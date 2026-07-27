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Sold a Story

APM Reports
DocumentarySociety & Culture
Sold a Story
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • Sold a Story

    ‘Dyslexia and the Reading Wars’: Emily Hanford's Conversation with The New Yorker’s David Owen

    04/28/2026 | 1h
    The New Yorker staff writer David Owen opened a recent piece with a personal story: To hide that she couldn’t read, his niece turned pages when her classmates did. Owen joined Sold a Story host Emily Hanford for a live conversation about his December 2025 article “Dyslexia and the Reading Wars.” The event was part of the Eyes on Reading series at Planet Word, a museum in Washington, D.C., dedicated to words and language.

    Read: Transcript of this episode
    Watch: All Eyes on Reading videos
    Connect: Sold a Story discussion guides

    Support: Donate to APM Reports
    Email us: soldastory@apmreports.org 
    Call us: (612) 888-7323
    More: soldastory.org

    Dive deeper into Sold a Story with a multi-part email series from host Emily Hanford. We’ll also keep you up to date on new episodes. Sign up at soldastory.org/extracredit.
  • Sold a Story

    Emily Hanford LIVE with Reid Lyon and Margaret Goldberg

    12/09/2025 | 57 mins.
    Early in her teaching career, Margaret Goldberg was skeptical of the science of reading. Today, she is working with neuroscientist Reid Lyon to bring it into more classrooms. Lyon and Goldberg joined Sold a Story host Emily Hanford for a live conversation about the challenges of translating research into practice. The event was part of the Eyes on Reading series at Planet Word, a museum in Washington, D.C., dedicated to words and language.

    Read: Transcript of this episode
    See: Slideshow from the event (cute pictures!)
    Watch: All Eyes on Reading videos
    Connect: Sold a Story discussion guides

    Support: Donate to APM Reports
    Email us: soldastory@apmreports.org 
    Call us: (612) 888-7323
    More: soldastory.org

    Dive deeper into Sold a Story with a multi-part email series from host Emily Hanford. We’ll also keep you up to date on new episodes. Sign up at soldastory.org/extracredit.
  • Sold a Story

    14: The Cuts

    08/21/2025 | 37 mins.
    Education research is at a turning point in the United States. The Trump administration is slashing government funding for science and dismantling the Department of Education. We look at what the cuts mean for the science of reading — and the effort to get that science into schools. 

    Read: Trump cancels survey of high schoolers 
    Read: Nation’s Report Card at risk 
    Read: Lawsuit saves massive reading experiment 
    Read: Transcript of this episode

    Carolyn Riehl: Medical research and education research 

    Watch: The story behind Sold a Story
    Organize: Sold a Story discussion guides
    Support: Donate to APM Reports 
    Email us: soldastory@apmreports.org  
    Call us: (612) 888-7323
    More: soldastory.org 

    Dive deeper into Sold a Story with a multi-part email series from host Emily Hanford. We’ll also keep you up to date on new episodes. Sign up at soldastory.org/extracredit.
  • Sold a Story

    13: The List

    03/06/2025 | 33 mins.
    Steubenville became a model of reading success. Then a new law in Ohio put it all at risk. In this episode, we look at the "science of reading" lists some states are making, why the program Steubenville has been using for 25 years isn't getting on many of these lists, and the surprising power of one curriculum review group.

    Read: Christopher Peak on EdReports
    Read: Transcript of this episode

    Watch: The story behind Sold a Story
    Organize: Sold a Story discussion guides
    Support: Donate to APM Reports 
    Email us: soldastory@apmreports.org  
    Call us: (612) 888-7323
    More: soldastory.org 

    Dive deeper into Sold a Story with a multi-part email series from host Emily Hanford. We’ll also keep you up to date on new episodes. Sign up at soldastory.org/extracredit.
  • Sold a Story

    12: The Evidence

    02/27/2025 | 30 mins.
    There’s a name for the program at the heart of Steubenville’s remarkable reading results. It’s called Success for All. It’s been around for decades, and numerous studies have shown it’s effective. But relatively few school districts use it. We trace the history of the program and why it’s never really caught on. 

    Read: Why don’t more schools use Success for All?
    Read: Transcript of this episode

    Watch: The story behind Sold a Story
    Organize: Sold a Story discussion guides
    Support: Donate to APM Reports 
    Email us: soldastory@apmreports.org  
    More: soldastory.org 

    Dive deeper into Sold a Story with a multi-part email series from host Emily Hanford. We’ll also keep you up to date on new episodes. Sign up at soldastory.org/extracredit.
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About Sold a Story
Millions of kids can't read well. Scientists have known for decades how children learn to read, but many schools don’t know about the research. They buy teacher training and books that are rooted in a disproven idea. In Sold a Story, Emily Hanford investigates four authors and a publishing company that have made millions selling this idea.
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