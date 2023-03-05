Like late-night for radio, Live Wire is hosted by Luke Burbank (Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me) and artfully blends an eclectic mix of artists, musicians, writers, fil... More
Traveling Through Time with Dana Schwartz and Jenny Odell
Novelist Dana Schwartz unpacks her gothic fantasy duology, Anatomy and Immortality, then dives into her podcast Noble Blood, which explores the bizarre and risqué lives of royals; writer Jenny Odell dismantles the clock in her newest book Saving Time while explaining it's unofficial motto: "time is beans;" and indie rocker Black Belt Eagle Scout performs "Don't Give Up" from her new album The Land, The Water, The Sky, which dreams up the atmosphere of her ancestral land of Swinomish. Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello reveal how our listeners love to "waste" time.
5/19/2023
52:00
Chuck Klosterman Revisits The Nineties
In this rebroadcast, writer Chuck Klosterman (Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs) unpacks his newest book The Nineties and admits how the "slacker ethos" of the decade made him embarrassed to succeed as a writer; and international rock band Making Movies explains why it's difficult to separate activism from their music, before performing the title track off their album XOPA. Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello get nostalgic for the 1990s.
5/12/2023
51:56
Normal Gossip's Kelsey McKinney Defends Dishing
Journalist and podcaster Kelsey McKinney (Defector) dishes on producing her juicy podcast Normal Gossip; poet Brenda Shaughnessy explain how her newest collection Tanya is partially an attempt to reconnect with her estranged college roommate; and Grammy-winner Madison Cunningham performs her single "Broken Harvest." Plus host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello share some normal gossip from our listeners.
5/5/2023
51:54
EXTRA: Normal Gossip's Kelsey McKinney Spills the "Jar of Tea"
In this podcast extra, journalist and Normal Gossip podcaster gives advice on gossip etiquette, from exes to eavesdropping.
5/3/2023
7:00
Michelle Zauner (a.k.a. Japanese Breakfast) on "Crying in H Mart”
Musician and writer Michelle Zauner, a.k.a. Japanese Breakfast, discusses her memoir Crying in H Mart, in which she reconnects with her late mother and their Korean heritage through a love of food; stand-up comedian Sean Patton pokes fun at regional airports with a tough TSA; and singer-songwriter Kurt Vile confesses to being Philadelphia's best forklift driver, before performing "Flyin (Like a Fast Train)" from his latest album (watch my moves). Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello reveal what our listeners would like to normalize.
