20: Why We Need A Parents Bill Of Rights with Anjana Samant

Kim is joined this week by Anjana Samant to discuss the complexities and injustices within the child welfare system, particularly focusing on the disparities faced by marginalized communities. They explore the historical context of child welfare laws, the impact of disabilities and language barriers on parental rights, and the need for significant legal reforms to protect families. The discussion emphasizes the importance of advocacy and awareness in addressing systemic inequities and the necessity for a shift in how child welfare is perceived and implemented.