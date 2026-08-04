We meet The Elliots in Chapter 1 of Persuasion and Vanessa and Stephanie Paulsell introduce our themes for this season. Every week we'll be discussing Anne's moral compass, and where we see ridiculousness, beauty, and grief in the chapter. This week, Dr. Amy King joins us at the end of the episode to help us understand how the word 'bloom' is operating in this book. If you want to be part of the conversation, you can join us for our weekly class which will follow each episode of the podcast. This class also free for our $50/month patrons on our Patreon, which you can join here. --- Hot and Bothered is a Not Sorry Production Find us at our website | Follow us on Instagram If we give you butterflies, consider supporting us on Patreon! On Patreon we have more great romance content including a bonus conversation between Vanessa and Stephanie. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In Chapter 2 of Persuasion the Elliots and their close friends try to strategize about the family's pressing debt. This week we're joined by one of our closest friends (and our former co-host), Dr. Hannah McGregor, to dissect the chapter. Dr. Alexander Wakelam also returns at the end of the episode to teach us more about debt in the early 19th century. If you want to be part of the conversation, you can still join us for our weekly class which will follow each episode of the podcast! --- Hot and Bothered is a Not Sorry Production Find us at our website | Follow us on Instagram Don't spend your daughter's dowry, but if you can spare $5/month, we'd love to have your support on Patreon! On Patreon we have more great Austen content including a weekly bonus conversation between Vanessa and Stephanie. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Hot and Bothered

About Hot and Bothered

About Hot and Bothered

Hot and Bothered is all about the power of romance culture. We analyze romance novels and movies to better imagine our own happy endings. Episodes release weekly on Tuesdays.CURRENT SEASON: Jane Austen’s PersuasionFor Season 6, Hot and Bothered is returning to its roots with a classic romance: Jane Austen's Persuasion. Many readers consider Persuasion Austen's most romantic novel. As a podcast obsessed with romance (and Austen), it was only a matter of time before we answered its siren call.Joining Vanessa Zoltan this season is her longtime mentor, Harvard Divinity School Professor Dr. Stephanie Paulsell. Together, they'll read Persuasion one chapter at a time, asking what Austen's timeless novel can teach us about grief, beauty, aging, and—of course—love. SEASON 5: Hot and Bothered (Movie Edition)For our fifth season of the show, we turned our attention to romantic films. The season began with ten episodes on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, an iconic film of the early 2000s rom-com oeuvre. Following those episodes, Vanessa was joined by beloved academic and podcaster Hannah McGregor to dig into the canon of romantic films, from Titanic to Twilight to When Harry Met Sally, (just to name a few). We asked every movie “what does this believe about love?” And “do we agree?”SEASON 4: Live from PemberleyIn Live from Pemberley, we continue our deep-dive into the classic texts of romance literature. This season we take a close look at the most famous Romance novel of all time: Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Every episode, Vanessa Zoltan and Lauren Sandler read through the book, talk with experts, and ask themselves the question ‘is this still a story for our time?’SEASON 3: On EyreVanessa Zoltan and journalist Lauren Sandler embark on the English class you always deserved, diving deep into Jane Eyre through the themes of power and desire. Discussions range from ideas of class and colonialism to sex and gender as Lauren and Vanessa explore the roles of oppression and inequality, empowerment and rebellion in the text. SEASON 2: Twilight in QuarantineYou may remember BFFs Vanessa & Julia from their all-star advice giving in Hot and Bothered Season 1. In this COVID-19 quarantine they got on the phone three times a week to read and talk about Twilight. On Twilight in Quarantine, they worked their way through the Twilight saga one chapter at a time, giving brilliant well-informed advice to Stephenie Meyer’s characters along the way. Advice like: “maybe you shouldn’t kidnap people.”SEASON 1: Writing RomanceSeason one of Hot and Bothered followed ten first-time romance writers as they tried to write their own romance novels. Each episode explored a particular romance trope and why we love it so much. Along the way, Julia Quinn, writer of the Bridgerton series, gave weekly assignments so listeners could follow along in the process. Season one was made in collaboration with Spoke Media.Hot & Bothered is produced by Not Sorry Productions, a feminist organization that produces podcasts, educational content, live shows, and immersive experiences with the explicit goal of addressing the spiritual needs of its participants. Through community, rigor, and ritual, we treat traditionally secular things as if they were sacred. To learn more about what we do, visit https://notsorryworks.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.