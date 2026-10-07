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7 episodes
- With the operation discovered, Miriam Brann has a decision to make. The mission must be stopped. The unreachable Duffy must be reached. The act must be prevented. Meanwhile Duffy is now in China, although not in his desired location of Beijing, but rather the Changbai Mountains in North Eastern China. He finds an opportunity to get himself training the right personnel, in the right place, for the right time.Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.Naomi Miller as Mel MurrayMichael Lyle as Addie Azikiwe
Lauren Ingram as Miriam Brann
Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff
Chen Lei Wu as Tao
Adam Jarrell as Keith Boxall
Al Murray as Major Gen. Grant Garson
Freddie Trenholme as Shaun Wade
Jack Ayres as Jamie Aarons
Dominic Sandbrook as Hugh
Freddie Trenholme as Charlie Higgs
Michael Ashtiany as Scott "Robbo" Robertson
Dan Rhun as Zach
Darcey Ferguson as Steph
Trev Fleming as Show Voice
Additional voices
Dennis Zhao
Adam JarrellJoel EmeryEdited by: Joel EmeryTechnical Producer: David AllenWritten by: Joel EmeryDirected by: Adam Jarrell and Joel EmeryProducer: Neil FearnExecutive Producer: Tony PastorMusic provided by AudionetworkCopyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
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- The hunt for the missing Belgravia asset is setting Downing Street ablaze. Addie Azikiwe and SIS trigger undercover agents in Grand Cayman to seek the beneficiary director of ALMA Ltd. Meanwhile in the Strait of Hormuz, Captain Vaner is tasked with moving his MV Steadfast cargo through the blockade.
Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.
Michael Lyle as Addie Azikiwe
Lauren Ingram as Miriam Brann
Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff
Trev Fleming as Master Vaner
Paul Harrop as Hughesy
Thomas Mitchells as Alex Kernoway
Naomi Miller as Mel Murray
Christopher Tester as James Murray
Oscar Pirie as Luke Murray
Dominic Sandbrook as Hugh
Kelly MacBride as Lylah
Sean B as Wes
Paul Waggott as Paul
Marta da Silva as Beatrice
Pete Gold as Martin
Lance Fuller as US President
Dimitry Rozental as Russian President
Darcey Ferguson as Steph
Trev Fleming as Show Voice
Additional voices
Galen Arnett
Adam Jarrell
Joel Emery
Edited by: Joel Emery
Technical Producer: David Allen
Written by: Joel Emery
Directed by: Adam Jarrell and Joel Emery
Producer: Neil Fearn
Executive Producer: Tony Pastor
Music provided by Audionetwork
Copyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- 2026. Regime decapitation. Maduro captured. Khamenei dead. Miriam Brann is 100 days into her tenure as UK Prime Minister. Her overhaul in full force. Spearheaded by Chief of Staff Addie Azikiwe. He has a new task. This one set by Washington. Return Russia's seized assets. All of them.
Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.
Michael Lyle as Addie Azikiwe
Lauren Ingram as Miriam Brann
Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff
Luke Jasztal as Sir Pilgrim Moore
Trev Fleming as Master Vaner
Paul Harrop as Hughesy
Harry Attwell as Dan Whitworth
Thomas Mitchells as Alex Kernoway
Jenny Mac as Sarah Nicholls
Hannah Baxter-Eve as Rebecca Harp
Darcey Ferguson as Steph
Isi Adeola as Vince
Jeff Tullin as Albert
Amir Haider as Mo Majeed
Marc Rico Ludwig as US Ambassador
Michael Ashtiany as Scott "Robbo" Robertson
Macdonald Nkemda as Patrick Sabobo
Trev Fleming as Show Voice
Additional voices
Adam Jarrell
Joel Emery
Jenny Mac
Lucy Carpenter
Dan Rhun
Dennis Li
Jamaldeen H
Pete Gold
Jasmine Kerr
Edited by: Joel Emery
Technical Producer: David Allen
Written by: Joel Emery
Directed by: Adam Jarrell and Joel Emery
Producer: Neil Fearn
Executive Producer: Tony Pastor
Music provided by Audionetwork
Copyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Sir Pilgrim Moore has found his man. Duffy is back on British soil. Prime Minister Alex Kernoway takes his case and his country's plight to NATO. All under the creeping shadow of the forthcoming election. All the momentum is with Miriam Brann.
Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.
Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff
Luke Jasztal as Sir Pilgrim Moore
Thomas Mitchells as Alex Kernoway
Naomi Miller as Mel Murray
Lauren Ingram as Miriam Brann
Jenny Mac as Sarah Nicholls
Magnus Rook as Felix Batzing
Nalan Burgess as Azra Simsek
Dimitry Rozental as Russian President
Naomi Miller as Clare
Amir Haider as Dipesh Choudhury
Trev Fleming as Show Voice
Additional voices
Adam Jarrell
Joel Emery
Lucy Carpenter
Dan Rhun
Pete Gold
Jasmine Kerr
Hannah Baxter-Eve
Edited by: Joel Emery
Technical Producer: David Allen
Written by: Joel Emery
Directed by: Adam Jarrell and Joel Emery
Producer: Neil Fearn
Executive Producer: Tony Pastor
Music provided by Audionetwork
Copyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Former Spymaster Sir Pilgrim Moore is establishing a feasibility study. He consults with the finest the British defence and intelligence communities have to offer. To fulfil his life's work. Once the linchpin between SIS and Number 10, Pilgrim now seems an insurgent against a stilted Whitehall-washed network of middle-management. A deep and covert technical plunge is required when devising his latest and final plan... to kill the President of the Russian Federation.
Strong language, violence. Listener discretion is advised.
Luke Jasztal as Sir Pilgrim Moore
Thomas Mitchells as Alex Kernoway
Donald Pirie as Tom "Duffy" MacDuff
Adam Jarrell as Keith Boxall
Harry Frost as Simeon Shaw
Tom Wylde as Prof. Wyn Ellis
Joel Emery as Daniel Marcell
Jeff Tullin as Albert
Michael Ashtiany as Scott "Robbo" Robertson
Nalan Burgess as Azra Simsek
Lance Fuller as US President
Marc Rico-Ludwig as President's Staffer
Trev Fleming as Show Voice
Additional voices
Galen Arnett
Mike Provenzano
Sean B
Edited by: Joel Emery
Technical Producer: David Allen
Written by: Joel Emery
Directed by: Adam Jarrell and Joel Emery
Producer: Neil Fearn
Executive Producer: Tony Pastor
Music provided by Audionetwork
Copyright 2026. Property of Goalhanger.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Bear Hunt
350 British civilians are dead and Russia is responsible. Number 10 hits back as a hapless Prime Minister plays his hand in the age of regime decapitation. Bear Hunt is a technically rigorous action drama exploring the political manoeuvres, operational challenges and conflict expertise required to assassinate a head of state. Billed as a British Bourne, this geopolitical thriller pulls listeners into the white-hot corridors of power in Westminster and Washington. To the battlefields where the nation’s best learnt their killing trade. And to the mission itself, deep behind enemy lines. Goalhanger’s award-winning drama team worked with current and former military and defence professionals to shape the most accurate and daring mission conceivable: a forensic exploration of what it takes, in the modern age, to kill the President of the Russian Federation.Podcast website
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