns in office politics. Weiss and Angeline still search for Savreen. All while Milgrim finds a way to keep tabs on everyone.

    Did you enjoy the episode? Please subscribe and share with your friends! We would also love for you to leave a rating and review at podchaser.com/Apollyon, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. We encourage constructive feedback, and if you'd like to have a conversation, please email us or find us on social media.

    For a full list of cast, crew, and all the amazing people who made this show possible, visit apollyon.observerpictures.com You will also find transcripts, social media links, and ways support us there as well.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Apollyon

    Chronicles: David C.

    08/26/2026 | 15 mins.
    David. Age 33. Performance.

    This episode of Chronicles was written by Jason Derr. Directed by Faith McQuinn, and performed by William Caine.

    For transcripts and more information on Apollyon, please visit Apollyon.Observerpictures.com. If you would like to support us through Patreon (and get your episode ad-free and early), please visit patreon.com/Observerpix.

    Apollyon is an independently produced podcast distributed by Realm Media.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Apollyon

    Chronicles: Kay

    08/19/2026 | 16 mins.
    Kay Clement. Age 23. Incident Report.

    This episode of Chronicles was written by Jordan Cobb. Directed by Faith McQuinn, and performed by Giancarlo Herrera.

    For transcripts and more information on Apollyon, please visit Apollyon.Observerpictures.com. If you would like to support us through Patreon (and get your episode ad-free and early), please visit patreon.com/Observerpix.

    Apollyon is an independently produced podcast distributed by Realm Media.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Apollyon
In the early 22nd century, the Apollyon virus wiped out 75% of the world’s population, and now most of the world is governed by the International Conglomerate of Research Scientists. Dr. Theo Ramsey is an ICRS research scientist who may have just discovered an effective vaccine for Apollyon, but the stakes to get the vaccine to the public are higher than she ever imagined
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