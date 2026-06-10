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Metal Shop

Classic RockHard RockHeavy Metal
Metal Shop
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About Metal Shop
(102)

'80s Metal and Hard Rock Streaming 24/7 Commercial-Free!

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EnglishWashingtonUSAClassic RockHard RockHeavy Metal
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