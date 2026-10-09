How did William Golding’s experience in the Second World War inspire Lord Of The Flies? Why was the novel initially rejected by publishers? And, what does it say it about the fragile nature of society?



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Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of Lord Of The Flies, and the world it was born of.



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