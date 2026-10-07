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Bear Hunt

Goalhanger
ArtsDrama
Bear Hunt
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Ep6 | The Second Soldier

    10/07/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    With the operation discovered, Miriam Brann has a decision to make. The mission must be stopped. The unreachable Duffy must be reached. The act must be prevented. Meanwhile Duffy is now in China, although not in his desired location of Beijing, but rather the Changbai Mountains in North Eastern China. He finds an opportunity to get himself training the right personnel, in the right place, for the right time.Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.Naomi Miller as Mel MurrayMichael Lyle as Addie Azikiwe

    Lauren Ingram as Miriam Brann

    Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff

    Chen Lei Wu as Tao

    Adam Jarrell as Keith Boxall

    Al Murray as Major Gen. Grant Garson

    Freddie Trenholme as Shaun Wade

    Jack Ayres as Jamie Aarons

    Dominic Sandbrook as Hugh

    Freddie Trenholme as Charlie Higgs

    Michael Ashtiany as Scott "Robbo" Robertson

    Dan Rhun as Zach

    Darcey Ferguson as Steph

    Trev Fleming as Show Voice

    Additional voices

    Dennis Zhao

    Adam JarrellJoel EmeryEdited by: Joel EmeryTechnical Producer: David AllenWritten by: Joel EmeryDirected by: Adam Jarrell and Joel EmeryProducer: Neil FearnExecutive Producer: Tony PastorMusic provided by AudionetworkCopyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

  • Ep5 | Plausible Deniability

    09/30/2026 | 50 mins.
    The hunt for the missing Belgravia asset is setting Downing Street ablaze. Addie Azikiwe and SIS trigger undercover agents in Grand Cayman to seek the beneficiary director of ALMA Ltd. Meanwhile in the Strait of Hormuz, Captain Vaner is tasked with moving his MV Steadfast cargo through the blockade.

    Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.

    Michael Lyle as Addie Azikiwe

    Lauren Ingram as Miriam Brann

    Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff

    Trev Fleming as Master Vaner

    Paul Harrop as Hughesy

    Thomas Mitchells as Alex Kernoway

    Naomi Miller as Mel Murray

    Christopher Tester as James Murray

    Oscar Pirie as Luke Murray

    Dominic Sandbrook as Hugh

    Kelly MacBride as Lylah

    Sean B as Wes

    Paul Waggott as Paul

    Marta da Silva as Beatrice

    Pete Gold as Martin

    Lance Fuller as US President

    Dimitry Rozental as Russian President

    Darcey Ferguson as Steph

    Trev Fleming as Show Voice

    Additional voices

    Galen Arnett

    Adam Jarrell

    Joel Emery

    Edited by: Joel Emery

    Technical Producer: David Allen

    Written by: Joel Emery

    Directed by: Adam Jarrell and Joel Emery

    Producer: Neil Fearn

    Executive Producer: Tony Pastor

    Music provided by Audionetwork

    Copyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

  • Ep4 | 32 Belgrave Square

    09/23/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    2026. Regime decapitation. Maduro captured. Khamenei dead. Miriam Brann is 100 days into her tenure as UK Prime Minister. Her overhaul in full force. Spearheaded by Chief of Staff Addie Azikiwe. He has a new task. This one set by Washington. Return Russia's seized assets. All of them.

    Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.

    Michael Lyle as Addie Azikiwe

    Lauren Ingram as Miriam Brann

    Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff

    Luke Jasztal as Sir Pilgrim Moore

    Trev Fleming as Master Vaner

    Paul Harrop as Hughesy

    Harry Attwell as Dan Whitworth

    Thomas Mitchells as Alex Kernoway

    Jenny Mac as Sarah Nicholls

    Hannah Baxter-Eve as Rebecca Harp

    Darcey Ferguson as Steph

    Isi Adeola as Vince

    Jeff Tullin as Albert

    Amir Haider as Mo Majeed

    Marc Rico Ludwig as US Ambassador

    Michael Ashtiany as Scott "Robbo" Robertson

    Macdonald Nkemda as Patrick Sabobo

    Trev Fleming as Show Voice

    Additional voices

    Adam Jarrell

    Joel Emery

    Jenny Mac

    Lucy Carpenter

    Dan Rhun

    Dennis Li

    Jamaldeen H

    Pete Gold

    Jasmine Kerr

    Edited by: Joel Emery

    Technical Producer: David Allen

    Written by: Joel Emery

    Directed by: Adam Jarrell and Joel Emery

    Producer: Neil Fearn

    Executive Producer: Tony Pastor

    Music provided by Audionetwork

    Copyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

  • Ep3 | Britain Decides

    09/16/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Sir Pilgrim Moore has found his man. Duffy is back on British soil. Prime Minister Alex Kernoway takes his case and his country's plight to NATO. All under the creeping shadow of the forthcoming election. All the momentum is with Miriam Brann.

    Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.

    Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff

    Luke Jasztal as Sir Pilgrim Moore

    Thomas Mitchells as Alex Kernoway

    Naomi Miller as Mel Murray

    Lauren Ingram as Miriam Brann

    Jenny Mac as Sarah Nicholls

    Magnus Rook as Felix Batzing

    Nalan Burgess as Azra Simsek

    Dimitry Rozental as Russian President

    Naomi Miller as Clare

    Amir Haider as Dipesh Choudhury

    Trev Fleming as Show Voice

    Additional voices

    Adam Jarrell

    Joel Emery

    Lucy Carpenter

    Dan Rhun

    Pete Gold

    Jasmine Kerr

    Hannah Baxter-Eve

    Edited by: Joel Emery

    Technical Producer: David Allen

    Written by: Joel Emery

    Directed by: Adam Jarrell and Joel Emery

    Producer: Neil Fearn

    Executive Producer: Tony Pastor

    Music provided by Audionetwork

    Copyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

  • Ep 2 | Killing Tiberius

    09/09/2026 | 58 mins.
    Former Spymaster Sir Pilgrim Moore is establishing a feasibility study. He consults with the finest the British defence and intelligence communities have to offer. To fulfil his life's work. Once the linchpin between SIS and Number 10, Pilgrim now seems an insurgent against a stilted Whitehall-washed network of middle-management. A deep and covert technical plunge is required when devising his latest and final plan... to kill the President of the Russian Federation.

    Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.

    Luke Jasztal as Sir Pilgrim Moore

    Thomas Mitchells as Alex Kernoway

    Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff

    Adam Jarrell as Keith Boxall

    Harry Frost as Simeon Shaw

    Tom Wylde as Prof. Wyn Ellis

    Joel Emery as Daniel Marcell

    Jeff Tullin as Albert

    Michael Ashtiany as Scott "Robbo" Robertson

    Nalan Burgess as Azra Simsek

    Lance Fuller as US President

    Marc Rico-Ludwig as President's Staffer

    Trev Fleming as Show Voice

    Additional voices

    Galen Arnett

    Mike Provenzano

    Sean B

    Edited by: Joel Emery

    Technical Producer: David Allen

    Written by: Joel Emery

    Directed by: Adam Jarrell and Joel Emery

    Producer: Neil Fearn

    Executive Producer: Tony Pastor

    Music provided by Audionetwork

    Copyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Bear Hunt
350 British civilians are dead and Russia is responsible. Number 10 hits back as a hapless Prime Minister plays his hand in the age of regime decapitation. Bear Hunt is a technically rigorous action drama exploring the political manoeuvres, operational challenges and conflict expertise required to assassinate a head of state. Billed as a British Bourne, this geopolitical thriller pulls listeners into the white-hot corridors of power in Westminster and Washington. To the battlefields where the nation’s best learnt their killing trade. And to the mission itself, deep behind enemy lines. Goalhanger’s award-winning drama team worked with current and former military and defence professionals to shape the most accurate and daring mission conceivable: a forensic exploration of what it takes, in the modern age, to kill the President of the Russian Federation.
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