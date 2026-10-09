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The Book Club

Goalhanger
ArtsBooks
The Book Club
Latest episode

36 episodes

  • The Book Club

    35. Goldfinger: The Ultimate James Bond Novel

    10/05/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Why did James Bond appeal to 1950s Britain? Is Goldfinger hopelessly out of date? And, who really inspired the titular villain?

    Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of Goldfinger, and the world it was born of.

    Download the Klarna app to stay on top of your money, so you can think about, well, anything else.

    Klarna balance account required to receive cashback points. Limitations, terms, and conditions apply.

    Exclusions apply. Learn more at https://www.klarna.com/uk/buyer-protection-description/.

    For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic.

    Sign up at: https://www.thebookclubhq.com/

    Email us: ⁠⁠thebookclub@goalhanger.com⁠⁠

    Instagram: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    TikTok: ⁠⁠@thebookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    X: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    YouTube: ⁠⁠@TheBookClubPodHQ⁠⁠

    Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen

    Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris

    Social Producer: Harry Balden

    Video Editor: James Clayden

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Book Club

    34. American Psycho: Murder, Trump, and New York City

    09/28/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Why was the book so heavily censored on publication? Is the novel gratuitously violent? And, what happened when Tabby met Bret Easton Ellis?

    Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of American Psycho, and the world it was born of.

    Download the Klarna app to stay on top of your money, so you can think about, well, anything else.

    Klarna balance account required to receive cashback points. Limitations, terms, and conditions apply.

    Exclusions apply. Learn more at https://www.klarna.com/uk/buyer-protection-description/.

    For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic. Sign up at: https://www.thebookclubhq.com/

    Email us: ⁠⁠thebookclub@goalhanger.com⁠⁠

    Instagram: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    TikTok: ⁠⁠@thebookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    X: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    YouTube: ⁠⁠@TheBookClubPodHQ⁠⁠

    Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen

    Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris

    Social Producer: Harry Balden

    Video Editor: Joe Pettit

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Book Club

    33. Jane Eyre: The Best Brontë Novel?

    09/21/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Why is Jane Eyre a romantic classic? Who was Charlotte Brontë? And, what social critiques lie in the heart of the novel?

    Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of Jane Eyre, the world it was born of, and the novel itself.

    Download the Klarna app to stay on top of your money, so you can think about, well, anything else.

    Klarna balance account required to receive cashback points. Limitations, terms, and conditions apply.

    Exclusions apply. Learn more at https://www.klarna.com/uk/buyer-protection-description/.

    For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic.

    Sign up at: https://www.thebookclubhq.com/

    Email us: ⁠⁠thebookclub@goalhanger.com⁠⁠

    Instagram: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    TikTok: ⁠⁠@thebookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    X: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    YouTube: ⁠⁠@TheBookClubPodHQ⁠⁠

    Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen

    Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris

    Social Producer: Harry Balden

    Video Editor: Caroline Kaye

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Book Club

    32. A Month In The Country: Is This The Greatest Novella Ever Written?

    09/14/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    How did the First World War affect the British soldier survivors? Is this pastoral novella one of the UK's best books? How did J L Carr's Yorkshire upbringing impact the setting and tone of the story?

    Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of A Month In The Country, the world it was born of, and the novel itself.

    Download the Klarna app to stay on top of your money, so you can think about, well, anything else.

    Klarna balance account required to receive cashback points. Limitations, terms, and conditions apply.

    Exclusions apply. Learn more at https://www.klarna.com/uk/buyer-protection-description/.

    For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic.

    Sign up at: https://www.thebookclubhq.com/

    Email us: ⁠⁠thebookclub@goalhanger.com⁠⁠

    Instagram: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    TikTok: ⁠⁠@thebookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    X: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    YouTube: ⁠⁠@TheBookClubPodHQ⁠⁠

    Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen

    Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris

    Social Producer: Harry Balden

    Video Editor: Lorcan Moullier

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Book Club

    31. Lord Of The Flies: Survival Of The Fittest

    09/07/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    How did William Golding’s experience in the Second World War inspire Lord Of The Flies? Why was the novel initially rejected by publishers? And, what does it say it about the fragile nature of society?

    Download the Klarna app to stay on top of your money, so you can think about, well, anything else.

    Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of Lord Of The Flies, and the world it was born of.

    Klarna balance account required to receive cashback points. Limitations, terms, and conditions apply.

    Exclusions apply. Learn more at https://www.klarna.com/uk/buyer-protection-description/.

    Email us: ⁠⁠thebookclub@goalhanger.com⁠⁠

    For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic.

    Sign up at: https://www.thebookclubhq.com/

    Instagram: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    TikTok: ⁠⁠@thebookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    X: ⁠⁠@bookclubpodhq⁠⁠

    YouTube: ⁠⁠@TheBookClubPodHQ⁠⁠

    Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen

    Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris

    Social Producer: Harry Balden

    Video Editor: Caroline Kaye

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Book Club
The Book Club, hosted by Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett, brings the historical context behind famous books to life. Each week, the hosts explore a classic or contemporary title, unpacking the world in which it was written and the story behind its author. This is not your typical literature podcast: The Book Club educates AND entertains, leaving you knowing some of the greatest stories ever told.
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