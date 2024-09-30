Can RFK Jr. Make America Healthy Again?

The selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services in the new Trump cabinet has stirred up old controversies revolving around RFK's positions on health. He has a record of expressing distrust in everything from vaccines to fluoride, even the FDA itself. He is certain to face a tough confirmation battle, where he is likely to focus on America's issues with chronic health while facing contentious questions about his ideas at odds with the greater medical community. Former Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield joins the Rundown to evaluate the RFK Jr. choice for HHS Secretary and how he might tackle obesity, vaccines, and food additives. As President-elect Donald Trump continues to assemble his second administration, some of his nominees for key positions are facing strong criticism and opposition from Democrats and even some Republicans. This pushback has led to speculation that Trump could use recess appointments to fill certain cabinet spots. Congressman Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., joins the podcast to discuss the likelihood of some of Trump's nominees bypassing the confirmation process, the changes he would like to see in Washington, and his experience working in Trump's cabinet as Secretary of the Interior during the first administration. Plus, commentary from FOX News Contributor Tammy Bruce. Photo Credit: AP