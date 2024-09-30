President-elect Trump promised on the campaign trail that he would secure the border, reinstating policies from his first administration while implementing mass deportations for illegal immigrants in the country. His new administration will bring in a familiar face to handle this, as the former acting Director of ICE during the first Trump administration, Tom Homan, has been named the new "Border Czar." Former Acting Director of ICE Tom Homan joins the Rundown to discuss the policies the new administration will look to implement, explain how the policies will curb illegal immigration, and what his new position will entail.
The war in Ukraine has surpassed one thousand days, and the United States has only just begun allowing Ukraine to use long-range American-made missiles inside Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened nuclear consequences once again, prompting some concern from the West. Retired 4-star general, Chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, and FOX News Senior Strategic Analyst General Jack Keane joins the podcast to break down what this missile development means for the conflict and America's adversaries moving forward.
Plus, commentary from FOX News contributor Joe Concha.
Photo Credit: AP
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
33:28
Evening Edition: Data Cables Cut After Ukraine Allowed To Use Long Range Missiles
The two newest NATO members, Sweden and Finland, both detected communications cables running under the Baltic Sea had been severed. The cables run into mainland Europe and initial fingerpointing was put on Moscow. The damning evidence that Russia is actually behind the damage is yet to be found but the communication disruptions come immediately after Ukraine was given the 'ok' to launch U-S made long range missiles onto Russian territory.
FOX’s John Saucier speaks with Dan Hoffman, Former CIA Chief of Station in Moscow and FOX News contributor, who says the war on Ukraine will only be stopped when Putin is put under enough pressure.
Click Here To Follow 'The FOX News Rundown: Evening Edition'
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
15:30
Can RFK Jr. Make America Healthy Again?
The selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services in the new Trump cabinet has stirred up old controversies revolving around RFK's positions on health. He has a record of expressing distrust in everything from vaccines to fluoride, even the FDA itself. He is certain to face a tough confirmation battle, where he is likely to focus on America’s issues with chronic health while facing contentious questions about his ideas at odds with the greater medical community. Former Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield joins the Rundown to evaluate the RFK Jr. choice for HHS Secretary and how he might tackle obesity, vaccines, and food additives.
As President-elect Donald Trump continues to assemble his second administration, some of his nominees for key positions are facing strong criticism and opposition from Democrats and even some Republicans. This pushback has led to speculation that Trump could use recess appointments to fill certain cabinet spots. Congressman Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., joins the podcast to discuss the likelihood of some of Trump’s nominees bypassing the confirmation process, the changes he would like to see in Washington, and his experience working in Trump's cabinet as Secretary of the Interior during the first administration.
Plus, commentary from FOX News Contributor Tammy Bruce.
Photo Credit: AP
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
35:17
Evening Edition: Biden Allows Ukraine To Use U.S. Long Range Missiles Against Russia
President Biden, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, attending the G20 summit, has signed off on Ukraine's use of long range missiles supplied by the U.S. to strike targets on Russian soil. The decision comes at a time when President Biden's influence is very much diminished and Russia is now using North Korean troops to take back lost land along the northern border. Moscow calls the move an escalation.
FOX’s Eben Brown speaks with Lucas Tomlinson, FOX News Washington, D.C.-based correspondent reporting from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who says the decision is most definitely an about face and how China's Xi is getting the full red carpet treatment at the conference.
Click Here To Follow 'The FOX News Rundown: Evening Edition'
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
14:21
Business Rundown: Market Pullback After Rate Cut Uncertainty
After a post-election boom, stocks pulled back at the end of last week as the pace of further Fed rate cuts came into question following a speech from Chairman Jerome Powell.
Fox Business correspondent Gerri Willis speaks to Slatestone Wealth Chief Strategist and Managing Partner Kenny Polcari about if the post-election stock surge was warranted and why investors must now read into the economic data over rate cut forecasts.
Photo Credit: AP
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The FOX News Rundown is the place to find in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Each morning, Mike Emanuel, Dave Anthony, Lisa Brady, Jessica Rosenthal, and Chris Foster take a deep dive into the major and controversial stories of the day, tapping into the massive reporting resources of FOX News to provide a full picture of the news.
Plus, every night, The FOX News Rundown: Evening Edition brings you even more coverage of the day's biggest stories and on the weekend, you’ll hear everything that’s going on in the beltway with The FOX News Rundown: From Washington and special uncut, unedited interviews with The FOX News Rundown: Extra.
Each day The FOX News Rundown features insight from top newsmakers, along with FOX News reporters and contributors, plus a daily commentary on a significant issue of the day. Check us out twice a day, every day.