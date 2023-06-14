Penny Nance Saves Your School Choice

President & CEO of Concerned Women For America Penny Nance joins Kennedy to share how her organization is fighting for parents to have a voice when it comes to their children's education. Penny explains to listeners how the declaration of COVID-19 may have ended, but many schools are still a "warzone" and why she believes they are progressively getting more divided on how to best educate their students. Penny shares her best advice for parents who want to change the trajectory of education as well as narrow the gap of learning loss since the pandemic.