About KIRO Radio 97.3

About KIRO Radio 97.3

About KIRO Radio 97.3

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KIRO 97.3 FM is a radio station based in Seattle, Washington, that serves the Seattle metropolitan area and northwest Washington state. The station is owned by Bonneville International and is an affiliate of ESPN Radio and the Seattle Seahawks Radio Network.



KIRO 97.3 FM broadcasts a mix of sports and talk radio programming. The station's sports coverage includes live broadcasts of Seattle Seahawks football games, as well as coverage of other NFL teams and major college football programs. The station is also the flagship radio station for the Seattle Mariners, providing play-by-play coverage of all regular season and postseason games. In addition, KIRO 97.3 FM covers other major sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL, and MLS.



KIRO 97.3 FM also features a variety of talk radio programming, including news, politics, and lifestyle shows. The station's morning show, "Seattle's Morning News," provides up-to-date news and weather reports, as well as in-depth interviews with local and national newsmakers. The station also airs popular national talk shows like "The Rush Limbaugh Show," "The Sean Hannity Show," and "The Dave Ramsey Show."



KIRO 97.3 FM has a strong online presence, with a website that features live streaming of the station's broadcasts, as well as news, sports, and entertainment content. The station's social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter, provide fans with up-to-date information about local and national sports news, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content from KIRO 97.3 FM personalities.



Overall, KIRO 97.3 FM is a must-listen for sports fans in the Seattle area, providing comprehensive coverage of the city's major sports teams, as well as in-depth talk radio programming that covers news, politics, and lifestyle topics.

