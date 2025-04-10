Why Carmelo Anthony’s Case Has America Divided, Trump at UFC, Shaq Cancelled, Angel Reese Rants | Officer Tatum Show EP 94

Officer Tatum is back after a jam-packed week—from speaking at the University of Texas and a Christian school outside Austin to attending UFC 300 with his father, where he sat just rows behind President Trump. In this episode, he shares firsthand what it was like watching Trump enter like a rockstar, shaking hands with Shaquille O’Neal and Elon Musk, and how the media spun the event with controversy. Tatum dives into the viral backlash Shaq faced just for shaking Trump’s hand—and breaks down Shaq’s long-standing contributions to the Black community. He also addresses Angel Reese’s claim she deserves LeBron-level pay, offering a brutally honest take on women’s basketball and the economics behind it. Then, he covers Trump’s meeting with the El Salvadorian president and CNN’s failed attempt to spin it into a scandal. Plus, Tatum revisits the Carmelo Anthony case and exposes what he believes is racial bias at play in how the story is unfolding.