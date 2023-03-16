Millions of kids can't read well. Scientists have known for decades how children learn to read but many schools are ignoring the research. They buy teacher trai... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
[GUEST EPISODE] Brains On: How Do We Learn to Read — and Why is It Hard?
This week we have an episode of a show called Brains On. It’s a science podcast for kids from our colleagues at APM. In this episode, Emily joins the Brains On hosts to talk about how people learn to read. Grab the kids in your life and listen to this special episode made for kids and curious adults.
More: brainson.org
Support our show: Donate to APM Reports
4/11/2023
38:04
[RERELEASE] What the Words Say
There are kids like C.J. all over the country. Schools tell their parents they are reading at grade level, but the kids are not. And whether they ever get the help they need can depend a lot on their family income and their race. In this documentary, originally published in August 2020, host Emily Hanford shows that America’s approach to reading instruction is having an especially devastating impact on children of color.
Read more: Children of color are far less likely to get the help they need
Support this show: Donate to APM Reports
4/6/2023
53:04
[RERELEASE] At a Loss for Words: What's Wrong with How Schools Teach Reading
Molly Woodworth had a secret: She couldn’t read very well. She fought her way through text by looking at the first letter of a word and thinking of something that made sense. Reading was slow and laborious. Then she learned that her daughter's school was actually teaching kids to read that way. In this documentary, originally published in August 2019, host Emily Hanford reveals that many kids are being taught the habits of struggling readers. Winner of a Gracie Award and finalist for an EWA Public Service Award.
Read more: How a flawed idea is teaching millions of kids to be poor readers
Support this show: Donate to APM Reports
3/30/2023
53:19
[RERELEASE] Hard Words: Why Aren't Our Kids Being Taught to Read?
Jack Silva had a problem. He was the chief academic officer of a school district in Pennsylvania, and more than 40% of the kids in his district were not proficient readers. He didn't know much about how kids learn to read, but he knew he had to figure it out. Originally published in September 2018, this documentary helped ignite a national conversation about the science of reading. Winner of an EWA Public Service Award.
Read more: Why aren't kids being taught to read?Read in Spanish: Translation by Aptus
Support this show: Donate to APM Reports
3/23/2023
52:20
[RERELEASE] Hard to Read: How American Schools Fail Kids with Dyslexia
The parents knew something wasn’t right. The school said everything would be fine. But their kids weren’t learning how to read. In this documentary, originally published in September 2017, we look at why kids with dyslexia have a hard time getting the help they need in school.
Read more: How American schools fail kids with dyslexiaQ&A: What is dyslexia, with neuroscientist Guinevere Eden
Support this show: Donate to APM Reports
Millions of kids can't read well. Scientists have known for decades how children learn to read but many schools are ignoring the research. They buy teacher training and books that are rooted in a disproven idea. Emily Hanford investigates four authors and a publishing company that have made millions selling this idea.