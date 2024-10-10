24: The 14th Amendment Explained with Jed Shugerman
Kimberly Atkins Stohr and Jen Shugerman discuss the complexities surrounding birthright citizenship as established by the 14th Amendment. They explore the historical context of the amendment, the implications of presidential power over immigration, and the potential for the Supreme Court to overturn established precedents. The conversation emphasizes the importance of birthright citizenship as a foundational principle of American identity and the need for civic engagement to protect it.
--------
28:02
23: To feed kids’ minds, feed their bellies.
Kim is joined this week by Erin Hysom, a Senior Child Nutrition Policy Analyst at the Food Research and Action Center, discusses the critical issue of childhood hunger and the importance of school meals. She highlights the impact of food insecurity on children's health and academic performance, the benefits of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) in providing free meals to all students, and the challenges faced by school nutrition programs. Erin emphasizes the need for increased funding and advocacy to ensure that all children have access to nutritious meals, which is essential for their well-being and success in school.
https://frac.org/
--------
26:50
22: Questions for 2025
Kimberly Atkins Stohr engages with listener questions, covering a wide range of topics from Senate confirmation processes to housing discrimination, environmental justice, and the role of journalism in combating disinformation. The conversation emphasizes the importance of grassroots movements, individual actions for resistance, and the need for systemic change while also reflecting on personal anecdotes and insights. The episode concludes with a call for listener engagement in shaping future discussions.
The US Has Deported Immigrants En Masse Before. Here’s What Happened.
--------
45:30
21: How To Resist with Rita Omokha
In this episode of Justice by Design, Kimberly Atkins Stohr engages with journalist and author Rita Omokha to discuss the themes of resistance and activism, particularly focusing on the contributions of young Black activists throughout American history. Rita shares her personal journey of understanding race relations and the importance of activism, inspired by the events surrounding George Floyd's death. The conversation emphasizes the cyclical nature of progress and regress in the fight for justice and the vital role of young people in continuing this struggle.
--------
28:36
20: Why We Need A Parents Bill Of Rights with Anjana Samant
Kim is joined this week by Anjana Samant to discuss the complexities and injustices within the child welfare system, particularly focusing on the disparities faced by marginalized communities.
They explore the historical context of child welfare laws, the impact of disabilities and language barriers on parental rights, and the need for significant legal reforms to protect families.
The discussion emphasizes the importance of advocacy and awareness in addressing systemic inequities and the necessity for a shift in how child welfare is perceived and implemented.
Justice by Design with Kimberly Atkins Stohr
Kimberly Atkins Stohr, of The Webby Award winning podcast #SistersInLaw, the Boston Globe and MSNBC, is launching a new podcast.
On "Justice by Design," Kimberly explores how justice is meticulously crafted in our society, bringing to the table the heroes working on the ground to find real solutions to our most pressing issues. Each episode delves into critical topics such as access to reproductive health care, solving the climate crisis, or ensuring universal access to voting
Discover how these dedicated individuals are building a better society, stitch by stitch. Tune in to "Justice by Design" and be part of the conversation shaping our future.