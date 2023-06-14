A personal journey through the ultimate prism: freedom. With humor, logic and compassion Kennedy will tackle political pickles, cultural quagmires, and parentin...
Kennedy Cheers To Summer With A Kennedalia 75
Out with the French, we're making a Kennedalia 75!
We're on the brink of summer, and Kennedy shares the recipe for her personal favorite drink for the hot months to come.
6/16/2023
8:17
Penny Nance Saves Your School Choice
President & CEO of Concerned Women For America Penny Nance joins Kennedy to share how her organization is fighting for parents to have a voice when it comes to their children's education.
Penny explains to listeners how the declaration of COVID-19 may have ended, but many schools are still a "warzone" and why she believes they are progressively getting more divided on how to best educate their students. Penny shares her best advice for parents who want to change the trajectory of education as well as narrow the gap of learning loss since the pandemic.
6/15/2023
14:58
Soccer Gals Will Save The World
FOX Sports will present all 64 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ matches live from July 20th through August 20th. Retired American Soccer Player and Analyst Alexi Lalas joins Kennedy to share why this Cup will be one of the most historical.
Alexi reminds listeners why the United States Women's team is number one in the world, winning two World Cups in a row, and currently striving for their third win, a feat that has never been accomplished before. He later reveals the top teams he believes fans should look out for, as well as teams that have been slept on in the past.
6/14/2023
15:05
Kennedy Says Goodbye To FOX Business
It is with a heavy heart that Kennedy reflects on her last 8 ½ year run with her show on FOX Business, as it came to an end last week.
But fear not! You will still get your podcast dose of our dear Kennedalia.
She reminisces on her career with FOX Business but looks forward to the future of the podcast, predicting a very bright future for the next era of Kennedy.
6/9/2023
9:18
Jason Chaffetz Saves You From The Federal Government
Former Utah Congressman and Host of the Jason in the House Podcast, Jason Chaffetz joins Kennedy to discuss his new book, The Puppeteers: The People Who Control the People Who Control America.
Jason explains how his book exposes the unelected power brokers who pull the strings, set the agendas, create the incentives, and write the rules in the United States government.
