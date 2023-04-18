Hot and Bothered is all about the power of romance novels. In Season 4, Live from Pemberley, we’re taking a close look at the most famous Romance novel of all t... More
Live From Pemberley: Obstinate Headstrong Girl (Chapter 56)
Lady Catherine makes a visit to Longbourn in Chapter 56 of Pride and Prejudice. Vanessa and Lauren discuss how Lizzy wins the argument and whether Lady Catherine is the true villain of the book.Dr. Susan Fraiman joins us at the end of the episode to discuss Lizzy's obstinacy in this chapter. Our next episode is May 19th, covering chapters 57 + 58.
5/5/2023
49:03
Overdue Podcast: Normal People, by Sally Rooney (with Vanessa Zoltan)
As a special bonus we're excited to share this episode of Overdue, a podcast about the books you've been meaning to read. Vanessa Zoltan joined Andrew and Craig to analyze Sally Rooney's Normal People. We'll be back May 5th with our regular episode!
4/29/2023
1:20:57
Live from Pemberley: Why is Not Every Body as Happy? (Chapters 53 – 55)
Mr. Bingley finally proposes to Jane in Chapters 53 through 55 of Pride and Prejudice. Vanessa and Lauren discuss the cyclical nature of the book, Jane and Bingley's love match, and whether Mr. Bennet has changed at all. Dr. Laura White joins us at the end of the episode to discuss Jane Austen's Anglicanism. Our next episode is May 5th, covering chapter 56.
4/21/2023
45:47
Special Edition: Reality Television and ‘The One’ (with Julia Argy)
As a special bonus episode, we're talking to our former host, Julia Argy, about the allure of reality dating shows and her new book The One. Just as many people dismiss romance novels as 'trashy books', there are a lot of TV shows geared at women that get dismissed as 'trashy television.' You know what we're talking about, shows like The Bachelor, Married at First Sight, Love is Blind. Shows that embrace and reproduce a fantasy about falling in love. In this episode, Vanessa and Julia discuss what reality dating shows reflect about our own culture of love and surveillance. Julia's book is out today, be sure to check it out!
4/18/2023
21:04
Live and Pemberley: Lydia Was Lydia Still (Chapters 51 + 52)
Lydia and Wickham are married and returned to Longbourn in Chapters 51 and 52 of Pride and Prejudice. With new information about how the wedding went down, Vanessa and Lauren re-evaluate Lydia's power in the situation and discuss Pride and Prejudice as the ultimate fantasy. Dr. Amy Harris joins us at the end of the episode to discuss sibling hierarchy and rivalry in Georgian England. Our next episode is April 21st, covering chapters 53 – 55.
Hot and Bothered is all about the power of romance novels. In Season 4, Live from Pemberley, we’re taking a close look at the most famous Romance novel of all time: Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Every episode, Vanessa Zoltan and Lauren Sandler will read through the book, talk with experts, and ask themselves the question 'is this still a story for our time?' Episodes release bi-weekly on Fridays.