FSU Shooting UNALIVES 2 and INJURES 6, Karmelo Anthony Family Speaks + MORE | Officer Tatum Show EP 96
A tragic mass shooting at Florida State University leaves 2 dead and 6 injured—what we know so far, and why the media coverage matters. Plus, Karmelo Anthony’s family finally breaks their silence in an emotional press conference following last week's confrontation. We also dive into other major headlines you need to hear this week. Stay locked in.
--------
1:30:02
Karmelo’s Merch Drop & Letitia’s Fraud: You Can’t Make This Up | Officer Tatum Show EP 95
In today’s explosive episode, Officer Tatum sounds off on the shocking launch of a merch store by the family of Carmelo Anthony—the teen accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet. Tatum breaks down the facts, demolishes the self-defense narrative, and calls out the cultural double standard around justice, race, and accountability. He also exposes the alleged grifting behind GoFundMe money, luxury cars, and gated-community rentals tied to the case. Later in the episode, he dives into a viral sermon on obedience to authority, shares his own wild stories from law enforcement, and goes off on the hypocrisy of political leaders like Letitia James. Buckle up—this one’s unfiltered, bold, and backed by facts.
--------
1:35:20
Why Carmelo Anthony’s Case Has America Divided, Trump at UFC, Shaq Cancelled, Angel Reese Rants | Officer Tatum Show EP 94
Officer Tatum is back after a jam-packed week—from speaking at the University of Texas and a Christian school outside Austin to attending UFC 300 with his father, where he sat just rows behind President Trump. In this episode, he shares firsthand what it was like watching Trump enter like a rockstar, shaking hands with Shaquille O’Neal and Elon Musk, and how the media spun the event with controversy. Tatum dives into the viral backlash Shaq faced just for shaking Trump’s hand—and breaks down Shaq’s long-standing contributions to the Black community. He also addresses Angel Reese’s claim she deserves LeBron-level pay, offering a brutally honest take on women’s basketball and the economics behind it. Then, he covers Trump’s meeting with the El Salvadorian president and CNN’s failed attempt to spin it into a scandal. Plus, Tatum revisits the Carmelo Anthony case and exposes what he believes is racial bias at play in how the story is unfolding.
--------
1:19:13
Trump Tariffs Vs China, Andrew Schulz EXPOSES Ryan Clark, Michelle Obama Podcast TANKS | Officer Tatum Show EP 93
In this episode of The Officer Tatum Show, we dive into Donald Trump’s tariff strategy and why it’s a calculated move to put America first, despite what the media says. Officer Tatum also calls out Ryan Clark for his hypocrisy—claiming to defend Black women while featuring convicted abusers on his podcast. We take a close look at Michelle Obama’s new podcast and its embarrassing numbers, raising real questions about her actual influence. The episode also explores the harsh realities of crime in Democrat-run cities, like the bulletproof glass at Dunkin’ Donuts, and the ongoing saga of NBA star Ja Morant’s self-destructive behavior. From chaotic protest culture to biblical truths about tithing, Tatum leaves no stone unturned. If you’re tired of woke lies, fake outrage, and media double standards, this episode delivers the raw, unfiltered truth.
--------
1:14:41
Leftist Lunatics Anti-Trump & Elon Protest BACKFIRES, Karmelo Anthony GiveSendGo + MORE | Officer Tatum Show EP 92
In this episode of The Officer Tatum Show, Brandon dives into the tragic stabbing of Austin Metcalf by Karmelo Anthony and exposes the double standard in media and public response. He breaks down why raising over $150K for the alleged killer is deeply problematic and how the racial dynamics are being downplayed—especially by Austin’s own father. Tatum gives a legal breakdown of why self-defense doesn’t apply in this case, and why justice must prevail regardless of race. Plus, hear raw, emotional reactions from Austin’s family, and why Tatum believes the black community must confront hard truths about tribalism and accountability.
My shows talk about politics, life, and success.
As a black conservative my voice and opinions are not usually popular, but this platform gives me an opportunity to share my beliefs with an appreciative and receptive audience.
I hope these podcasts help keep you informed, inspired, and every once in a while... laughing.
Love y‘all.