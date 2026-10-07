350 British civilians are dead and Russia is responsible. Number 10 hits back as a hapless Prime Minister plays his hand in the age of regime decapitation.

Bear Hunt is a technically rigorous action drama exploring the political manoeuvres, operational challenges and conflict expertise required to assassinate a head of state. Billed as a British Bourne, this geopolitical thriller pulls listeners into the white-hot corridors of power in Westminster and Washington. To the battlefields where the nation’s best learnt their killing trade. And to the mission itself, deep behind enemy lines. Goalhanger’s award-winning drama team worked with current and former military and defence professionals to shape the most accurate and daring mission conceivable: a forensic exploration of what it takes, in the modern age, to kill the President of the Russian Federation.