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36 episodes
- Why did James Bond appeal to 1950s Britain? Is Goldfinger hopelessly out of date? And, who really inspired the titular villain?
Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of Goldfinger, and the world it was born of.
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For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic.
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Email us: thebookclub@goalhanger.com
Instagram: @bookclubpodhq
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YouTube: @TheBookClubPodHQ
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Video Editor: James Clayden
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
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- Why was the book so heavily censored on publication? Is the novel gratuitously violent? And, what happened when Tabby met Bret Easton Ellis?
Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of American Psycho, and the world it was born of.
Download the Klarna app to stay on top of your money, so you can think about, well, anything else.
Klarna balance account required to receive cashback points. Limitations, terms, and conditions apply.
Exclusions apply. Learn more at https://www.klarna.com/uk/buyer-protection-description/.
For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic. Sign up at: https://www.thebookclubhq.com/
Email us: thebookclub@goalhanger.com
Instagram: @bookclubpodhq
TikTok: @thebookclubpodhq
X: @bookclubpodhq
YouTube: @TheBookClubPodHQ
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Video Editor: Joe Pettit
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Why is Jane Eyre a romantic classic? Who was Charlotte Brontë? And, what social critiques lie in the heart of the novel?
Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of Jane Eyre, the world it was born of, and the novel itself.
Download the Klarna app to stay on top of your money, so you can think about, well, anything else.
Klarna balance account required to receive cashback points. Limitations, terms, and conditions apply.
Exclusions apply. Learn more at https://www.klarna.com/uk/buyer-protection-description/.
For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic.
Sign up at: https://www.thebookclubhq.com/
Email us: thebookclub@goalhanger.com
Instagram: @bookclubpodhq
TikTok: @thebookclubpodhq
X: @bookclubpodhq
YouTube: @TheBookClubPodHQ
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Video Editor: Caroline Kaye
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- How did the First World War affect the British soldier survivors? Is this pastoral novella one of the UK's best books? How did J L Carr's Yorkshire upbringing impact the setting and tone of the story?
Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of A Month In The Country, the world it was born of, and the novel itself.
Download the Klarna app to stay on top of your money, so you can think about, well, anything else.
Klarna balance account required to receive cashback points. Limitations, terms, and conditions apply.
Exclusions apply. Learn more at https://www.klarna.com/uk/buyer-protection-description/.
For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic.
Sign up at: https://www.thebookclubhq.com/
Email us: thebookclub@goalhanger.com
Instagram: @bookclubpodhq
TikTok: @thebookclubpodhq
X: @bookclubpodhq
YouTube: @TheBookClubPodHQ
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Video Editor: Lorcan Moullier
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- How did William Golding’s experience in the Second World War inspire Lord Of The Flies? Why was the novel initially rejected by publishers? And, what does it say it about the fragile nature of society?
Download the Klarna app to stay on top of your money, so you can think about, well, anything else.
Join Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett as they delve into the fascinating story behind the writing of Lord Of The Flies, and the world it was born of.
Klarna balance account required to receive cashback points. Limitations, terms, and conditions apply.
Exclusions apply. Learn more at https://www.klarna.com/uk/buyer-protection-description/.
Email us: thebookclub@goalhanger.com
For analysis, book recommendations and more, sign up to our newsletter, Book Club Notes, introduced weekly by Tabby or Dominic.
Sign up at: https://www.thebookclubhq.com/
Instagram: @bookclubpodhq
TikTok: @thebookclubpodhq
X: @bookclubpodhq
YouTube: @TheBookClubPodHQ
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Video Editor: Caroline Kaye
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Book Club
The Book Club, hosted by Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett, brings the historical context behind famous books to life. Each week, the hosts explore a classic or contemporary title, unpacking the world in which it was written and the story behind its author. This is not your typical literature podcast: The Book Club educates AND entertains, leaving you knowing some of the greatest stories ever told.
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The Book Club
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