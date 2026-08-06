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Kennedy Saves the World

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Kennedy Saves the World
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1110 episodes

  • Kennedy Saves the World

    Why Gen Z Is Ditching Phones for "Grandma Hobbies"

    08/06/2026 | 10 mins.
    Gen Z is swapping endless scrolling for embroidery hoops, pottery wheels, and knitting needles. Kennedy dives into the rise of "grandma hobbies" and why young people are trading likes and notifications for creativity, calm, and something they can actually hold in their hands.

    Kennedy Now Available on YouTube:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://link.podtrac.com/kstw_yt⁠⁠

    Follow on TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@kennedy_foxnews⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Join Kennedy for Happy Hour on Fridays!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWlNiiSXX4BNUbXM5X8KkYbDepFgUIVZj⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Kennedy Saves the World

    Pet Psychic Reads Kennedy’s Dog! (What Lemmy ACTUALLY Thinks)

    08/05/2026 | 16 mins.
    Ever wonder what your pet is really trying to tell you? Pet psychic Carrie Kenady joins Kennedy and her beloved pup, Lemmy, for a one-of-a-kind reading. From his favorite snacks to what he actually thinks about his family, the mysterious things he barks at, and the unseen visitors roaming the house, Lemmy has plenty to say.

    Plus, Carrie reveals how she discovered her unusual gift, why animals are far easier to read than humans, and what our furry friends wish we knew.

    Kennedy Now Available on YouTube:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://link.podtrac.com/kstw_yt⁠⁠

    Follow on TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@kennedy_foxnews⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Join Kennedy for Happy Hour on Fridays!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWlNiiSXX4BNUbXM5X8KkYbDepFgUIVZj⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Kennedy Saves the World

    Jennifer Aniston & MTG Prove Second Chance Love Works

    08/04/2026 | 12 mins.
    Jennifer Aniston, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kennedy are proving that finding love later in life is a power move. Kennedalia defends "varsity brides" who are taking second chances on marriage, cutting out the relationship drama, and ignoring the haters.

    Kennedy Now Available on YouTube:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://link.podtrac.com/kstw_yt⁠⁠

    Follow on TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@kennedy_foxnews⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Join Kennedy for Happy Hour on Fridays!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWlNiiSXX4BNUbXM5X8KkYbDepFgUIVZj⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Kennedy Saves the World

    Harris vs. Newsom: Who’s Worse for the Democrats?

    08/03/2026 | 10 mins.
    Vice President Kamala Harris’ polling numbers are cratering, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s pivot away from capitalism is hitting major turbulence, and the Democratic Party is in absolute chaos. Kennedy and Jimmy Failla are here to unpack California’s political meltdown, Pete Buttigieg’s head-scratching poll numbers, and why the party’s so-called Big Tent is starting to look more like a circus.

    Kennedy Now Available on YouTube:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://link.podtrac.com/kstw_yt⁠⁠

    Follow on TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@kennedy_foxnews⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Join Kennedy for Happy Hour on Fridays!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWlNiiSXX4BNUbXM5X8KkYbDepFgUIVZj⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Kennedy Saves the World

    Happy Hour: Kennedy's Bachelorette Bash

    07/31/2026 | 25 mins.
    Kennedy is getting married, and there's no better way to send her off in style than with a surprise bachelorette-themed Happy Hour surrounded by her favorite people.

    FOX's Kat Timpf, Emily Compagno, and Jimmy Failla join Kennedalia to celebrate her upcoming wedding, raise a glass, and toast to her and her soon-to-be husband.

    Kennedy Now Available on YouTube:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://link.podtrac.com/kstw_yt⁠⁠

    Follow on TikTok:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@kennedy_foxnews⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Join Kennedy for Happy Hour on Fridays!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWlNiiSXX4BNUbXM5X8KkYbDepFgUIVZj⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Kennedy Saves the World
A personal journey through the ultimate prism: freedom. With humor, logic and compassion Kennedy will tackle political pickles, cultural quagmires, and parenting paradoxes with a spit-out-your coffee quick wit and unending curiosity. There will be monologues, interviews with authors, politicians, MTV legends, and Fox News compatriots that will joyfully probe in ways no other podcast would dare! Get on the K-Train.
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