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GenresRockClassic Rock

Classic Rock radio – Listen to 1,184 Classic Rock radio stations online

undefined Radio Shadow Deep Tracks

Radio Shadow Deep Tracks

Denver, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined WDNS FM D93 93.3 FM

WDNS FM D93 93.3 FM

Bowling Green, Rock, Hits, Classic Rock
undefined Hard Rock Nation

Hard Rock Nation

Prince Albert, Rock, Heavy Metal, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined 181.fm - The Eagle

181.fm - The Eagle

Waynesboro, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined Classic Rock Legends Radio

Classic Rock Legends Radio

Rock, Classic Rock
undefined WDRV - The Drive 97.1 FM Chicago's Classic

WDRV - The Drive 97.1 FM Chicago's Classic

Chicago, Classic Rock
undefined 101 WRIF

101 WRIF

Detroit, Rock, Alternative, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined WIQO-FM - Lynchburg's Talk Station 100.9 FM

WIQO-FM - Lynchburg's Talk Station 100.9 FM

Forest VA, Classic Rock
undefined WIXV - I-95 The Rock of Savannah 95.5 FM

WIXV - I-95 The Rock of Savannah 95.5 FM

Savannah, Classic Rock
undefined KSHE 95 94.7 FM

KSHE 95 94.7 FM

St. Louis, Rock, Heavy Metal, Classic Rock
undefined WBNO-FM - B-Rock 100.9 FM

WBNO-FM - B-Rock 100.9 FM

Bryan, Classic Rock
undefined WDST - Radio Woodstock 100.1

WDST - Radio Woodstock 100.1

Woodstock NY, Classic Rock
undefined Classic Rock Florida HD

Classic Rock Florida HD

Coconut Creek, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined KNEN - 94 Rock 94.7 FM

KNEN - 94 Rock 94.7 FM

Norfolk NE, Classic Rock
undefined WCSX - Detroit's Classic Rock 94.7 FM

WCSX - Detroit's Classic Rock 94.7 FM

Birmingham, Classic Rock
undefined 181.fm - Awesome 80's

181.fm - Awesome 80's

Waynesboro, 80s, Classic Rock, Pop
undefined 70's Rock - HitsRadio

70's Rock - HitsRadio

Rock, Classic Rock
undefined Metal Shop

Metal Shop

Camas WA, Heavy Metal, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined Handcrafted Radio

Handcrafted Radio

Lansing MI, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined KRGY - The Wolf 97.3 FM

KRGY - The Wolf 97.3 FM

Aurora NE, Classic Rock
undefined WHOG-FM - The HOG 95.7 FM

WHOG-FM - The HOG 95.7 FM

Ormond-By-The-Sea, Classic Rock
undefined RMF Classic Rock

RMF Classic Rock

Cracow, Classic Rock
undefined Classic Metal Radio

Classic Metal Radio

Putnam, Rock, Heavy Metal, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined WBLM - Portland's Classic Rock 102.9 FM

WBLM - Portland's Classic Rock 102.9 FM

Portland, Classic Rock
undefined Classic Rock Hard Radio

Classic Rock Hard Radio

Whiteville, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined WDVE 102.5 DVE

WDVE 102.5 DVE

Pittsburgh, Talk, Classic Rock
undefined KFXJ - The Fox 104.5 FM

KFXJ - The Fox 104.5 FM

Augusta, Classic Rock
undefined Rock FM

Rock FM

Madrid, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined KXIT The Pulse 94.5 FM

KXIT The Pulse 94.5 FM

Dalhart, Classic Rock
undefined The Eagle 100.9 FM

The Eagle 100.9 FM

Okotoks, Rock, Hits, Classic Rock
undefined Blown

Blown

Milverton, 70s, Classic Rock
undefined GDRADIO - Grateful Dead Radio

GDRADIO - Grateful Dead Radio

New York City, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, Classic Rock
undefined 24-7 Legends Classic Rock

24-7 Legends Classic Rock

Nottingham, Classic Rock
undefined KISM - Classic Rock 92.9 FM

KISM - Classic Rock 92.9 FM

Bellingham WA, Classic Rock
undefined Virgin Rock 70

Virgin Rock 70

Milan, 70s, Classic Rock
undefined OUI FM Classic Rock

OUI FM Classic Rock

Paris, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined SoftRockRadio

SoftRockRadio

Bedford, Classic Rock
undefined WJOE - Findlay's Home for Rock & Roll

WJOE - Findlay's Home for Rock & Roll

Findlay, Rock, Heavy Metal, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined CHTZ HTZ-FM 97.7

CHTZ HTZ-FM 97.7

St. Catharines, Heavy Metal, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined WQLZ - 97.7 QLZ Real Rock

WQLZ - 97.7 QLZ Real Rock

Taylorville IL, Rock, Ballads, Classic Rock
undefined KKPT - The Point 94.1 FM

KKPT - The Point 94.1 FM

Littleton, Rock, Classic Rock
undefined KSAN - The Bone 107.7 FM

KSAN - The Bone 107.7 FM

San Mateo, Rock, Hits, Classic Rock
undefined Rock Melodic Radio

Rock Melodic Radio

Rock, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined Real Rock WBER

Real Rock WBER

Rock, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined Classic Rock | Best of Rock.FM

Classic Rock | Best of Rock.FM

Rock, Oldies, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined KMYK - 93.5 Rocks the Lake 93.5 FM

KMYK - 93.5 Rocks the Lake 93.5 FM

Osage Beach MO, Classic Rock
undefined WKLT - The Rock Station 97.5 FM

WKLT - The Rock Station 97.5 FM

Kalkaska MI, Rock, Ballads, Hits, Classic Rock
undefined Virgin Rock Classic

Virgin Rock Classic

Milan, 70s, 80s, Classic Rock
undefined ROCK ANTENNE

ROCK ANTENNE

Ismaning, Rock, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
undefined PureRock.US - America's Pure Rock

PureRock.US - America's Pure Rock

Rock, Heavy Metal, Alternative, Classic Rock

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.

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